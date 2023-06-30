All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay5628.667__5-5W-234-1022-18
Baltimore4831.608+4½5-5L-225-1623-15
New York4536.5566-4W-225-1920-17
Toronto4537.54910_6-4W-223-1522-22
Boston4042.4881553-7L-521-2119-21

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota4042.488__4-6L-323-1917-23
Cleveland3941.488_57-3L-120-1919-22
Detroit3545.438495-5W-118-2117-24
Chicago3647.4345-5W-220-2016-27
Kansas City2358.28416½21½4-6W-111-3012-28

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas4932.605__5-5L-126-1523-17
Houston4437.5435½5-5W-222-1922-18
Los Angeles4439.53064-6L-222-1822-21
Seattle3841.481104-6L-222-1916-22
Oakland2162.2532924½2-8L-210-3111-31

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta5327.663__9-1W-527-1526-12
Miami4834.5856+2½7-3W-525-1623-18
Philadelphia4337.538107-3W-421-1422-23
New York3645.44417½93-7L-218-1818-27
Washington3248.4002112½5-5W-213-2719-21

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cincinnati4338.531__7-3W-221-2022-18
Milwaukee4338.531_26-4W-222-1821-20
Pittsburgh3842.4754-6W-321-1917-23
Chicago3742.468575-5L-420-2017-22
St. Louis3347.41311½6-4L-215-2418-23

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Arizona4834.585__5-5L-224-2024-14
Los Angeles4535.56326-4W-124-1521-20
San Francisco4536.556_6-4L-223-1922-17
San Diego3744.45710½82-8L-520-2217-22
Colorado3251.38616½143-7L-119-2213-29

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Kansas City 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings

Detroit 8, Texas 5

Tampa Bay 6, Arizona 1

N.Y. Yankees 10, Oakland 4

Chicago White Sox 9, L.A. Angels 7

Miami 2, Boston 0

Toronto 2, San Francisco 1

Houston 14, St. Louis 0

Friday's Games

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-1) at St. Louis (Flaherty 4-5), 2:15 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 2-4) at Toronto (Kikuchi 7-2), 3:07 p.m.

Houston (Brown 6-4) at Texas (Eovaldi 9-3), 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 4-4) at Baltimore (Bradish 4-3), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3) at Oakland (Kaprielian 2-6), 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 4-2) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 9-5), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 5-4) at Kansas City (Lynch 1-3), 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-1) at Seattle (Kirby 6-7), 7:15 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 4-4) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 4-2), 10:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Minnesota at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, San Diego 4

Tampa Bay 6, Arizona 1

Miami 2, Boston 0

Toronto 2, San Francisco 1

Houston 14, St. Louis 0

Milwaukee 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Philadelphia 3, Chicago Cubs 1

L.A. Dodgers 14, Colorado 3

Friday's Games

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 5:10 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Diego (TBD) at Cincinnati (Williamson 1-1), 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-1) at St. Louis (Flaherty 4-5), 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 5-5) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-8), 4:05 p.m.

Washington (Gore 4-6) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-4), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Pérez 5-1) at Atlanta (Morton 7-6), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-7) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 2-4), 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 4-2) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 9-5), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 5-4) at Kansas City (Lynch 1-3), 7:15 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 4-4) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 4-2), 10:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Miami at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you