All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York6328.692__5-5W-136-1227-16
Tampa Bay5041.54913+16-4L-130-1820-23
Toronto5043.53814_5-5W-330-1920-24
Boston4844.52215½3-7L-123-2025-24
Baltimore4645.5051739-1W-125-1721-28

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota5043.538__4-6W-127-2123-22
Cleveland4644.5116-4W-325-1921-25
Chicago4546.495446-4L-119-2526-21
Detroit3755.40212½12½2-8L-423-2414-31
Kansas City3656.39113½13½5-5L-319-2717-29

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston5931.656__6-4W-128-1331-18
Seattle5042.5431010-0W-1324-2026-22
Texas4148.46117½74-6L-321-2520-23
Los Angeles3953.4242110½2-8L-322-2717-26
Oakland3161.3372918½4-6L-111-3120-30

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York5834.630__7-3W-428-1530-19
Atlanta5637.602+6½7-3W-331-2025-17
Philadelphia4843.527½5-5W-224-2124-22
Miami4347.4781454-6L-222-2121-26
Washington3063.32328½19½1-9L-914-3616-27

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee5042.543__3-7L-221-1929-23
St. Louis5044.5321_6-4W-229-2021-24
Pittsburgh3854.41312114-6L-420-2318-31
Chicago3457.37415½14½1-9L-917-3217-25
Cincinnati3457.37415½14½6-4L-218-2816-29

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles6030.667__9-1W-430-1330-17
San Diego5241.559+2½5-5W-225-2027-21
San Francisco4743.5221316-4W-225-2222-21
Colorado4349.4671868-2W-528-2215-27
Arizona3952.42921½2-8L-422-2617-26

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Toronto 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings

Houston 5, Oakland 0

Cleveland 10, Detroit 0

Seattle 3, Texas 2, 10 innings

Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 4, 11 innings

N.Y. Yankees 14, Boston 1

L.A. Dodgers 7, L.A. Angels 1

Sunday's Games

Toronto 4, Kansas City 2

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, ppd.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

All-Star Game: NL vs AL at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

St. Louis 11, Cincinnati 3

Colorado 2, Pittsburgh 0

N.Y. Mets 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 11 innings, 1st game

Atlanta 6, Washington 3

Philadelphia 10, Miami 0

San Francisco 2, Milwaukee 1

N.Y. Mets 4, Chicago Cubs 3, 10 innings, 2nd game

San Diego 4, Arizona 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, L.A. Angels 1

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, ppd.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

All-Star Game: NL vs AL at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

