AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-New York9760.618__8-2W-157-2340-37
y-Toronto8869.5619+25-5W-145-3443-35
y-Tampa Bay8671.54811_4-6W-151-3035-41
Baltimore8177.51316½4-6L-144-3437-43
Boston7582.47822113-7L-140-3835-44

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-Cleveland8968.567__9-1W-343-3346-35
Chicago7879.4971182-8W-235-4343-36
Minnesota7780.4901294-6W-146-3531-45
Detroit6393.40425½22½8-2L-134-4629-47
Kansas City6394.40126235-5L-439-4224-52

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-Houston10255.650__6-4L-251-2551-30
y-Seattle8670.55115½5-5W-342-3344-37
Los Angeles7186.45231157-3W-538-4133-45
Texas6690.42335½19½3-7L-332-4534-45
Oakland56101.35746303-7L-526-5130-50

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
z-Atlanta9859.624__6-4W-153-2645-33
z-New York9859.624_+146-4L-151-2747-32
Philadelphia8473.53514_4-6L-147-3437-39
Miami6592.41433195-5L-132-4633-46
Washington55102.35043294-6W-126-5329-49

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-St. Louis9166.580__4-6W-152-2739-39
Milwaukee8473.5357_6-4W-144-3240-41
Chicago7286.45619½12½9-1W-636-4436-42
Cincinnati6098.38031½24½2-8L-531-4729-51
Pittsburgh5998.37632254-6L-132-4627-52

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-Los Angeles10948.694__6-4W-355-2154-27
San Diego8671.54823+25-5L-341-3545-36
San Francisco7978.5033059-1W-543-3636-42
Arizona7285.45937124-6L-140-4132-44
Colorado6592.41444191-9L-641-4024-52

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Cleveland 6, Kansas City 3

Toronto 9, Boston 0

Baltimore 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Minnesota 7, Detroit 0

Tampa Bay 7, Houston 3

L.A. Angels 4, Texas 1

Seattle 2, Oakland 1

Chicago White Sox 3, San Diego 1

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 0

Boston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (Wentz 2-2), 12:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 4-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 6-3), 1:35 p.m.

Boston (Wacha 11-1) at Toronto (Gausman 12-10), 1:37 p.m.

Kansas City (Castillo 0-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 12-8), 1:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Kluber 10-9) at Houston (Garcia 14-8), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-7), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 7-7) at San Diego (Snell 8-9), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 4-9) at Seattle (Ray 12-11), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Philadelphia 5, Washington 1, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 6, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Milwaukee 1, Miami 0

St. Louis 2, Pittsburgh 1

L.A. Dodgers 10, Colorado 1

Chicago White Sox 3, San Diego 1

San Francisco 10, Arizona 4

Philadelphia at Washington, ppd., 2nd game

Saturday's Games

Washington 13, Philadelphia 4, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 2, Cincinnati 1

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Miami at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-7) at Washington (Corbin 6-18), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (López 10-10) at Milwaukee (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Contreras 5-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 11-11), 2:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Anderson 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 5-7), 2:20 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 2-5) at San Francisco (Webb 15-9), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 7-7) at San Diego (Snell 8-9), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 8-13) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 15-4), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 15-8) at Atlanta (Morton 9-6), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

