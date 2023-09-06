All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|87
|51
|.630
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|42-26
|45-25
|Tampa Bay
|85
|55
|.607
|3
|+8
|7-3
|W-2
|47-24
|38-31
|Toronto
|77
|63
|.550
|11
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|35-30
|42-33
|Boston
|72
|68
|.514
|16
|5
|3-7
|L-2
|36-33
|36-35
|New York
|70
|69
|.504
|17½
|6½
|8-2
|W-5
|38-33
|32-36
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|73
|67
|.521
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|40-29
|33-38
|Cleveland
|67
|73
|.479
|6
|10
|6-4
|W-1
|36-36
|31-37
|Detroit
|63
|76
|.453
|9½
|13½
|4-6
|L-2
|29-40
|34-36
|Chicago
|54
|86
|.386
|19
|23
|3-7
|W-1
|28-40
|26-46
|Kansas City
|44
|97
|.312
|29½
|33½
|3-7
|L-1
|26-46
|18-51
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|80
|61
|.567
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|35-34
|45-27
|Seattle
|78
|61
|.561
|1
|+1½
|5-5
|W-1
|39-29
|39-32
|Texas
|76
|63
|.547
|3
|½
|3-7
|L-3
|43-29
|33-34
|Los Angeles
|64
|75
|.460
|15
|12½
|2-8
|L-5
|32-35
|32-40
|Oakland
|43
|97
|.307
|36½
|34
|5-5
|W-1
|24-47
|19-50
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|90
|48
|.652
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-3
|44-24
|46-24
|Philadelphia
|77
|62
|.554
|13½
|+5
|6-4
|W-1
|41-26
|36-36
|Miami
|72
|67
|.518
|18½
|_
|7-3
|W-6
|40-31
|32-36
|New York
|64
|75
|.460
|26½
|8
|5-5
|L-1
|35-33
|29-42
|Washington
|63
|77
|.450
|28
|9½
|2-8
|W-1
|30-41
|33-36
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|77
|62
|.554
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|40-28
|37-34
|Chicago
|76
|64
|.543
|1½
|+3½
|7-3
|W-4
|40-31
|36-33
|Cincinnati
|73
|69
|.514
|5½
|½
|5-5
|L-1
|35-37
|38-32
|Pittsburgh
|65
|75
|.464
|12½
|7½
|7-3
|W-1
|34-37
|31-38
|St. Louis
|61
|78
|.439
|16
|11
|5-5
|W-3
|31-40
|30-38
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|84
|54
|.609
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|47-24
|37-30
|Arizona
|72
|68
|.514
|13
|½
|4-6
|W-1
|38-35
|34-33
|San Francisco
|70
|70
|.500
|15
|2½
|3-7
|L-6
|38-31
|32-39
|San Diego
|66
|75
|.468
|19½
|7
|5-5
|L-1
|39-36
|27-39
|Colorado
|51
|88
|.367
|33½
|21
|3-7
|L-1
|29-38
|22-50
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Minnesota 8, Cleveland 3
N.Y. Yankees 5, Detroit 1
Cincinnati 7, Seattle 6
Kansas City 7, Chicago White Sox 6
Houston 14, Texas 1
Tampa Bay 8, Boston 6, 11 innings
Toronto 7, Oakland 1
Baltimore 5, L.A. Angels 4, 10 innings
Wednesday's Games
Cleveland 2, Minnesota 1
Oakland 5, Toronto 2
Tampa Bay 3, Boston 1
Seattle 8, Cincinnati 4
N.Y. Yankees 4, Detroit 3
Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 4
Houston 12, Texas 3
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Seattle (Castillo 11-7) at Tampa Bay (Littell 3-4), 6:40 p.m.
Detroit (Rodriguez 10-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 2-4), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 2-6) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.
Friday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Miami 6, L.A. Dodgers 3
Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 3
N.Y. Mets 11, Washington 5
Cincinnati 7, Seattle 6
St. Louis 10, Atlanta 6
Chicago Cubs 11, San Francisco 8
San Diego 8, Philadelphia 0
Colorado 3, Arizona 2
Wednesday's Games
Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 4
Chicago Cubs 8, San Francisco 2
Arizona 12, Colorado 5
Philadelphia 5, San Diego 1
Miami 11, L.A. Dodgers 4
Seattle 8, Cincinnati 4
Washington 3, N.Y. Mets 2
St. Louis 11, Atlanta 6
Thursday's Games
L.A. Dodgers (Pepiot 1-0) at Miami (Garrett 8-5), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 3-10) at Atlanta (Fried 6-1), 7:20 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 6-7) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 3-2), 7:40 p.m.
Friday's Games
Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
