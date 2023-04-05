All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|6
|0
|1.000
|_
|_
|6-0
|W-6
|3-0
|3-0
|New York
|4
|2
|.667
|2
|+½
|4-2
|W-1
|4-2
|0-0
|Baltimore
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|½
|3-3
|L-1
|0-0
|3-3
|Toronto
|2
|3
|.400
|3½
|1
|2-3
|W-1
|0-0
|2-3
|Boston
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|1½
|2-4
|L-3
|2-4
|0-0
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cleveland
|4
|2
|.667
|_
|_
|4-2
|L-1
|0-0
|4-2
|Minnesota
|4
|2
|.667
|_
|+½
|4-2
|L-2
|0-0
|4-2
|Chicago
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|½
|3-3
|W-1
|1-1
|2-2
|Detroit
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|1½
|2-4
|L-1
|0-0
|2-4
|Kansas City
|1
|4
|.200
|2½
|2
|1-4
|L-1
|1-4
|0-0
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|4
|2
|.667
|_
|_
|4-2
|W-1
|4-2
|0-0
|Los Angeles
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|_
|3-2
|L-1
|0-0
|3-2
|Houston
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|1
|3-4
|W-1
|3-4
|0-0
|Oakland
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
|1
|2-3
|W-1
|2-3
|0-0
|Seattle
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|1½
|2-4
|W-1
|2-4
|0-0
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|5
|1
|.833
|_
|_
|5-1
|W-3
|0-0
|5-1
|Miami
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
|½
|3-4
|W-2
|3-4
|0-0
|New York
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
|½
|3-4
|L-3
|0-0
|3-4
|Philadelphia
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|2
|1-5
|L-1
|0-0
|1-5
|Washington
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|2
|1-5
|L-3
|1-5
|0-0
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|5
|1
|.833
|_
|_
|5-1
|W-5
|3-0
|2-1
|Pittsburgh
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|+1
|4-2
|W-3
|0-0
|4-2
|Cincinnati
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|+½
|3-2
|L-1
|3-2
|0-0
|Chicago
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|½
|2-3
|W-1
|1-2
|1-1
|St. Louis
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|1
|2-4
|L-3
|2-4
|0-0
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|4
|2
|.667
|_
|_
|4-2
|W-2
|4-2
|0-0
|Arizona
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|_
|3-3
|W-1
|0-0
|3-3
|San Diego
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|_
|3-3
|L-1
|3-3
|0-0
|San Francisco
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
|½
|2-3
|L-1
|0-0
|2-3
|Colorado
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|1
|2-4
|L-4
|0-0
|2-4
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Miami 1, Minnesota 0
Pittsburgh 4, Boston 1
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
Tampa Bay 10, Washington 6
Toronto 4, Kansas City 1
Baltimore 7, Texas 2
Detroit 6, Houston 3
Seattle 11, L.A. Angels 2
Oakland 4, Cleveland 3
Wednesday's Games
Miami 5, Minnesota 2
N.Y. Yankees 4, Philadelphia 2
Tampa Bay 7, Washington 2
Pittsburgh 4, Boston 1
Texas 5, Baltimore 2
Houston 8, Detroit 2
Chicago White Sox 7, San Francisco 3
Cleveland at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Boston (Sale 0-0) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Wood 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 0-1) at Kansas City (Lyles 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.
Houston at Minnesota, ppd.
Friday's Games
Texas at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 4:12 p.m.
Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.
Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Arizona 8, San Diego 6
Miami 1, Minnesota 0
Chicago Cubs 12, Cincinnati 5
Pittsburgh 4, Boston 1
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
Tampa Bay 10, Washington 6
Milwaukee 9, N.Y. Mets 0
Atlanta 4, St. Louis 1
L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 2
Wednesday's Games
Miami 5, Minnesota 2
N.Y. Yankees 4, Philadelphia 2
Tampa Bay 7, Washington 2
Atlanta 5, St. Louis 2
Pittsburgh 4, Boston 1
Milwaukee 7, N.Y. Mets 6
Chicago White Sox 7, San Francisco 3
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, ppd.
Thursday's Games
Miami (Cabrera 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Wood 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 0-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-1), 3:05 p.m.
Washington (Gray 0-1) at Colorado (Freeland 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 0-1) at Atlanta (Strider 1-0), 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (May 0-0) at Arizona (Kelly 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Texas at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 4:12 p.m.
Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.
San Diego at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
