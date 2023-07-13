All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay5835.624__3-7W-135-1523-20
Baltimore5435.6072+56-4W-526-1828-17
Toronto5041.5497_6-4W-123-1827-23
New York4942.538814-6L-128-2321-19
Boston4843.527928-2W-526-2222-21

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cleveland4545.500__6-4L-124-2221-23
Minnesota4546.495½55-5L-326-2219-24
Detroit3950.438105-5L-120-2519-25
Chicago3854.413812½3-7L-221-2517-29
Kansas City2665.28619½243-7W-113-3113-34

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas5239.571__3-7L-227-1825-21
Houston5041.5492_6-4L-125-2225-19
Seattle4544.506647-3W-124-2021-24
Los Angeles4546.495751-9L-523-2022-26
Oakland2567.27227½25½4-6L-412-3213-35

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta6029.674__8-2L-130-1530-14
Miami5339.576+35-5W-230-1823-21
Philadelphia4841.53912½6-4L-222-1626-25
New York4248.46718½76-4L-220-1922-29
Washington3654.40024½134-6W-215-3221-22

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cincinnati5041.549__7-3L-123-2127-20
Milwaukee4942.5381½6-4W-126-2123-21
Chicago4247.47275-5W-121-2221-25
Pittsburgh4149.45683-7W-122-2119-28
St. Louis3852.42211½115-5W-217-2521-27

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles5138.573__7-3W-429-1622-22
Arizona5239.571_+2½4-6L-126-2426-15
San Francisco4941.544_4-6W-226-2223-19
San Diego4347.47866-4W-225-2318-24
Colorado3457.3741815½3-7L-220-2414-33

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Miami (Alcantara 3-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 9-4), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-7) at Atlanta (Morton 9-6), 7:20 p.m.

Boston (Bello 6-5) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 3-2) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-3) at Kansas City (Marsh 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-1) at Colorado (Gomber 7-7), 8:40 p.m.

Houston (France 4-3) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 7-4), 9:38 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 4-5) at Seattle (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

San Diego (Darvish 5-6) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-2), 6:05 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 3-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 9-4), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Stripling 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Hill 7-9), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 6-5) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 7-5) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-6), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-7) at Atlanta (Morton 9-6), 7:20 p.m.

Boston (Bello 6-5) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), 8:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-1) at Colorado (Gomber 7-7), 8:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Diego at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you