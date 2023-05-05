All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay276.818__7-3W-418-29-4
Baltimore2210.688+3½7-3W-29-413-6
Boston2014.5888-2W-713-77-7
Toronto1914.5768_5-5W-19-310-11
New York1716.5151024-6L-111-86-8

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota1914.576__6-4W-210-69-8
Cleveland1418.4383-7L-34-910-9
Detroit1317.4336-4W-38-75-10
Chicago1122.333884-6W-16-105-12
Kansas City824.25010½10½3-7L-12-146-10

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas1812.600__5-5L-112-66-6
Los Angeles1814.5631½7-3W-48-510-9
Houston1615.51625-5L-28-118-4
Seattle1516.48435-5W-47-98-7
Oakland626.1881312½2-8L-33-153-11

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta2211.667__7-3L-17-815-3
New York1716.5155½3-7W-17-610-10
Miami1617.48564-6L-410-96-8
Philadelphia1518.45574-6L-58-67-12
Washington1318.41986-4W-36-127-6

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Pittsburgh2013.606__4-6L-59-511-8
Milwaukee1813.5811+1½3-7L-49-69-7
Chicago1616.50013-7W-19-87-8
Cincinnati1319.40646-4L-29-74-12
St. Louis1022.31371-9L-65-115-11

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles1913.594__8-2W-612-67-7
Arizona1714.5485-5W-18-69-8
San Diego1715.5312_7-3W-19-98-6
San Francisco1317.433536-4W-27-76-10
Colorado1221.3646-4L-17-95-12

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Detroit 2, N.Y. Mets 0

Tampa Bay 3, Pittsburgh 2

L.A. Angels 11, St. Louis 7

Baltimore 13, Kansas City 10

Minnesota 7, Chicago White Sox 3, 12 innings

Seattle 5, Oakland 3

Boston 11, Toronto 5

Friday's Games

Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 0

Chicago White Sox 5, Cincinnati 4

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Minnesota 2, Cleveland 0

Boston 5, Philadelphia 3

Baltimore 9, Atlanta 4

Oakland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit (Turnbull 1-4) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-0), 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 4-0) at Cleveland (Allen 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 2-3) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-2), 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 2-2) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 0-2) at Kansas City (Singer 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 1-1) at Atlanta (Strider 4-0), 7:15 p.m.

Boston (Kluber 1-4) at Philadelphia (Falter 0-5), 7:15 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-2), 9:07 p.m.

Houston (France 0-0) at Seattle (Gonzales 2-0), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Baltimore at Atlanta, 11:35 a.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Washington 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Detroit 2, N.Y. Mets 0

Tampa Bay 3, Pittsburgh 2

L.A. Angels 11, St. Louis 7

Colorado 9, Milwaukee 6

Atlanta 6, Miami 3

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs 4, Miami 1

Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 0

Chicago White Sox 5, Cincinnati 4

N.Y. Mets 1, Colorado 0

Boston 5, Philadelphia 3

Baltimore 9, Atlanta 4

Detroit at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit (Turnbull 1-4) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-0), 2:15 p.m.

Miami (Hoeing 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 3-1), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 2-4) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-1), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 2-3) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-2), 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 2-2) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 1-1) at Atlanta (Strider 4-0), 7:15 p.m.

Boston (Kluber 1-4) at Philadelphia (Falter 0-5), 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Rea 0-2) at San Francisco (Cobb 1-1), 7:15 p.m.

Washington (Gore 3-2) at Arizona (Henry 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 3-1) at San Diego (Snell 1-4), 8:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Baltimore at Atlanta, 11:35 a.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 7:10 p.m.

