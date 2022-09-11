All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York8456.600__5-5W-149-2235-34
Tampa Bay7859.569+18-2L-147-2431-35
Toronto7860.56558-2W-338-2940-31
Baltimore7366.52510½55-5L-141-2932-37
Boston6872.4861610½6-4W-135-3433-38

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cleveland7265.526__4-6W-233-3039-35
Chicago7268.5148-2W-434-3638-32
Minnesota6969.5002-8L-240-3129-38
Kansas City5784.40417224-6W-134-4123-43
Detroit5486.38619½24½4-6L-130-4024-46

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston8950.640__7-3L-146-2243-28
Seattle7861.56111_7-3W-137-3141-30
Los Angeles6178.43928175-5W-131-4030-38
Texas5979.42829½18½1-9L-328-4031-39
Oakland5090.35739½28½1-9L-522-4828-42

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York8852.629__6-4W-146-2342-29
Atlanta8752.626½+10½8-2L-147-2540-27
Philadelphia7762.55410½5-5W-243-3134-31
Miami5781.41330192-8L-127-3930-42
Washington4991.35039285-5L-222-4727-44

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
St. Louis8358.589__7-3W-247-2436-34
Milwaukee7466.52935-5W-138-2736-39
Chicago5881.4172418½3-7L-130-4128-40
Cincinnati5681.4092519½6-4L-129-3927-42
Pittsburgh5188.3673125½2-8L-228-4323-45

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles9543.688__5-5W-149-1846-25
San Diego7763.55019_6-4L-138-3039-33
San Francisco6673.47529½10½5-5W-137-3229-41
Arizona6573.47130114-6L-437-3428-39
Colorado6179.43635165-5W-440-3321-46

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 10, Tampa Bay 3

Detroit 8, Kansas City 4, 8 innings

Chicago White Sox 10, Oakland 2

Boston 17, Baltimore 4

L.A. Angels 6, Houston 1

Cleveland 6, Minnesota 4

Toronto 11, Texas 7

Seattle 3, Atlanta 1

Sunday's Games

Kansas City 4, Detroit 0

Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Texas (Otto 6-8) at Miami (Rogers 4-11), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Angels (Detmers 5-5) at Cleveland (Pilkington 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 14-5) at Detroit (Rodriguez 3-4), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Toronto (Berríos 10-5), 7:07 p.m.

Texas (Gray 7-6) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:07 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

San Francisco 5, Chicago Cubs 2

Philadelphia 8, Washington 5

N.Y. Mets 11, Miami 3

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1

St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 5

Colorado 4, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 4

Seattle 3, Atlanta 1

Sunday's Games

St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 3

Washington at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 8:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Texas (Otto 6-8) at Miami (Rogers 4-11), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-8) at Cincinnati (Minor 4-10), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Assad 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 13-7), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Gray 7-6) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 14-3) at Arizona (Nelson 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 10-4) at San Francisco (Cobb 5-6), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

