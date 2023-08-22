All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|77
|48
|.616
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|36-24
|41-24
|Tampa Bay
|76
|51
|.598
|2
|+4½
|7-3
|W-2
|41-22
|35-29
|Toronto
|70
|56
|.556
|7½
|1
|5-5
|W-3
|32-27
|38-29
|Boston
|66
|60
|.524
|11½
|5
|5-5
|L-2
|35-28
|31-32
|New York
|60
|65
|.480
|17
|10½
|1-9
|L-9
|35-32
|25-33
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|65
|61
|.516
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|36-26
|29-35
|Cleveland
|60
|66
|.476
|5
|11
|4-6
|W-1
|33-31
|27-35
|Detroit
|58
|68
|.460
|7
|13
|6-4
|W-1
|27-34
|31-34
|Chicago
|49
|77
|.389
|16
|22
|2-8
|L-2
|25-35
|24-42
|Kansas City
|40
|87
|.315
|25½
|31½
|3-7
|L-3
|23-40
|17-47
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|72
|53
|.576
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-5
|42-24
|30-29
|Houston
|72
|55
|.567
|1
|+½
|5-5
|W-2
|35-29
|37-26
|Seattle
|71
|55
|.563
|1½
|_
|8-2
|W-8
|34-28
|37-27
|Los Angeles
|61
|64
|.488
|11
|9½
|4-6
|L-1
|32-30
|29-34
|Oakland
|35
|90
|.280
|37
|35½
|2-8
|W-1
|19-44
|16-46
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|81
|44
|.648
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|43-22
|38-22
|Philadelphia
|69
|57
|.548
|12½
|+4
|5-5
|W-2
|36-24
|33-33
|Miami
|64
|62
|.508
|17½
|1
|4-6
|L-3
|37-27
|27-35
|New York
|59
|68
|.465
|23
|6½
|7-3
|L-1
|31-28
|28-40
|Washington
|58
|68
|.460
|23½
|7
|8-2
|W-2
|29-36
|29-32
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|69
|57
|.548
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|34-27
|35-30
|Chicago
|65
|60
|.520
|3½
|+½
|6-4
|L-1
|35-30
|30-30
|Cincinnati
|64
|61
|.512
|4½
|½
|4-6
|L-2
|31-34
|33-27
|Pittsburgh
|57
|69
|.452
|12
|8
|5-5
|W-2
|31-32
|26-37
|St. Louis
|55
|72
|.433
|14½
|10½
|4-6
|L-2
|28-37
|27-35
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|76
|48
|.613
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|43-21
|33-27
|Arizona
|65
|61
|.516
|12
|_
|8-2
|W-3
|31-31
|34-30
|San Francisco
|65
|61
|.516
|12
|_
|3-7
|L-2
|35-28
|30-33
|San Diego
|60
|66
|.476
|17
|5
|4-6
|W-1
|34-32
|26-34
|Colorado
|48
|77
|.384
|28½
|16½
|3-7
|L-2
|28-33
|20-44
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Chicago Cubs 7, Detroit 6
Seattle 14, Chicago White Sox 2
Houston 9, Boston 4
Oakland 6, Kansas City 4
Arizona 4, Texas 3, 11 innings
Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, ppd.
Tuesday's Games
Tampa Bay 12, Colorado 4
Detroit 8, Chicago Cubs 6
Washington 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
Cleveland 8, L.A. Dodgers 3
Toronto 6, Baltimore 3, 10 innings
Milwaukee 7, Minnesota 3
Houston 7, Boston 3
Seattle 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-8) at Detroit (Skubal 3-2), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 3-7) at Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 10-8) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 5-11), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Ragans 4-4) at Oakland (TBD), 3:37 p.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 8-3) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 10-5), 4:07 p.m., 1st game
Colorado (Gomber 9-9) at Tampa Bay (Civale 6-3), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 9-7) at Baltimore (Flaherty 8-8), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Gore 6-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-8), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 11-4) at Cleveland (Curry 3-1), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Sale 5-3) at Houston (Urquidy 2-3), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-9), 9:38 p.m., 2nd game
Thursday's Games
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Colorado at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Philadelphia 10, San Francisco 4
Chicago Cubs 7, Detroit 6
Pittsburgh 11, St. Louis 1
N.Y. Mets 10, Atlanta 4
San Diego 6, Miami 2
Arizona 4, Texas 3, 11 innings
Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, ppd.
Tuesday's Games
Tampa Bay 12, Colorado 4
Detroit 8, Chicago Cubs 6
Philadelphia 4, San Francisco 3
Washington 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
Pittsburgh 6, St. Louis 3
Cleveland 8, L.A. Dodgers 3
Atlanta 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Milwaukee 7, Minnesota 3
Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Miami at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
St. Louis (Thompson 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Ortiz 2-3), 12:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-8) at Detroit (Skubal 3-2), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 3-7) at Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6), 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 6-5) at Philadelphia (Lorenzen 7-8), 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 8-3) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 10-5), 4:07 p.m., 1st game
Miami (Alcantara 6-10) at San Diego (Lugo 4-6), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 9-9) at Tampa Bay (Civale 6-3), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Gore 6-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-8), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 11-4) at Cleveland (Curry 3-1), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Quintana 1-4) at Atlanta (Morton 12-10), 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-9), 9:38 p.m., 2nd game
Thursday's Games
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Colorado at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
