AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|78
|51
|.605
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-3
|45-20
|33-31
|Tampa Bay
|71
|57
|.555
|6½
|+1
|8-2
|W-2
|42-23
|29-34
|Toronto
|70
|58
|.547
|7½
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|38-28
|32-30
|Baltimore
|67
|61
|.523
|10½
|3
|6-4
|L-2
|37-24
|30-37
|Boston
|62
|68
|.477
|16½
|9
|3-7
|L-3
|31-34
|31-34
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cleveland
|68
|59
|.535
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|33-25
|35-34
|Minnesota
|67
|61
|.523
|1½
|3
|5-5
|W-5
|40-28
|27-33
|Chicago
|63
|66
|.488
|6
|7½
|2-8
|L-5
|30-35
|33-31
|Kansas City
|53
|77
|.408
|16½
|18
|5-5
|W-2
|32-37
|21-40
|Detroit
|50
|79
|.388
|19
|20½
|5-5
|L-1
|29-36
|21-43
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|83
|47
|.638
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|43-20
|40-27
|Seattle
|71
|58
|.550
|11½
|+½
|6-4
|W-2
|35-28
|36-30
|Texas
|58
|70
|.453
|24
|12
|5-5
|L-3
|28-37
|30-33
|Los Angeles
|56
|73
|.434
|26½
|14½
|4-6
|W-4
|27-36
|29-37
|Oakland
|49
|81
|.377
|34
|22
|6-4
|W-3
|22-43
|27-38
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|82
|48
|.631
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|43-21
|39-27
|Atlanta
|79
|51
|.608
|3
|+8
|6-4
|L-3
|42-25
|37-26
|Philadelphia
|72
|57
|.558
|9½
|+1½
|7-3
|L-2
|39-30
|33-27
|Miami
|55
|74
|.426
|26½
|15½
|3-7
|L-3
|26-37
|29-37
|Washington
|43
|86
|.333
|38½
|27½
|4-6
|L-1
|20-47
|23-39
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|75
|55
|.577
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|42-22
|33-33
|Milwaukee
|68
|60
|.531
|6
|2
|5-5
|L-1
|34-26
|34-34
|Chicago
|55
|75
|.423
|20
|16
|3-7
|L-4
|28-38
|27-37
|Cincinnati
|51
|77
|.398
|23
|19
|4-6
|W-1
|27-37
|24-40
|Pittsburgh
|49
|80
|.380
|25½
|21½
|2-8
|W-1
|26-36
|23-44
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|90
|38
|.703
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-3
|45-16
|45-22
|San Diego
|71
|59
|.546
|20
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|35-28
|36-31
|San Francisco
|61
|66
|.480
|28½
|8½
|2-8
|L-5
|34-30
|27-36
|Arizona
|60
|67
|.472
|29½
|9½
|6-4
|W-4
|33-32
|27-35
|Colorado
|56
|74
|.431
|35
|15
|5-5
|W-2
|36-32
|20-42
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 11 innings
Minnesota 4, Boston 2
L.A. Angels 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
Tuesday's Games
Cleveland 5, Baltimore 1
Tampa Bay 7, Miami 2
Seattle 9, Detroit 3
Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 3
Oakland 10, Washington 6
Houston 4, Texas 2
Minnesota 10, Boston 5
Kansas City 9, Chicago White Sox 7
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Houston (Javier 7-9) at Texas (Pérez 10-4), 2:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Lyles 9-9) at Cleveland (McKenzie 9-10), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 9-4) at Miami (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 3-8) at Washington (Sánchez 0-5), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Toronto (White 1-4), 7:07 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 9-12) at Detroit (Alexander 3-8), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Wacha 9-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 10-6), 7:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 2-9) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 3-5), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-6) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 4-9), 9:38 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Seattle at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday's Games
St. Louis 13, Cincinnati 4
L.A. Dodgers 3, Miami 2, 10 innings
Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 11 innings
Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 5
Arizona 13, Philadelphia 7
San Diego 6, San Francisco 5
Tuesday's Games
Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 1
Tampa Bay 7, Miami 2
Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 3
L.A. Dodgers 4, N.Y. Mets 3
Oakland 10, Washington 6
Pittsburgh 4, Milwaukee 2
Colorado 3, Atlanta 2
Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3), 2:10 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 8-6) at San Francisco (Wood 8-11), 3:45 p.m.
St. Louis (Quintana 4-6) at Cincinnati (Minor 3-10), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 9-4) at Miami (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 3-8) at Washington (Sánchez 0-5), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Toronto (White 1-4), 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 13-2) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-1), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Feltner 2-5) at Atlanta (Wright 16-5), 7:20 p.m.
Philadelphia (Falter 2-3) at Arizona (Henry 3-2), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Oakland at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
