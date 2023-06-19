All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay5124.680__5-5L-231-720-17
Baltimore4427.6205+5½7-3W-122-1322-14
New York3933.54210½_3-7L-421-1718-16
Toronto3935.52711½13-7L-319-1320-22
Boston3735.51412½26-4W-421-1816-17

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota3636.500__5-5L-121-1715-19
Cleveland3338.4655-5W-116-1717-21
Detroit3140.4375-5W-216-1815-22
Chicago3142.4253-7L-117-1714-25
Kansas City1953.26417201-9L-210-289-25

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas4427.620__4-6W-224-1320-14
Los Angeles4133.554+17-3W-120-1421-19
Houston3933.542_3-7L-420-1819-15
Seattle3535.50035-5W-121-1714-18
Oakland1955.25726½215-5L-59-2910-26

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta4626.639__8-2W-624-1522-11
Miami4231.575+2½7-3W-522-1320-18
Philadelphia3834.528818-2W-619-1119-23
New York3338.46512½3-7L-217-1516-23
Washington2744.38018½11½2-8L-412-2515-19

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cincinnati3835.521__9-1W-918-1820-17
Milwaukee3734.521_4-6W-321-1616-18
Pittsburgh3437.47932-8L-718-1716-20
Chicago3438.47258-2W-120-1714-21
St. Louis3043.41184-6W-313-2117-22

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Arizona4329.597__6-4L-123-1820-11
San Francisco3932.5498-2W-718-1721-15
Los Angeles3933.5424_4-6L-322-1417-19
San Diego3536.4937-3W-219-2016-16
Colorado2946.38715½11½3-7L-616-1913-27

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Baltimore 6, Chicago Cubs 3

Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 2, 1st game

L.A. Angels 5, Kansas City 2

Detroit 6, Minnesota 4

Cincinnati 9, Houston 7, 10 innings

Texas 11, Toronto 7

Seattle 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Philadelphia 3, Oakland 2

San Diego 5, Tampa Bay 4

Cleveland 12, Arizona 3

Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 1, 2nd game

Monday's Games

Detroit 6, Kansas City 4

Miami 11, Toronto 0

Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Baltimore (Bradish 2-3) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-0), 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 0-3) at Detroit (Lorenzen 2-4), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 6-2) at Miami (Pérez 4-1), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 6-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 7-1), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 1-5) at Cleveland (Civale 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 1-3) at Minnesota (Ober 4-3), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Verlander 2-3) at Houston (Valdez 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 9-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-4) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-5), 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Baltimore 6, Chicago Cubs 3

Miami 4, Washington 2

Atlanta 14, Colorado 6

Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 2

St. Louis 8, N.Y. Mets 7

Cincinnati 9, Houston 7, 10 innings

Philadelphia 3, Oakland 2

San Francisco 7, L.A. Dodgers 3

San Diego 5, Tampa Bay 4

Cleveland 12, Arizona 3

Monday's Games

St. Louis 8, Washington 6

Miami 11, Toronto 0

Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 0

Cincinnati 5, Colorado 4

Arizona at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta (Strider 7-2) at Philadelphia (Suárez 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 6-2) at Miami (Pérez 4-1), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 8-4) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-6), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Montgomery 3-7) at Washington (Gore 3-5), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 4-8) at Cincinnati (Lively 4-4), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 3-4) at Milwaukee (Rea 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Verlander 2-3) at Houston (Valdez 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lugo 3-3) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-6), 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-4) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-5), 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you