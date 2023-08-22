All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Baltimore7748.616__6-4L-136-2441-24
Tampa Bay7651.5982+4½7-3W-241-2235-29
Toronto7056.55615-5W-332-2738-29
Boston6660.52411½55-5L-235-2831-32
New York6065.4801710½1-9L-935-3225-33

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota6561.516__5-5L-136-2629-35
Cleveland6066.4765114-6W-133-3127-35
Detroit5868.4607136-4W-127-3431-34
Chicago4977.38916222-8L-225-3524-42
Kansas City4087.31525½31½3-7L-323-4017-47

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas7253.576__4-6L-542-2430-29
Houston7255.56715-5W-235-2937-26
Seattle7155.563_8-2W-834-2837-27
Los Angeles6164.488114-6L-132-3029-34
Oakland3590.2803735½2-8W-119-4416-46

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta8144.648__7-3W-143-2238-22
Philadelphia6957.54812½+45-5W-236-2433-33
Miami6462.50817½14-6L-337-2727-35
New York5968.465237-3L-131-2828-40
Washington5868.46023½78-2W-229-3629-32

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee6957.548__7-3W-434-2735-30
Chicago6560.5206-4L-135-3030-30
Cincinnati6461.512½4-6L-231-3433-27
Pittsburgh5769.4521285-5W-231-3226-37
St. Louis5572.43314½10½4-6L-228-3727-35

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles7648.613__8-2L-143-2133-27
Arizona6561.51612_8-2W-331-3134-30
San Francisco6561.51612_3-7L-235-2830-33
San Diego6066.4761754-6W-134-3226-34
Colorado4877.38428½16½3-7L-228-3320-44

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Chicago Cubs 7, Detroit 6

Seattle 14, Chicago White Sox 2

Houston 9, Boston 4

Oakland 6, Kansas City 4

Arizona 4, Texas 3, 11 innings

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 12, Colorado 4

Detroit 8, Chicago Cubs 6

Washington 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Cleveland 8, L.A. Dodgers 3

Toronto 6, Baltimore 3, 10 innings

Milwaukee 7, Minnesota 3

Houston 7, Boston 3

Seattle 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-8) at Detroit (Skubal 3-2), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 3-7) at Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 10-8) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 5-11), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Ragans 4-4) at Oakland (TBD), 3:37 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 8-3) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 10-5), 4:07 p.m., 1st game

Colorado (Gomber 9-9) at Tampa Bay (Civale 6-3), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 9-7) at Baltimore (Flaherty 8-8), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Gore 6-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-8), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 11-4) at Cleveland (Curry 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Sale 5-3) at Houston (Urquidy 2-3), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-9), 9:38 p.m., 2nd game

Thursday's Games

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Philadelphia 10, San Francisco 4

Chicago Cubs 7, Detroit 6

Pittsburgh 11, St. Louis 1

N.Y. Mets 10, Atlanta 4

San Diego 6, Miami 2

Arizona 4, Texas 3, 11 innings

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 12, Colorado 4

Detroit 8, Chicago Cubs 6

Philadelphia 4, San Francisco 3

Washington 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Pittsburgh 6, St. Louis 3

Cleveland 8, L.A. Dodgers 3

Atlanta 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Milwaukee 7, Minnesota 3

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

St. Louis (Thompson 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Ortiz 2-3), 12:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-8) at Detroit (Skubal 3-2), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 3-7) at Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6), 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 6-5) at Philadelphia (Lorenzen 7-8), 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 8-3) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 10-5), 4:07 p.m., 1st game

Miami (Alcantara 6-10) at San Diego (Lugo 4-6), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 9-9) at Tampa Bay (Civale 6-3), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Gore 6-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-8), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 11-4) at Cleveland (Curry 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Quintana 1-4) at Atlanta (Morton 12-10), 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-9), 9:38 p.m., 2nd game

Thursday's Games

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

