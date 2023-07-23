All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Baltimore6038.612__7-3W-130-2030-18
Tampa Bay6141.5981+5½4-6L-136-1725-24
Toronto5445.545_5-5L-227-2027-25
Boston5247.52526-4W-127-2325-24
New York5247.52524-6W-230-2322-24

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota5248.520__7-3W-228-2224-26
Cleveland4949.50025-5W-226-2223-27
Detroit4454.44975-5L-220-2724-27
Chicago4159.4101113½3-7L-221-2520-34
Kansas City2872.2802426½3-7L-415-3613-36

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas5841.586__6-4L-233-2025-21
Houston5544.5563+16-4L-125-2230-22
Seattle5048.5106-4W-329-2421-24
Los Angeles5049.505845-5L-128-2322-26
Oakland2873.27731273-7W-115-3813-35

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta6334.649__4-6L-132-1931-15
Philadelphia5246.53111½14-6L-426-1926-27
Miami5347.53011½12-8L-830-2023-27
New York4652.46917½74-6L-123-2223-30
Washington4058.40823½136-4W-217-3223-26

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee5544.556__7-3W-127-2228-22
Cincinnati5446.540_4-6W-427-2627-20
Chicago4751.48066-4W-226-2621-25
St. Louis4455.444117-3L-222-2622-29
Pittsburgh4355.43911½103-7W-123-2620-29

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles5740.588__8-2W-229-1628-24
Arizona5445.54543-7L-326-2428-21
San Francisco5445.54546-4L-426-2228-23
San Diego4851.485106-4W-225-2323-28
Colorado3959.39818½146-4W-223-2616-33

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Kansas City 2

N.Y. Mets 5, Boston 4, 1st game

L.A. Dodgers 16, Texas 3

Seattle 9, Toronto 8

Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 5

San Diego 14, Detroit 3

Cleveland 1, Philadelphia 0

Boston 8, N.Y. Mets 6, 2nd game

Minnesota 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Pittsburgh 3, L.A. Angels 0

Oakland 4, Houston 1

Sunday's Games

San Diego at Detroit, 12:05 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

San Francisco (Stripling 0-3) at Detroit (Skubal 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 10-4) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-3), 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Yarbrough 2-5) at Cleveland (Allen 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 6-7) at Minnesota (Maeda 2-5), 7:40 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 11-3) at Houston (Brown 6-7), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 8-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 2-2), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Colorado 4, Miami 3

N.Y. Mets 5, Boston 4, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 8, St. Louis 6

Cincinnati 4, Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 16, Texas 3

San Diego 14, Detroit 3

Cleveland 1, Philadelphia 0

Washington 10, San Francisco 1

Milwaukee 4, Atlanta 3

Boston 8, N.Y. Mets 6, 2nd game

Pittsburgh 3, L.A. Angels 0

Sunday's Games

San Diego at Detroit, 12:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Colorado at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

San Francisco (Stripling 0-3) at Detroit (Skubal 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 10-4) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-3), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 8-8) at Washington (Corbin 6-10), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-7) at Milwaukee (Rea 5-4), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Hill 7-9) at San Diego (Darvish 7-6), 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at Arizona (Nelson 4-2), 9:40 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 8-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 2-2), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

