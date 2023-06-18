All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay5123.689__6-4L-131-720-16
Baltimore4327.6146+4½6-4L-222-1321-14
New York3931.557104-6L-221-1718-14
Toronto3933.54211½5-5L-119-1320-20
Boston3535.500145-5W-219-1816-17

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota3635.507__5-5W-121-1615-19
Cleveland3238.4575-5L-216-1716-21
Chicago3141.4314-6W-117-1714-24
Detroit2940.420693-7L-115-1814-22
Kansas City1951.27116½19½1-9W-110-279-24

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas4327.614__3-7W-123-1320-14
Houston3932.549_3-7L-320-1719-15
Los Angeles4033.548_7-3L-120-1420-19
Seattle3435.49345-5L-120-1714-18
Oakland1954.26025½216-4L-49-2810-26

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta4526.634__8-2W-523-1522-11
Miami4031.5635+1½7-3W-321-1319-18
Philadelphia3734.52188-2W-519-1118-23
New York3337.47111½53-7L-117-1416-23
Washington2742.3911710½2-8L-212-2315-19

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee3634.514__4-6W-220-1616-18
Cincinnati3635.507½8-2W-717-1819-17
Pittsburgh3435.4932-8L-518-1616-19
Chicago3337.471357-3W-520-1613-21
St. Louis2843.39410½3-7W-113-2115-22

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Arizona4328.606__7-3W-223-1720-11
Los Angeles3932.54944-6L-222-1317-19
San Francisco3832.543_8-2W-618-1720-15
San Diego3436.48646-4W-118-2016-16
Colorado2944.3971510½3-7L-416-1913-25

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Minnesota 2, Detroit 0

Chicago Cubs 3, Baltimore 2

Texas 4, Toronto 2

Cincinnati 10, Houston 3

Kansas City 10, L.A. Angels 9

Philadelphia 3, Oakland 2, 12 innings

Chicago White Sox 4, Seattle 3, 11 innings

San Diego 2, Tampa Bay 0

Arizona 6, Cleveland 3

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, ppd.

Sunday's Games

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 1:35 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Monday's Games

Kansas City (Lyles 0-11) at Detroit (Olson 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 7-4) at Miami (Cabrera 5-5), 6:40 p.m.

Boston (Paxton 2-1) at Minnesota (López 3-3), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 5-2) at Houston (Brown 6-3), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 4-4) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 10:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Chicago Cubs 3, Baltimore 2

Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 0

Atlanta 10, Colorado 2

Miami 5, Washington 2

St. Louis 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Cincinnati 10, Houston 3

Philadelphia 3, Oakland 2, 12 innings

San Diego 2, Tampa Bay 0

San Francisco 15, L.A. Dodgers 0

Arizona 6, Cleveland 3

Sunday's Games

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 1:05 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

St. Louis (Flaherty 3-5) at Washington (Gray 4-5), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 7-4) at Miami (Cabrera 5-5), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 6-4) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 4-6) at Cincinnati (Williamson 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 8-3) at Milwaukee (Burnes 5-4), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 5-2) at Houston (Brown 6-3), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Wacha 7-2) at San Francisco (Cobb 5-2), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you