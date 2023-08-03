All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Baltimore6642.611__6-4L-132-2134-21
Tampa Bay6645.595+55-5L-137-1929-26
Toronto6049.550_6-4W-130-2330-26
Boston5751.52896-4L-130-2327-28
New York5652.519105-5W-133-2623-26

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota5554.505__4-6L-130-2425-30
Cleveland5356.486274-6L-328-2425-32
Detroit4860.44411½4-6W-122-3026-30
Chicago4367.39112½17½2-8L-423-2920-38
Kansas City3575.31820½25½7-3W-621-3614-39

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas6346.578__5-5W-337-2026-26
Houston6247.5691+27-3W-331-2531-22
Seattle5652.5196-4W-131-2625-26
Los Angeles5653.514746-4L-229-2327-30
Oakland3079.27533303-7L-315-3915-40

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta6937.651__6-4W-237-2032-17
Philadelphia5950.54111½+16-4W-128-2031-30
Miami5852.52713½5-5L-134-2424-28
New York5058.463204-6L-326-2324-35
Washington4663.42224½125-5W-122-3424-29

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cincinnati5951.536__5-5L-228-2631-25
Milwaukee5851.532½_3-7L-129-2429-27
Chicago5553.50938-2W-229-2726-26
Pittsburgh4859.44996-4L-126-2822-31
St. Louis4861.44010½104-6W-124-3024-31

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles6145.575__5-5W-233-2028-25
San Francisco6149.5552+2½7-3W-333-2428-25
Arizona5753.51863-7L-328-2829-25
San Diego5455.49546-4W-229-2525-30
Colorado4266.3892015½3-7L-225-3017-36

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta 12, L.A. Angels 5

Detroit 6, Pittsburgh 3

Houston 3, Cleveland 2

Seattle 6, Boston 3

N.Y. Yankees 7, Tampa Bay 2

Toronto 4, Baltimore 1

St. Louis 7, Minnesota 3

Texas 11, Chicago White Sox 1

Kansas City 4, N.Y. Mets 0

L.A. Dodgers 10, Oakland 1

Thursday's Games

Kansas City 9, N.Y. Mets 2

Texas 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay (Littell 1-2) at Detroit (Olson 1-4), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Brown 7-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-5), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Lyles 2-12) at Philadelphia (Nola 9-7), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 10-4), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 4-4) at Cleveland (Allen 4-4), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 2-8) at Boston (Paxton 6-2), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 8-5) at Texas (Montgomery 6-9), 8:05 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 9-5) at Minnesota (Ober 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 7-7) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-8), 9:38 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 7:07 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta 12, L.A. Angels 5

Detroit 6, Pittsburgh 3

Washington 3, Milwaukee 2

San Diego 11, Colorado 1

St. Louis 7, Minnesota 3

Kansas City 4, N.Y. Mets 0

Miami 9, Philadelphia 8, 12 innings

Chicago Cubs 16, Cincinnati 6

San Francisco 4, Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 10, Oakland 1

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia 4, Miami 2

Kansas City 9, N.Y. Mets 2

San Francisco 1, Arizona 0

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Atlanta (Fried 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-5), 2:20 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 7-11) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 6-7), 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Lyles 2-12) at Philadelphia (Nola 9-7), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 10-4), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 8-5) at Texas (Montgomery 6-9), 8:05 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 9-5) at Minnesota (Ober 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Priester 2-1) at Milwaukee (Rea 5-4), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Flexen 0-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 3-5), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Miller 6-2) at San Diego (Darvish 8-7), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 7:07 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

