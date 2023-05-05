All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|27
|6
|.818
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|18-2
|9-4
|Baltimore
|22
|10
|.688
|4½
|+3½
|7-3
|W-2
|9-4
|13-6
|Boston
|20
|14
|.588
|7½
|+½
|8-2
|W-7
|13-7
|7-7
|Toronto
|19
|14
|.576
|8
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|9-3
|10-11
|New York
|17
|16
|.515
|10
|2
|4-6
|L-1
|11-8
|6-8
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|19
|14
|.576
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|10-6
|9-8
|Cleveland
|14
|18
|.438
|4½
|4½
|3-7
|L-3
|4-9
|10-9
|Detroit
|13
|17
|.433
|4½
|4½
|6-4
|W-3
|8-7
|5-10
|Chicago
|11
|22
|.333
|8
|8
|4-6
|W-1
|6-10
|5-12
|Kansas City
|8
|24
|.250
|10½
|10½
|3-7
|L-1
|2-14
|6-10
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|18
|12
|.600
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|12-6
|6-6
|Los Angeles
|18
|14
|.563
|1
|½
|7-3
|W-4
|8-5
|10-9
|Houston
|16
|15
|.516
|2½
|2
|5-5
|L-2
|8-11
|8-4
|Seattle
|15
|16
|.484
|3½
|3
|5-5
|W-4
|7-9
|8-7
|Oakland
|6
|26
|.188
|13
|12½
|2-8
|L-3
|3-15
|3-11
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|22
|11
|.667
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|7-8
|15-3
|New York
|17
|16
|.515
|5
|½
|3-7
|W-1
|7-6
|10-10
|Miami
|16
|17
|.485
|6
|1½
|4-6
|L-4
|10-9
|6-8
|Philadelphia
|15
|18
|.455
|7
|2½
|4-6
|L-5
|8-6
|7-12
|Washington
|13
|18
|.419
|8
|3½
|6-4
|W-3
|6-12
|7-6
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Pittsburgh
|20
|13
|.606
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-5
|9-5
|11-8
|Milwaukee
|18
|13
|.581
|1
|+1½
|3-7
|L-4
|9-6
|9-7
|Chicago
|16
|16
|.500
|3½
|1
|3-7
|W-1
|9-8
|7-8
|Cincinnati
|13
|19
|.406
|6½
|4
|6-4
|L-2
|9-7
|4-12
|St. Louis
|10
|22
|.313
|9½
|7
|1-9
|L-6
|5-11
|5-11
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|19
|13
|.594
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-6
|12-6
|7-7
|Arizona
|17
|14
|.548
|1½
|+½
|5-5
|W-1
|8-6
|9-8
|San Diego
|17
|15
|.531
|2
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|9-9
|8-6
|San Francisco
|13
|17
|.433
|5
|3
|6-4
|W-2
|7-7
|6-10
|Colorado
|12
|21
|.364
|7½
|5½
|6-4
|L-1
|7-9
|5-12
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Detroit 2, N.Y. Mets 0
Tampa Bay 3, Pittsburgh 2
L.A. Angels 11, St. Louis 7
Baltimore 13, Kansas City 10
Minnesota 7, Chicago White Sox 3, 12 innings
Seattle 5, Oakland 3
Boston 11, Toronto 5
Friday's Games
Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 0
Chicago White Sox 5, Cincinnati 4
Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 4
Minnesota 2, Cleveland 0
Boston 5, Philadelphia 3
Baltimore 9, Atlanta 4
Oakland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Detroit (Turnbull 1-4) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-0), 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-2), 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gray 4-0) at Cleveland (Allen 1-1), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 2-3) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-2), 6:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 2-2) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-1), 6:40 p.m.
Oakland (Waldichuk 0-2) at Kansas City (Singer 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 1-1) at Atlanta (Strider 4-0), 7:15 p.m.
Boston (Kluber 1-4) at Philadelphia (Falter 0-5), 7:15 p.m.
Texas (Eovaldi 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-2), 9:07 p.m.
Houston (France 0-0) at Seattle (Gonzales 2-0), 9:40 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Baltimore at Atlanta, 11:35 a.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Washington 4, Chicago Cubs 3
Detroit 2, N.Y. Mets 0
Tampa Bay 3, Pittsburgh 2
L.A. Angels 11, St. Louis 7
Colorado 9, Milwaukee 6
Atlanta 6, Miami 3
Friday's Games
Chicago Cubs 4, Miami 1
Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 0
Chicago White Sox 5, Cincinnati 4
N.Y. Mets 1, Colorado 0
Boston 5, Philadelphia 3
Baltimore 9, Atlanta 4
Detroit at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Detroit (Turnbull 1-4) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-0), 2:15 p.m.
Miami (Hoeing 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 3-1), 2:20 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 2-4) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-1), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 2-3) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-2), 6:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 2-2) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-1), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 1-1) at Atlanta (Strider 4-0), 7:15 p.m.
Boston (Kluber 1-4) at Philadelphia (Falter 0-5), 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Rea 0-2) at San Francisco (Cobb 1-1), 7:15 p.m.
Washington (Gore 3-2) at Arizona (Henry 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (May 3-1) at San Diego (Snell 1-4), 8:40 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Baltimore at Atlanta, 11:35 a.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Detroit at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 7:10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.