All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|63
|28
|.692
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|36-12
|27-16
|Tampa Bay
|50
|41
|.549
|13
|+1
|6-4
|L-1
|30-18
|20-23
|Toronto
|50
|43
|.538
|14
|_
|5-5
|W-3
|30-19
|20-24
|Boston
|48
|44
|.522
|15½
|1½
|3-7
|L-1
|23-20
|25-24
|Baltimore
|46
|45
|.505
|17
|3
|9-1
|W-1
|25-17
|21-28
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|50
|43
|.538
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|27-21
|23-22
|Cleveland
|46
|44
|.511
|2½
|2½
|6-4
|W-3
|25-19
|21-25
|Chicago
|45
|46
|.495
|4
|4
|6-4
|L-1
|19-25
|26-21
|Detroit
|37
|55
|.402
|12½
|12½
|2-8
|L-4
|23-24
|14-31
|Kansas City
|36
|56
|.391
|13½
|13½
|5-5
|L-3
|19-27
|17-29
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|59
|31
|.656
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|28-13
|31-18
|Seattle
|50
|42
|.543
|10
|+½
|10-0
|W-13
|24-20
|26-22
|Texas
|41
|48
|.461
|17½
|7
|4-6
|L-3
|21-25
|20-23
|Los Angeles
|39
|53
|.424
|21
|10½
|2-8
|L-3
|22-27
|17-26
|Oakland
|31
|61
|.337
|29
|18½
|4-6
|L-1
|11-31
|20-30
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|58
|34
|.630
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|28-15
|30-19
|Atlanta
|56
|37
|.602
|2½
|+6½
|7-3
|W-3
|31-20
|25-17
|Philadelphia
|48
|43
|.527
|9½
|½
|5-5
|W-2
|24-21
|24-22
|Miami
|43
|47
|.478
|14
|5
|4-6
|L-2
|22-21
|21-26
|Washington
|30
|63
|.323
|28½
|19½
|1-9
|L-9
|14-36
|16-27
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|50
|42
|.543
|_
|_
|3-7
|L-2
|21-19
|29-23
|St. Louis
|50
|44
|.532
|1
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|29-20
|21-24
|Pittsburgh
|38
|54
|.413
|12
|11
|4-6
|L-4
|20-23
|18-31
|Chicago
|34
|57
|.374
|15½
|14½
|1-9
|L-9
|17-32
|17-25
|Cincinnati
|34
|57
|.374
|15½
|14½
|6-4
|L-2
|18-28
|16-29
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|60
|30
|.667
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-4
|30-13
|30-17
|San Diego
|52
|41
|.559
|9½
|+2½
|5-5
|W-2
|25-20
|27-21
|San Francisco
|47
|43
|.522
|13
|1
|6-4
|W-2
|25-22
|22-21
|Colorado
|43
|49
|.467
|18
|6
|8-2
|W-5
|28-22
|15-27
|Arizona
|39
|52
|.429
|21½
|9½
|2-8
|L-4
|22-26
|17-26
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Toronto 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings
Houston 5, Oakland 0
Cleveland 10, Detroit 0
Seattle 3, Texas 2, 10 innings
Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 4, 11 innings
N.Y. Yankees 14, Boston 1
L.A. Dodgers 7, L.A. Angels 1
Sunday's Games
Toronto 4, Kansas City 2
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, ppd.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
All-Star Game: NL vs AL at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
St. Louis 11, Cincinnati 3
Colorado 2, Pittsburgh 0
N.Y. Mets 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 11 innings, 1st game
Atlanta 6, Washington 3
Philadelphia 10, Miami 0
San Francisco 2, Milwaukee 1
N.Y. Mets 4, Chicago Cubs 3, 10 innings, 2nd game
San Diego 4, Arizona 3
L.A. Dodgers 7, L.A. Angels 1
Sunday's Games
Atlanta at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, ppd.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
All-Star Game: NL vs AL at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.
