All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay299.763__6-4L-219-310-6
Baltimore2413.649+36-4W-211-513-8
Boston2216.57978-2W-113-79-9
Toronto2116.568_3-7L-29-312-13
New York2117.5538½6-4W-314-87-9

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota2117.553__5-5W-212-79-10
Detroit1719.47237-3W-18-79-12
Cleveland1720.45944-6L-17-1110-9
Chicago1326.33395-5L-26-107-16
Kansas City1227.308105-5W-26-176-10

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas2214.611__7-3W-112-610-8
Los Angeles2018.52636-4L-210-910-9
Houston1918.51425-5W-28-1111-7
Seattle1819.48637-3L-110-128-7
Oakland830.2111513½3-7L-43-155-15

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta2512.676__7-3L-110-915-3
Miami1919.500_4-6W-210-99-10
Philadelphia1819.4867½4-6W-311-77-12
New York1820.47413-7L-17-811-12
Washington1621.43296-4W-16-1210-9

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Pittsburgh2117.553__1-9L-210-911-8
Milwaukee2017.541½+1½2-8L-210-810-9
Chicago1819.486½4-6W-111-117-8
Cincinnati1621.4324-6W-112-94-12
St. Louis1325.342863-7L-16-137-12

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles2315.605__8-2W-212-611-9
Arizona2017.541+1½5-5L-211-99-8
San Diego1919.5004_5-5L-210-119-8
San Francisco1620.444625-5L-110-106-10
Colorado1622.421738-2W-27-99-13

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 5, Cleveland 0

N.Y. Yankees 11, Oakland 3

Texas 4, Seattle 3

Houston 5, L.A. Angels 4

Philadelphia 2, Toronto 1, 10 innings

Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 1

Kansas City 9, Chicago White Sox 1

Boston 5, Atlanta 2

Minnesota 4, San Diego 3, 11 innings

Thursday's Games

Minnesota 5, San Diego 3

Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Seattle (Gonzales 2-0) at Detroit (Boyd 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-3) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-0), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 4-0) at Toronto (Bassitt 4-2), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0) at Cleveland (Allen 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 0-0) at Boston (Paxton 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 3-1) at Minnesota (Gray 4-0), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (France 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 1-3), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 4-1) at Oakland (Waldichuk 1-2), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Colorado 4, Pittsburgh 3

L.A. Dodgers 8, Milwaukee 1

Washington 11, San Francisco 6

Miami 5, Arizona 4

Philadelphia 2, Toronto 1, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 2, Cincinnati 1

Boston 5, Atlanta 2

Chicago Cubs 10, St. Louis 4

Minnesota 4, San Diego 3, 11 innings

Thursday's Games

Cincinnati 5, N.Y. Mets 0

Minnesota 5, San Diego 3

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-1) at Miami (Pérez 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-2) at Washington (Gore 3-2), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-3) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 4-0) at Toronto (Bassitt 4-2), 7:07 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 0-0) at Boston (Paxton 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 3-1) at Minnesota (Gray 4-0), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 3-2) at Colorado (Gomber 3-4), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Stripling 0-2) at Arizona (Nelson 1-2), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 1-5) at L.A. Dodgers (May 4-1), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cincinnati at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you