All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay3213.711__4-6L-219-313-10
Baltimore2816.636+3½6-4L-115-813-8
Toronto2518.5816+16-4W-113-512-13
New York2520.5567_7-3L-116-109-10
Boston2420.545½4-6W-215-119-9

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota2420.545__5-5L-114-810-12
Cleveland2023.46545-5W-19-1211-11
Detroit1922.46345-5L-110-109-12
Chicago1629.35694-6L-19-137-16
Kansas City1431.31110½115-5W-26-178-14

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas2617.605__6-4L-113-813-9
Houston2419.5582_7-3W-411-1113-8
Los Angeles2322.511424-6W-110-913-13
Seattle2122.488535-5L-210-1211-10
Oakland1035.22217152-8L-15-205-15

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta2716.628__5-5W-110-917-7
Miami2321.523_7-3W-414-119-10
New York2223.48965-5W-29-913-14
Philadelphia2023.46575-5L-411-79-16
Washington1826.40954-6L-38-1410-12

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee2419.558__6-4L-113-811-11
Pittsburgh2320.53513-7W-110-913-11
Chicago1924.44252-8L-511-118-13
Cincinnati1924.44255-5L-112-97-15
St. Louis1826.40958-2W-18-1410-12

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles2816.636__8-2W-117-711-9
Arizona2519.5683+26-4W-114-1011-9
San Francisco2023.4655-5W-313-107-13
San Diego2024.455832-8L-211-139-11
Colorado1925.432946-4W-110-129-13

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 0

L.A. Dodgers 7, Minnesota 3

Arizona 5, Oakland 3

Kansas City 4, San Diego 3

Baltimore 3, L.A. Angels 1

Boston 12, Seattle 3

Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 0, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 8, Tampa Bay 7, 10 innings

Atlanta 6, Texas 5

Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 2

Houston 7, Chicago Cubs 6

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Mets 3, Tampa Bay 2

L.A. Angels 6, Baltimore 5

Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 1

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Friday's Games

Milwaukee (Houser 0-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 7-0), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 1-4) at Cincinnati (Lively 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 2-3) at Washington (Irvin 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 4-3) at Toronto (Kikuchi 5-0), 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 2-0) at Atlanta (Elder 3-0), 7:20 p.m.

Colorado (Kauffmann 0-0) at Texas (Pérez 4-1), 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 1-4), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 1-2) at Houston (Bielak 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 6-1) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-3), 9:38 p.m.

Boston (Paxton 0-0) at San Diego (Snell 1-5), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 0

Colorado 11, Cincinnati 6

L.A. Dodgers 7, Minnesota 3

Arizona 5, Oakland 3

San Francisco 7, Philadelphia 4

Kansas City 4, San Diego 3

Miami 4, Washington 3

St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 0

N.Y. Mets 8, Tampa Bay 7, 10 innings

Atlanta 6, Texas 5

Houston 7, Chicago Cubs 6

Thursday's Games

Miami 5, Washington 3

N.Y. Mets 3, Tampa Bay 2

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Friday's Games

Arizona (Gallen 6-1) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-3), 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 0-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 7-0), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 1-4) at Cincinnati (Lively 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-4) at Philadelphia (Suárez 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 2-3) at Washington (Irvin 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 2-0) at Atlanta (Elder 3-0), 7:20 p.m.

Colorado (Kauffmann 0-0) at Texas (Pérez 4-1), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-1) at St. Louis (Matz 0-4), 8:15 p.m.

Boston (Paxton 0-0) at San Diego (Snell 1-5), 9:40 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 1-4) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 3-3), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you