All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay601.000__6-0W-63-03-0
Baltimore43.571_4-3W-11-03-3
New York43.571_4-3L-14-20-1
Toronto43.571_4-3W-30-04-3
Boston34.42913-4W-12-41-0

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cleveland52.714__5-2W-10-05-2
Minnesota42.667½4-2L-20-04-2
Chicago34.429213-4L-11-22-2
Detroit25.286322-5L-20-12-4
Kansas City16.143431-6L-31-60-0

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles42.667__4-2W-10-04-2
Texas43.571½_4-3L-14-20-1
Houston34.42913-4W-13-40-0
Oakland24.33322-4L-12-40-0
Seattle25.28622-5L-12-50-0

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta61.857__6-1W-41-05-1
New York44.500_4-4W-11-03-4
Miami35.37513-5L-13-40-1
Philadelphia25.28642-5W-11-01-5
Washington16.14351-6L-41-50-1

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee51.833__5-1W-53-02-1
Pittsburgh42.6671+14-2W-30-04-2
Chicago33.5002_3-3W-22-21-1
Cincinnati33.5002_3-3L-23-20-1
St. Louis24.333312-4L-32-40-0

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles52.714__5-2W-34-21-0
San Francisco33.500_3-3W-10-03-3
Arizona34.4292½3-4L-10-13-3
Colorado34.4292½3-4W-11-02-4
San Diego34.4292½3-4L-23-30-1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Boston 6, Detroit 3

Toronto 6, Kansas City 3

San Francisco 16, Chicago White Sox 6

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.

Houston at Minnesota, ppd.

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs 2, Texas 0

Baltimore 7, N.Y. Yankees 6

Houston at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 4:12 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Houston (Garcia 0-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 1-0) at San Francisco (Stripling 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Boston (Houck 1-0) at Detroit (Wentz 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Fujinami 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Springs 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 0-0) at Cleveland (Quantrill 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Velasquez 0-1), 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 1-0) at Baltimore (Irvin 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

San Francisco 16, Chicago White Sox 6

Colorado 1, Washington 0

Atlanta 7, San Diego 6

L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 2

Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, ppd.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Mets 9, Miami 3

Chicago Cubs 2, Texas 0

Philadelphia 5, Cincinnati 2

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 4:12 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cincinnati (Lodolo 1-0) at Philadelphia (Falter 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 1-0) at San Francisco (Stripling 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Velasquez 0-1), 6:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Montgomery 1-0) at Milwaukee (Lauer 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Wacha 1-0) at Atlanta (Morton 1-0), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 0-0) at Arizona (Davies 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Williams 0-1) at Colorado (Gomber 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you