AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Baltimore7043.619__7-3L-135-2235-21
Tampa Bay6946.6002+57-3W-238-1931-27
Toronto6451.5577_5-5L-130-2434-27
New York5955.51811½4-6W-135-2824-27
Boston5855.5131252-8L-131-2727-28

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota6055.522__6-4L-133-2427-31
Cleveland5559.4823-7W-130-2725-32
Detroit5063.4429134-6W-124-3326-30
Chicago4669.40014184-6L-124-3022-39
Kansas City3778.32223277-3W-121-3616-42

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas6846.596__8-2W-840-2028-26
Houston6549.5703+1½7-3W-231-2534-24
Seattle6152.54028-2W-632-2629-26
Los Angeles5758.49611½73-7W-130-2827-30
Oakland3282.2813631½4-6L-217-4115-41

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta7140.640__6-4W-137-2034-20
Philadelphia6252.54410½+36-4L-131-2231-30
Miami6056.51713½_3-7W-234-2426-32
New York5162.451212-8L-127-2424-38
Washington5064.43922½97-3W-122-3428-30

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee6154.530__4-6L-132-2729-27
Chicago5955.518_6-4W-132-2827-27
Cincinnati6057.5132½2-8L-229-3131-26
Pittsburgh5162.45196-4L-127-2924-33
St. Louis4965.43011½103-7L-225-3324-32

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles6646.589__8-2W-334-2032-26
San Francisco6252.5445+36-4L-133-2429-28
Arizona5757.5001022-8L-728-2929-28
San Diego5559.4821245-5L-330-2825-31
Colorado4568.39821½13½5-5W-125-3020-38

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2

Detroit 6, Minnesota 0

Cleveland 1, Toronto 0

Houston 7, Baltimore 6

Kansas City 9, Boston 3

N.Y. Yankees 7, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 2, San Diego 0

Texas 6, Oakland 1

L.A. Angels 7, San Francisco 5

Wednesday's Games

Texas at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Houston (Brown 8-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 10-4), 12:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 3-6) at Detroit (Olson 1-5), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 3-8) at Cleveland (Syndergaard 1-5), 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 1-4) at Tampa Bay (Littell 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Marsh 0-5) at Boston (Paxton 6-3), 7:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia 8, Washington 4, 1st game

Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2

Miami 3, Cincinnati 2

Chicago Cubs 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Atlanta 8, Pittsburgh 6

Washington 5, Philadelphia 4, 2nd game

Colorado 7, Milwaukee 3, 10 innings

Seattle 2, San Diego 0

L.A. Angels 7, San Francisco 5

L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 4

Wednesday's Games

Miami 5, Cincinnati 4

Colorado at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Atlanta (Elder 8-3) at Pittsburgh (Falter 0-7), 12:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 1-4) at Tampa Bay (Littell 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 7-11) at Philadelphia (Nola 9-8), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Blach 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-4), 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

