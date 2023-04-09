All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay901.000__9-0W-96-03-0
New York63.6673+16-3W-24-22-1
Boston54.5564_5-4W-32-43-0
Toronto54.5564_5-4L-10-05-4
Baltimore45.444514-5L-21-23-3

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota63.667__6-3L-12-14-2
Cleveland64.600½6-4W-11-25-2
Chicago46.4004-6L-11-23-4
Kansas City36.333323-6W-21-62-0
Detroit27.222432-7L-40-32-4

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles53.625__5-3W-11-14-2
Texas54.556½_5-4W-14-21-2
Houston46.40024-6W-13-41-2
Seattle46.40024-6L-12-52-1
Oakland27.22232-7L-42-40-3

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta63.667__6-3L-21-25-1
New York55.500½5-5L-12-13-4
Miami46.4004-6W-13-41-2
Philadelphia36.333323-6L-12-11-5
Washington37.3003-7L-11-52-2

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee72.778__7-2W-15-12-1
Pittsburgh63.6671+16-3W-12-14-2
Chicago44.500½4-4L-13-31-1
Cincinnati44.500½4-4W-13-21-2
St. Louis36.333423-6L-12-41-2

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Arizona54.556__5-4W-22-13-3
Los Angeles54.556__5-4L-24-21-2
San Diego54.556__5-4W-23-32-1
Colorado46.4004-6W-12-22-4
San Francisco35.3753-5L-20-23-3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Minnesota 9, Houston 6

Kansas City 6, San Francisco 5

Tampa Bay 11, Oakland 0

Boston 14, Detroit 5

Chicago Cubs 10, Texas 3

Seattle 3, Cleveland 2

Chicago White Sox 11, Pittsburgh 5

N.Y. Yankees 4, Baltimore 1

L.A. Angels 9, Toronto 5

Sunday's Games

Boston 4, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 11, Oakland 0

Pittsburgh 1, Chicago White Sox 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 3

Houston 5, Minnesota 1

Texas 8, Chicago Cubs 2

Cleveland 7, Seattle 6, 12 innings

Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Monday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-0) at Minnesota (Maeda 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 0-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 1-0), 6:35 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 0-0) at Baltimore (Gibson 2-0), 6:35 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Beeks 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 0-1), 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-2) at Texas (Heaney 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-1), 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Kansas City 6, San Francisco 5

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 2

Philadelphia 3, Cincinnati 2

Chicago Cubs 10, Texas 3

Chicago White Sox 11, Pittsburgh 5

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 0

San Diego 4, Atlanta 1

Arizona 12, L.A. Dodgers 8

Washington 7, Colorado 6

Sunday's Games

Cincinnati 6, Philadelphia 4

Pittsburgh 1, Chicago White Sox 0

Miami 7, N.Y. Mets 2

Texas 8, Chicago Cubs 2

Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 1

Colorado 7, Washington 6

Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Houston (Valdez 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 1-0), 6:35 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 1-0) at Philadelphia (Strahm 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 1-0) at Atlanta (Elder 1-0), 7:20 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 0-1), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 0-1) at Colorado (Márquez 1-1), 8:40 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-1), 9:38 p.m.

Milwaukee (Miley 1-0) at Arizona (Gallen 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-0) at San Francisco (Webb 0-2), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Houston at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

