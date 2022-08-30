All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York7851.605__5-5L-345-2033-31
Tampa Bay7157.555+18-2W-242-2329-34
Toronto7058.547_6-4W-238-2832-30
Baltimore6761.52310½36-4L-237-2430-37
Boston6268.47716½93-7L-331-3431-34

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cleveland6859.535__6-4W-133-2535-34
Minnesota6761.52335-5W-540-2827-33
Chicago6366.48862-8L-530-3533-31
Kansas City5377.40816½185-5W-232-3721-40
Detroit5079.3881920½5-5L-129-3621-43

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston8347.638__6-4W-243-2040-27
Seattle7158.55011½6-4W-235-2836-30
Texas5870.45324125-5L-328-3730-33
Los Angeles5673.43426½14½4-6W-427-3629-37
Oakland4981.37734226-4W-322-4327-38

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York8248.631__5-5L-243-2139-27
Atlanta7951.6083+86-4L-342-2537-26
Philadelphia7257.558+1½7-3L-239-3033-27
Miami5574.42626½15½3-7L-326-3729-37
Washington4386.33338½27½4-6L-120-4723-39

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
St. Louis7555.577__6-4L-142-2233-33
Milwaukee6860.531625-5L-134-2634-34
Chicago5575.42320163-7L-428-3827-37
Cincinnati5177.39823194-6W-127-3724-40
Pittsburgh4980.38025½21½2-8W-126-3623-44

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles9038.703__8-2W-345-1645-22
San Diego7159.54620_5-5W-135-2836-31
San Francisco6166.48028½2-8L-534-3027-36
Arizona6067.47229½6-4W-433-3227-35
Colorado5674.43135155-5W-236-3220-42

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 11 innings

Minnesota 4, Boston 2

L.A. Angels 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 5, Baltimore 1

Tampa Bay 7, Miami 2

Seattle 9, Detroit 3

Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 3

Oakland 10, Washington 6

Houston 4, Texas 2

Minnesota 10, Boston 5

Kansas City 9, Chicago White Sox 7

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Houston (Javier 7-9) at Texas (Pérez 10-4), 2:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 9-9) at Cleveland (McKenzie 9-10), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 9-4) at Miami (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 3-8) at Washington (Sánchez 0-5), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Toronto (White 1-4), 7:07 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 9-12) at Detroit (Alexander 3-8), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Wacha 9-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 10-6), 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 2-9) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 3-5), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-6) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 4-9), 9:38 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Seattle at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

St. Louis 13, Cincinnati 4

L.A. Dodgers 3, Miami 2, 10 innings

Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 11 innings

Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 5

Arizona 13, Philadelphia 7

San Diego 6, San Francisco 5

Tuesday's Games

Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 1

Tampa Bay 7, Miami 2

Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 3

L.A. Dodgers 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Oakland 10, Washington 6

Pittsburgh 4, Milwaukee 2

Colorado 3, Atlanta 2

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3), 2:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 8-6) at San Francisco (Wood 8-11), 3:45 p.m.

St. Louis (Quintana 4-6) at Cincinnati (Minor 3-10), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 9-4) at Miami (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 3-8) at Washington (Sánchez 0-5), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Toronto (White 1-4), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 13-2) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 2-5) at Atlanta (Wright 16-5), 7:20 p.m.

Philadelphia (Falter 2-3) at Arizona (Henry 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Oakland at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

