All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay4820.706__8-2W-131-717-13
Baltimore4124.631+4½6-4W-420-1221-12
New York3829.5674-6L-121-1717-12
Toronto3730.55210½½7-3W-119-1318-17
Boston3334.49314½3-7L-117-1716-17

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota3333.500__4-6L-118-1415-19
Cleveland3134.4776-4W-116-1715-17
Chicago2938.4336-4L-217-1712-21
Detroit2737.422591-9W-115-1612-21
Kansas City1848.27315191-9L-79-249-24

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas4124.631__6-4L-221-1020-14
Houston3729.561_4-6L-118-1419-15
Los Angeles3731.54417-3W-220-1417-17
Seattle3233.49294-6W-118-1514-18
Oakland1750.2542520½5-5W-57-2410-26

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta4026.606__7-3L-220-1520-11
Miami3730.552+2½8-2L-121-1316-17
Philadelphia3233.4927-3W-119-1113-22
New York3135.470932-8L-115-1216-23
Washington2638.4061373-7W-112-2114-17

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Pittsburgh3430.531__7-3W-118-1616-14
Milwaukee3432.5151_5-5L-418-1616-16
Cincinnati3235.4786-4W-317-1815-17
Chicago2837.4314-6L-115-1613-21
St. Louis2740.4032-8L-313-1914-21

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Arizona4025.615__8-2W-520-1420-11
Los Angeles3729.561+33-7L-120-1017-19
San Francisco3432.515_6-4W-218-1716-15
San Diego3134.47796-4L-115-1816-16
Colorado2840.41213½74-6W-216-1912-21

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Arizona 7, Detroit 5

Cleveland 5, Houston 0

Tampa Bay 7, Texas 3

Baltimore 11, Kansas City 3

Toronto 7, Minnesota 6

Miami 6, Chicago White Sox 5

Oakland 8, Milwaukee 6

L.A. Angels 9, Seattle 4

Boston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings

Monday's Games

Detroit 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings

Colorado 4, Boston 3, 10 innings

Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 4, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 9, Texas 6, 12 innings

Seattle 8, Miami 1

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta (Strider 6-2) at Detroit (Olson 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 7-4) at Baltimore (Kremer 6-3), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Anderson 0-0) at Boston (Crawford 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 5-4) at Minnesota (López 3-3), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barría 2-2) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Williamson 0-0) at Kansas City (Lyles 0-10), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 4-6) at Houston (Brown 5-3), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 2-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 5-4) at Seattle (Kirby 5-5), 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Oakland (Harris 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 3-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Arizona 7, Detroit 5

Pittsburgh 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Washington 6, Atlanta 2

Philadelphia 7, L.A. Dodgers 3

Miami 6, Chicago White Sox 5

Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 3

Oakland 8, Milwaukee 6

Colorado 5, San Diego 4

San Francisco 13, Chicago Cubs 3

Monday's Games

Detroit 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings

Colorado 4, Boston 3, 10 innings

San Francisco 4, St. Louis 3

Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 4, 10 innings

Seattle 8, Miami 1

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta (Strider 6-2) at Detroit (Olson 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Anderson 0-0) at Boston (Crawford 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 5-4) at Minnesota (López 3-3), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 5-2) at St. Louis (Flaherty 3-4), 7:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Ortiz 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 1-4), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Williamson 0-0) at Kansas City (Lyles 0-10), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 4-6) at Houston (Brown 5-3), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 2-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 5-4) at Seattle (Kirby 5-5), 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-4) at Arizona (Davies 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 3-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you