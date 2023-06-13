All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|48
|20
|.706
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|31-7
|17-13
|Baltimore
|41
|24
|.631
|5½
|+4½
|6-4
|W-4
|20-12
|21-12
|New York
|38
|29
|.567
|9½
|+½
|4-6
|L-1
|21-17
|17-12
|Toronto
|37
|30
|.552
|10½
|½
|7-3
|W-1
|19-13
|18-17
|Boston
|33
|34
|.493
|14½
|4½
|3-7
|L-1
|17-17
|16-17
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|33
|33
|.500
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|18-14
|15-19
|Cleveland
|31
|34
|.477
|1½
|5½
|6-4
|W-1
|16-17
|15-17
|Chicago
|29
|38
|.433
|4½
|8½
|6-4
|L-2
|17-17
|12-21
|Detroit
|27
|37
|.422
|5
|9
|1-9
|W-1
|15-16
|12-21
|Kansas City
|18
|48
|.273
|15
|19
|1-9
|L-7
|9-24
|9-24
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|41
|24
|.631
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|21-10
|20-14
|Houston
|37
|29
|.561
|4½
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|18-14
|19-15
|Los Angeles
|37
|31
|.544
|5½
|1
|7-3
|W-2
|20-14
|17-17
|Seattle
|32
|33
|.492
|9
|4½
|4-6
|W-1
|18-15
|14-18
|Oakland
|17
|50
|.254
|25
|20½
|5-5
|W-5
|7-24
|10-26
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|40
|26
|.606
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-2
|20-15
|20-11
|Miami
|37
|30
|.552
|3½
|+2½
|8-2
|L-1
|21-13
|16-17
|Philadelphia
|32
|33
|.492
|7½
|1½
|7-3
|W-1
|19-11
|13-22
|New York
|31
|35
|.470
|9
|3
|2-8
|L-1
|15-12
|16-23
|Washington
|26
|38
|.406
|13
|7
|3-7
|W-1
|12-21
|14-17
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Pittsburgh
|34
|30
|.531
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|18-16
|16-14
|Milwaukee
|34
|32
|.515
|1
|_
|5-5
|L-4
|18-16
|16-16
|Cincinnati
|32
|35
|.478
|3½
|2½
|6-4
|W-3
|17-18
|15-17
|Chicago
|28
|37
|.431
|6½
|5½
|4-6
|L-1
|15-16
|13-21
|St. Louis
|27
|40
|.403
|8½
|7½
|2-8
|L-3
|13-19
|14-21
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Arizona
|40
|25
|.615
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-5
|20-14
|20-11
|Los Angeles
|37
|29
|.561
|3½
|+3
|3-7
|L-1
|20-10
|17-19
|San Francisco
|34
|32
|.515
|6½
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|18-17
|16-15
|San Diego
|31
|34
|.477
|9
|2½
|6-4
|L-1
|15-18
|16-16
|Colorado
|28
|40
|.412
|13½
|7
|4-6
|W-2
|16-19
|12-21
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Arizona 7, Detroit 5
Cleveland 5, Houston 0
Tampa Bay 7, Texas 3
Baltimore 11, Kansas City 3
Toronto 7, Minnesota 6
Miami 6, Chicago White Sox 5
Oakland 8, Milwaukee 6
L.A. Angels 9, Seattle 4
Boston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings
Monday's Games
Detroit 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings
Colorado 4, Boston 3, 10 innings
Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 4, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 9, Texas 6, 12 innings
Seattle 8, Miami 1
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Atlanta (Strider 6-2) at Detroit (Olson 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Bassitt 7-4) at Baltimore (Kremer 6-3), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Anderson 0-0) at Boston (Crawford 1-3), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 5-2), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 5-4) at Minnesota (López 3-3), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barría 2-2) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Williamson 0-0) at Kansas City (Lyles 0-10), 8:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 4-6) at Houston (Brown 5-3), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 2-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 3-2), 9:40 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 5-4) at Seattle (Kirby 5-5), 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Oakland (Harris 1-0), 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 3-1), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Arizona 7, Detroit 5
Pittsburgh 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Washington 6, Atlanta 2
Philadelphia 7, L.A. Dodgers 3
Miami 6, Chicago White Sox 5
Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 3
Oakland 8, Milwaukee 6
Colorado 5, San Diego 4
San Francisco 13, Chicago Cubs 3
Monday's Games
Detroit 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings
Colorado 4, Boston 3, 10 innings
San Francisco 4, St. Louis 3
Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 4, 10 innings
Seattle 8, Miami 1
Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Atlanta (Strider 6-2) at Detroit (Olson 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Colorado (Anderson 0-0) at Boston (Crawford 1-3), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 5-2), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 5-4) at Minnesota (López 3-3), 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 5-2) at St. Louis (Flaherty 3-4), 7:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Ortiz 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 1-4), 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Williamson 0-0) at Kansas City (Lyles 0-10), 8:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 4-6) at Houston (Brown 5-3), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 2-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 3-2), 9:40 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 5-4) at Seattle (Kirby 5-5), 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-4) at Arizona (Davies 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 3-1), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
