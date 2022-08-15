All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York7244.621__2-8L-241-1631-28
Tampa Bay6153.53510_6-4W-335-2226-31
Toronto6153.53510_3-7L-235-2426-29
Baltimore6055.52211½6-4W-133-2127-34
Boston5759.4911554-6W-129-3028-29

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cleveland6254.534__8-2L-130-2332-31
Minnesota5955.518224-6W-132-2527-30
Chicago6056.517226-4W-429-2931-27
Kansas City4869.41014½14½6-4L-129-3419-35
Detroit4474.37319192-8W-126-3318-41

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston7542.641__6-4L-139-1836-24
Seattle6254.53412½_5-5L-231-2631-28
Texas5263.452225-5W-326-3226-31
Los Angeles5164.4432310½7-3W-226-3325-31
Oakland4175.35333½211-9L-917-3824-37

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York7541.647__8-2L-140-1935-22
Atlanta7146.607+6½7-3W-738-2233-24
Philadelphia6451.55710½7-3W-132-2632-25
Miami5165.44024133-7W-124-3227-33
Washington3978.33336½25½3-7W-119-4220-36

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
St. Louis6351.553__7-3W-137-2126-30
Milwaukee6153.535224-6L-229-2332-30
Chicago4767.41216166-4L-224-3423-33
Cincinnati4569.39518183-7L-125-3520-34
Pittsburgh4570.39118½18½2-8L-424-2921-41

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles8034.702__9-1W-140-1540-19
San Diego6553.55117_4-6L-133-2432-29
San Francisco5757.5002366-4W-332-2725-30
Arizona5361.46527107-3W-232-2921-32
Colorado5166.43630½13½5-5L-233-3018-36

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 1

Cleveland 7, Toronto 2

Houston 6, Oakland 3

Kansas City 4, L.A. Dodgers 0

Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 3

Texas 5, Seattle 3

L.A. Angels 4, Minnesota 2

Boston 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

Monday's Games

Cleveland 4, Detroit 1, 1st game

Detroit 7, Cleveland 5, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 0

Baltimore 7, Toronto 3

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 2

Chicago White Sox 4, Houston 2

Texas 2, Oakland 1

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston (Pivetta 8-9) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-8), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 4-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 9-3), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 4-4) at Toronto (Manoah 12-5), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Hill 2-3) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-10), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 4-7) at Minnesota (Gray 6-3), 7:40 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 3-0) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 15-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-5), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 8-8) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 4-4), 9:38 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Kansas City at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

San Diego 6, Washington 0

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 3

Atlanta 3, Miami 1

Kansas City 4, L.A. Dodgers 0

N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 0

Cincinnati 8, Chicago Cubs 5

Arizona 7, Colorado 4

San Francisco 8, Pittsburgh 7

Monday's Games

Philadelphia 4, Cincinnati 3

Miami 3, San Diego 0

Washington 5, Chicago Cubs 4

Atlanta 13, N.Y. Mets 1

L.A. Dodgers 4, Milwaukee 0

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia (Gibson 7-5) at Cincinnati (Zeuch 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 6-6) at Miami (Cabrera 3-1), 6:40 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 8-9) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-8), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 4-7) at Washington (Corbin 4-16), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 10-3) at Atlanta (Morton 5-5), 7:20 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 7-8) at St. Louis (Quintana 4-5), 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Pepiot 1-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-3), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 10-5) at San Francisco (Junis 4-3), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

