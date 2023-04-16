All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay142.875__8-2W-110-04-2
New York106.6254+16-4W-26-44-2
Toronto106.6254+17-3L-14-26-4
Baltimore87.533½5-5L-14-34-4
Boston88.500616-4W-35-43-4

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota106.625__6-4L-24-26-4
Cleveland97.5631_5-5L-12-47-3
Chicago69.4004-6W-12-34-6
Detroit59.357434-6W-32-33-6
Kansas City412.250653-7L-31-93-3

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas86.571__5-5L-16-32-3
Houston78.4675-5W-14-53-3
Los Angeles78.4674-6L-33-34-5
Seattle78.4676-4W-34-53-3
Oakland312.2001-9L-32-61-6

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta124.750__7-3W-64-38-1
New York96.600+16-4W-34-25-4
Miami88.5004½6-4L-15-53-3
Philadelphia510.33334-6L-13-32-7
Washington511.31374-6W-12-73-4

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee105.667__6-4L-15-15-4
Pittsburgh96.6001+16-4W-13-36-3
Chicago76.5382_6-4L-15-42-2
Cincinnati68.4293-7W-15-31-5
St. Louis69.400424-6L-13-63-3

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Arizona97.563__6-4W-15-24-5
Los Angeles87.533½_5-5W-15-33-4
San Diego88.5001½5-5W-14-54-3
San Francisco59.35733-7L-32-43-5
Colorado510.33333-7L-43-42-6

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Minnesota 1

Detroit 7, San Francisco 6, 11 innings

Chicago White Sox 7, Baltimore 6, 10 innings

Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Mets 3, Oakland 2

Atlanta 9, Kansas City 3

Cleveland 6, Washington 4

Boston 9, L.A. Angels 7

Houston 8, Texas 2

Seattle 9, Colorado 2

Sunday's Games

Boston 2, L.A. Angels 1

N.Y. Yankees 2, Minnesota 0

Washington 7, Cleveland 6

Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 1

Atlanta 5, Kansas City 4

San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 2-0) at Boston (Bello 0-0), 11:10 a.m.

Cleveland (Gaddis 0-1) at Detroit (Rodriguez 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Cincinnati (Greene 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (deGrom 1-0) at Kansas City (Lyles 0-2), 7:40 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 1-1) at Houston (Javier 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 0-0) at Oakland (Muller 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 1-1) at Seattle (Flexen 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Detroit 7, San Francisco 6, 11 innings

Pittsburgh 6, St. Louis 3, 10 innings

Miami 3, Arizona 2

Cincinnati 13, Philadelphia 0

N.Y. Mets 3, Oakland 2

Atlanta 9, Kansas City 3

Cleveland 6, Washington 4

San Diego 10, Milwaukee 3

L.A. Dodgers 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Seattle 9, Colorado 2

Sunday's Games

Arizona 5, Miami 0

Washington 7, Cleveland 6

Atlanta 5, Kansas City 4

San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

San Francisco (Wood 0-0) at Miami (Luzardo 2-0), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Cincinnati (Greene 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 0-2) at St. Louis (Flaherty 1-1), 7:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Hill 0-2) at Colorado (Freeland 2-0), 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 0-0) at San Diego (Weathers 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 0-0) at Oakland (Muller 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 1-1) at Seattle (Flexen 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

San Francisco at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

