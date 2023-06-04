All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay4219.689__6-4W-226-616-13
Baltimore3622.621+24-5L-117-1219-10
New York3525.583_5-5W-119-1316-12
Toronto3327.55027-3W-415-1018-17
Boston3029.508114-6L-217-1513-14

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota3129.517__5-5L-218-1413-15
Cleveland2732.4586-4W-212-1515-17
Detroit2631.4564-6L-314-1312-18
Chicago2635.4265-5W-316-1510-20
Kansas City1841.30512½16½4-6W-19-239-18

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas3820.655__8-2W-319-819-12
Houston3524.5937-3L-118-1417-10
Los Angeles3130.5083-7W-115-1316-17
Seattle2930.4924-6L-317-1512-15
Oakland1249.19727½23½2-8L-47-245-25

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta3424.586__5-5W-115-1419-10
Miami3228.5333_7-3W-318-1314-15
New York3030.500525-5L-315-1215-18
Philadelphia2732.4584-6W-214-1013-22
Washington2534.4244-6L-212-1913-15

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee3227.542__5-5W-316-1216-15
Pittsburgh3127.534½_6-4W-515-1316-14
Cincinnati2633.44165-5L-414-1712-16
Chicago2532.43964-6L-115-1610-16
St. Louis2535.41773-7L-312-1613-19

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Arizona3524.593__6-4L-120-1315-11
Los Angeles3524.593_+3½5-5L-120-915-15
San Francisco2929.50025-5W-117-1412-15
San Diego2731.46645-5W-113-1614-15
Colorado2635.426104-6L-115-1411-21

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Boston 8, Tampa Bay 5, 1st game

Chicago White Sox 2, Detroit 1, 10 innings

Toronto 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Colorado 6, Kansas City 4

Texas 16, Seattle 6

Miami 12, Oakland 1

Houston 9, L.A. Angels 6

Tampa Bay 4, Boston 2, 2nd game

Cleveland 4, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, L.A. Dodgers 3

San Francisco 4, Baltimore 0

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 6, Boston 2

Miami 7, Oakland 5

Toronto 6, N.Y. Mets 4

Cleveland 2, Minnesota 1

L.A. Angels 2, Houston 1

Chicago White Sox 6, Detroit 2

Kansas City 2, Colorado 0

Texas 12, Seattle 3

Baltimore at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 8-1) at Boston (Bello 3-3), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (Wentz 1-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 4-4), 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Miami (Garrett 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 0-3) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-4), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Bielak 2-2) at Toronto (Manoah 1-6), 7:07 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 2-1) at Texas (Pérez 6-1), 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia 4, Washington 2

Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 3

Toronto 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Colorado 6, Kansas City 4

Milwaukee 10, Cincinnati 8

Miami 12, Oakland 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, L.A. Dodgers 3

San Francisco 4, Baltimore 0

San Diego 6, Chicago Cubs 0

Atlanta 5, Arizona 2

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh 2, St. Louis 1

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1

Miami 7, Oakland 5

Toronto 6, N.Y. Mets 4

Philadelphia 11, Washington 3

Kansas City 2, Colorado 0

Baltimore at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 5:30 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit (Wentz 1-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 4-4), 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Miami (Garrett 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 0-3) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-4), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Teheran 1-1) at Cincinnati (Abbott 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 2-1) at Texas (Pérez 6-1), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-1) at San Diego (Snell 1-6), 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Baltimore at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

