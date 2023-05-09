All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay297.806__8-2W-219-310-4
Baltimore2213.629+1½5-5L-39-513-8
Toronto2114.6005-5W-39-312-11
Boston2115.5838_8-2L-113-78-8
New York1917.5281024-6W-112-87-9

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota1916.543__5-5L-210-69-10
Detroit1618.47147-3W-18-78-11
Cleveland1619.45734-6L-16-1010-9
Chicago1224.33395-5L-16-106-14
Kansas City1026.278114-6W-24-166-10

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas2113.618__7-3W-312-69-7
Los Angeles2016.556216-4W-110-710-9
Houston1718.4863-7L-38-119-7
Seattle1718.4866-4L-19-118-7
Oakland828.22214133-7L-23-155-13

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta2411.686__7-3W-29-815-3
New York1718.486713-7L-27-810-10
Miami1719.4724-6L-110-97-10
Philadelphia1619.457824-6W-19-77-12
Washington1520.429936-4W-26-129-8

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Pittsburgh2115.583__3-7W-110-711-8
Milwaukee2015.571½+24-6W-210-610-9
Chicago1718.48613-7L-210-107-8
Cincinnati1420.41265-5L-110-84-12
St. Louis1224.33392-8W-26-136-11

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles2115.583__8-2L-112-69-9
Arizona2015.571½+27-3W-111-79-8
San Diego1817.514_6-4L-210-118-6
San Francisco1519.44154-6L-29-96-10
Colorado1422.38976-4L-17-97-13

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Detroit 6, Cleveland 2

Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 0

N.Y. Yankees 7, Oakland 2

Kansas City 12, Chicago White Sox 5

Texas 2, Seattle 1

L.A. Angels 6, Houston 4

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Oakland (Muller 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Brito 2-3), 12:35 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 3-2) at Cleveland (Battenfield 0-3), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 2-0) at Seattle (Castillo 2-0), 3:40 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 2-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-2), 4:05 p.m.

Houston (Javier 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Canning 2-0), 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Chirinos 1-0) at Baltimore (Kremer 3-1), 6:35 p.m.

Boston (Bello 1-1) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-4) at Kansas City (Keller 2-3), 7:40 p.m.

San Diego (Lugo 3-2) at Minnesota (López 2-2), 7:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

San Diego at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh 2, Colorado 0

Milwaukee 9, L.A. Dodgers 3

St. Louis 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Washington 5, San Francisco 1

Arizona 5, Miami 2

Tuesday's Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Colorado (Senzatela 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Hill 3-3), 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-2) at Milwaukee (Miley 3-1), 1:40 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 2-3) at Arizona (Kelly 3-3), 3:40 p.m.

Washington (Gray 2-5) at San Francisco (Manaea 1-1), 3:45 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 2-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-2), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Verlander 0-1) at Cincinnati (Greene 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Boston (Bello 1-1) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

San Diego (Lugo 3-2) at Minnesota (López 2-2), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Montgomery 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 5-0), 7:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

San Diego at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

