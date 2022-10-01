All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-New York
|97
|60
|.618
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|57-23
|40-37
|y-Toronto
|88
|69
|.561
|9
|+2
|5-5
|W-1
|45-34
|43-35
|y-Tampa Bay
|86
|71
|.548
|11
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|51-30
|35-41
|Baltimore
|81
|77
|.513
|16½
|5½
|4-6
|L-1
|44-34
|37-43
|Boston
|75
|82
|.478
|22
|11
|3-7
|L-1
|40-38
|35-44
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Cleveland
|89
|68
|.567
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-3
|43-33
|46-35
|Chicago
|78
|79
|.497
|11
|8
|2-8
|W-2
|35-43
|43-36
|Minnesota
|77
|80
|.490
|12
|9
|4-6
|W-1
|46-35
|31-45
|Detroit
|63
|93
|.404
|25½
|22½
|8-2
|L-1
|34-46
|29-47
|Kansas City
|63
|94
|.401
|26
|23
|5-5
|L-4
|39-42
|24-52
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Houston
|102
|55
|.650
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|51-25
|51-30
|y-Seattle
|86
|70
|.551
|15½
|+½
|5-5
|W-3
|42-33
|44-37
|Los Angeles
|71
|86
|.452
|31
|15
|7-3
|W-5
|38-41
|33-45
|Texas
|66
|90
|.423
|35½
|19½
|3-7
|L-3
|32-45
|34-45
|Oakland
|56
|101
|.357
|46
|30
|3-7
|L-5
|26-51
|30-50
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-Atlanta
|98
|59
|.624
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|53-26
|45-33
|z-New York
|98
|59
|.624
|_
|+14
|6-4
|L-1
|51-27
|47-32
|Philadelphia
|84
|73
|.535
|14
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|47-34
|37-39
|Miami
|65
|92
|.414
|33
|19
|5-5
|L-1
|32-46
|33-46
|Washington
|55
|102
|.350
|43
|29
|4-6
|W-1
|26-53
|29-49
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-St. Louis
|91
|66
|.580
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|52-27
|39-39
|Milwaukee
|84
|73
|.535
|7
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|44-32
|40-41
|Chicago
|72
|86
|.456
|19½
|12½
|9-1
|W-6
|36-44
|36-42
|Cincinnati
|60
|98
|.380
|31½
|24½
|2-8
|L-5
|31-47
|29-51
|Pittsburgh
|59
|98
|.376
|32
|25
|4-6
|L-1
|32-46
|27-52
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Los Angeles
|109
|48
|.694
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|55-21
|54-27
|San Diego
|86
|71
|.548
|23
|+2
|5-5
|L-3
|41-35
|45-36
|San Francisco
|79
|78
|.503
|30
|5
|9-1
|W-5
|43-36
|36-42
|Arizona
|72
|85
|.459
|37
|12
|4-6
|L-1
|40-41
|32-44
|Colorado
|65
|92
|.414
|44
|19
|1-9
|L-6
|41-40
|24-52
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
z-clinched playoff berth
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Cleveland 6, Kansas City 3
Toronto 9, Boston 0
Baltimore 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
Minnesota 7, Detroit 0
Tampa Bay 7, Houston 3
L.A. Angels 4, Texas 1
Seattle 2, Oakland 1
Chicago White Sox 3, San Diego 1
Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 0
Boston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (Wentz 2-2), 12:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 4-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 6-3), 1:35 p.m.
Boston (Wacha 11-1) at Toronto (Gausman 12-10), 1:37 p.m.
Kansas City (Castillo 0-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 12-8), 1:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Kluber 10-9) at Houston (Garcia 14-8), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-7), 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 7-7) at San Diego (Snell 8-9), 4:10 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 4-9) at Seattle (Ray 12-11), 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Philadelphia 5, Washington 1, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 6, Cincinnati 1
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 2
Milwaukee 1, Miami 0
St. Louis 2, Pittsburgh 1
L.A. Dodgers 10, Colorado 1
Chicago White Sox 3, San Diego 1
San Francisco 10, Arizona 4
Philadelphia at Washington, ppd., 2nd game
Saturday's Games
Washington 13, Philadelphia 4, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 2, Cincinnati 1
Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Miami at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-7) at Washington (Corbin 6-18), 1:35 p.m.
Miami (López 10-10) at Milwaukee (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Contreras 5-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 11-11), 2:15 p.m.
Cincinnati (Anderson 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 5-7), 2:20 p.m.
Arizona (Davies 2-5) at San Francisco (Webb 15-9), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 7-7) at San Diego (Snell 8-9), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 8-13) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 15-4), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 15-8) at Atlanta (Morton 9-6), 7:08 p.m.
Monday's Games
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
