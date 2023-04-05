All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay601.000__6-0W-63-03-0
New York42.66724-2W-14-20-0
Baltimore33.5003½3-3L-10-03-3
Toronto23.40012-3W-10-02-3
Boston24.33342-4L-32-40-0

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cleveland42.667__4-2L-10-04-2
Minnesota42.667_4-2L-20-04-2
Chicago33.5001½3-3W-11-12-2
Detroit24.33322-4L-10-02-4
Kansas City14.20021-4L-11-40-0

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas42.667__4-2W-14-20-0
Los Angeles32.600½_3-2L-10-03-2
Houston34.42913-4W-13-40-0
Oakland23.40012-3W-12-30-0
Seattle24.33322-4W-12-40-0

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta51.833__5-1W-30-05-1
Miami34.429½3-4W-23-40-0
New York34.429½3-4L-30-03-4
Philadelphia15.167421-5L-10-01-5
Washington15.167421-5L-31-50-0

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee51.833__5-1W-53-02-1
Pittsburgh42.6671+14-2W-30-04-2
Cincinnati32.6003-2L-13-20-0
Chicago23.400½2-3W-11-21-1
St. Louis24.333312-4L-32-40-0

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles42.667__4-2W-24-20-0
Arizona33.5001_3-3W-10-03-3
San Diego33.5001_3-3L-13-30-0
San Francisco23.400½2-3L-10-02-3
Colorado24.333212-4L-40-02-4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Miami 1, Minnesota 0

Pittsburgh 4, Boston 1

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Tampa Bay 10, Washington 6

Toronto 4, Kansas City 1

Baltimore 7, Texas 2

Detroit 6, Houston 3

Seattle 11, L.A. Angels 2

Oakland 4, Cleveland 3

Wednesday's Games

Miami 5, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, Philadelphia 2

Tampa Bay 7, Washington 2

Pittsburgh 4, Boston 1

Texas 5, Baltimore 2

Houston 8, Detroit 2

Chicago White Sox 7, San Francisco 3

Cleveland at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston (Sale 0-0) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 0-1) at Kansas City (Lyles 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.

Houston at Minnesota, ppd.

Friday's Games

Texas at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 4:12 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Arizona 8, San Diego 6

Miami 1, Minnesota 0

Chicago Cubs 12, Cincinnati 5

Pittsburgh 4, Boston 1

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Tampa Bay 10, Washington 6

Milwaukee 9, N.Y. Mets 0

Atlanta 4, St. Louis 1

L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 2

Wednesday's Games

Miami 5, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, Philadelphia 2

Tampa Bay 7, Washington 2

Atlanta 5, St. Louis 2

Pittsburgh 4, Boston 1

Milwaukee 7, N.Y. Mets 6

Chicago White Sox 7, San Francisco 3

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, ppd.

Thursday's Games

Miami (Cabrera 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 0-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-1), 3:05 p.m.

Washington (Gray 0-1) at Colorado (Freeland 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 0-1) at Atlanta (Strider 1-0), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 0-0) at Arizona (Kelly 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Texas at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 4:12 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you