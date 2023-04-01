All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay201.000__2-0W-22-00-0
Baltimore11.5001_1-1L-10-01-1
Boston11.5001_1-1W-11-10-0
New York11.5001_1-1L-11-10-0
Toronto11.5001_1-1L-10-01-1

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota201.000__2-0W-20-02-0
Cleveland21.667½2-1W-20-02-1
Chicago12.333½1-2L-20-01-2
Detroit02.000210-2L-20-00-2
Kansas City02.000210-2L-20-20-0

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas201.000__2-0W-22-00-0
Houston21.667½2-1W-22-10-0
Los Angeles11.5001_1-1W-10-01-1
Oakland11.5001_1-1L-11-10-0
Seattle12.333½1-2L-21-20-0

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta201.000__2-0W-20-02-0
New York21.667½2-1W-10-02-1
Miami12.333½1-2L-11-20-0
Philadelphia02.000210-2L-20-00-2
Washington02.000210-2L-20-20-0

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Chicago11.500__1-1L-11-10-0
Cincinnati11.500__1-1W-11-10-0
Milwaukee11.500__1-1W-10-01-1
Pittsburgh11.500__1-1L-10-01-1
St. Louis11.500__1-1W-11-10-0

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Colorado21.667__2-1L-10-02-1
Los Angeles21.667_2-1W-12-10-0
San Francisco11.500½_1-1W-10-01-1
Arizona12.3331½1-2L-10-01-2
San Diego12.3331½1-2W-11-20-0

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Houston 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Cleveland 9, Seattle 4

Saturday's Games

St. Louis 4, Toronto 1

Houston 6, Chicago White Sox 4

Minnesota 2, Kansas City 0

L.A. Angels 13, Oakland 1

Tampa Bay 12, Detroit 2

Boston 9, Baltimore 8

Texas 16, Philadelphia 3

San Francisco 7, N.Y. Yankees 5

Cleveland 2, Seattle 0

Sunday's Games

Detroit (Wentz 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Springs 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Irvin 0-0) at Boston (Houck 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Stripling 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Brito 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 0-0) at Houston (Garcia 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 0-0) at Kansas City (Keller 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 0-0) at St. Louis (Montgomery 0-0), 2:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 0-0) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-0), 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 0-0) at Seattle (Gonzales 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Falter 0-0) at Texas (Pérez 0-0), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Miami 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Colorado 4, San Diego 1

Arizona 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Saturday's Games

St. Louis 4, Toronto 1

Milwaukee 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Atlanta 7, Washington 1

Cincinnati 6, Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 2

Texas 16, Philadelphia 3

San Francisco 7, N.Y. Yankees 5

San Diego 8, Colorado 4

L.A. Dodgers 10, Arizona 1

Sunday's Games

Atlanta (Shuster 0-0) at Washington (Gore 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Stripling 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Brito 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Senga 0-0) at Miami (Rogers 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Velasquez 0-0) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 0-0) at St. Louis (Montgomery 0-0), 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-0), 2:20 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 0-0) at San Diego (Lugo 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Falter 0-0) at Texas (Pérez 0-0), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

