All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|60
|38
|.612
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|30-20
|30-18
|Tampa Bay
|61
|41
|.598
|1
|+5½
|4-6
|L-1
|36-17
|25-24
|Toronto
|54
|45
|.545
|6½
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|27-20
|27-25
|Boston
|52
|47
|.525
|8½
|2
|6-4
|W-1
|27-23
|25-24
|New York
|52
|47
|.525
|8½
|2
|4-6
|W-2
|30-23
|22-24
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|52
|48
|.520
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|28-22
|24-26
|Cleveland
|49
|49
|.500
|2
|4½
|5-5
|W-2
|26-22
|23-27
|Detroit
|44
|54
|.449
|7
|9½
|5-5
|L-2
|20-27
|24-27
|Chicago
|41
|59
|.410
|11
|13½
|3-7
|L-2
|21-25
|20-34
|Kansas City
|28
|72
|.280
|24
|26½
|3-7
|L-4
|15-36
|13-36
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|58
|41
|.586
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|33-20
|25-21
|Houston
|55
|44
|.556
|3
|+1
|6-4
|L-1
|25-22
|30-22
|Seattle
|50
|48
|.510
|7½
|3½
|6-4
|W-3
|29-24
|21-24
|Los Angeles
|50
|49
|.505
|8
|4
|5-5
|L-1
|28-23
|22-26
|Oakland
|28
|73
|.277
|31
|27
|3-7
|W-1
|15-38
|13-35
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|63
|34
|.649
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|32-19
|31-15
|Philadelphia
|52
|46
|.531
|11½
|1
|4-6
|L-4
|26-19
|26-27
|Miami
|53
|47
|.530
|11½
|1
|2-8
|L-8
|30-20
|23-27
|New York
|46
|52
|.469
|17½
|7
|4-6
|L-1
|23-22
|23-30
|Washington
|40
|58
|.408
|23½
|13
|6-4
|W-2
|17-32
|23-26
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|55
|44
|.556
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|27-22
|28-22
|Cincinnati
|54
|46
|.540
|1½
|_
|4-6
|W-4
|27-26
|27-20
|Chicago
|47
|51
|.480
|7½
|6
|6-4
|W-2
|26-26
|21-25
|St. Louis
|44
|55
|.444
|11
|9½
|7-3
|L-2
|22-26
|22-29
|Pittsburgh
|43
|55
|.439
|11½
|10
|3-7
|W-1
|23-26
|20-29
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|57
|40
|.588
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|29-16
|28-24
|Arizona
|54
|45
|.545
|4
|+½
|3-7
|L-3
|26-24
|28-21
|San Francisco
|54
|45
|.545
|4
|+½
|6-4
|L-4
|26-22
|28-23
|San Diego
|48
|51
|.485
|10
|5½
|6-4
|W-2
|25-23
|23-28
|Colorado
|39
|59
|.398
|18½
|14
|6-4
|W-2
|23-26
|16-33
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Kansas City 2
N.Y. Mets 5, Boston 4, 1st game
L.A. Dodgers 16, Texas 3
Seattle 9, Toronto 8
Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 5
San Diego 14, Detroit 3
Cleveland 1, Philadelphia 0
Boston 8, N.Y. Mets 6, 2nd game
Minnesota 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Pittsburgh 3, L.A. Angels 0
Oakland 4, Houston 1
Sunday's Games
San Diego at Detroit, 12:05 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
San Francisco (Stripling 0-3) at Detroit (Skubal 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 10-4) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-3), 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Yarbrough 2-5) at Cleveland (Allen 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 6-7) at Minnesota (Maeda 2-5), 7:40 p.m.
Texas (Eovaldi 11-3) at Houston (Brown 6-7), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 8-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 2-2), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
Colorado 4, Miami 3
N.Y. Mets 5, Boston 4, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 8, St. Louis 6
Cincinnati 4, Arizona 2
L.A. Dodgers 16, Texas 3
San Diego 14, Detroit 3
Cleveland 1, Philadelphia 0
Washington 10, San Francisco 1
Milwaukee 4, Atlanta 3
Boston 8, N.Y. Mets 6, 2nd game
Pittsburgh 3, L.A. Angels 0
Sunday's Games
San Diego at Detroit, 12:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Arizona at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Colorado at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
San Francisco (Stripling 0-3) at Detroit (Skubal 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 10-4) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-3), 6:40 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 8-8) at Washington (Corbin 6-10), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-7) at Milwaukee (Rea 5-4), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Hill 7-9) at San Diego (Darvish 7-6), 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis (TBD) at Arizona (Nelson 4-2), 9:40 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 8-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 2-2), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
