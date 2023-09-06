All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Baltimore8751.630__7-3W-442-2645-25
Tampa Bay8555.6073+87-3W-247-2438-31
Toronto7763.55011_6-4L-135-3042-33
Boston7268.5141653-7L-236-3336-35
New York7069.50417½8-2W-538-3332-36

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota7367.521__6-4L-140-2933-38
Cleveland6773.4796106-4W-136-3631-37
Detroit6376.45313½4-6L-229-4034-36
Chicago5486.38619233-7W-128-4026-46
Kansas City4497.31229½33½3-7L-126-4618-51

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston8061.567__7-3W-335-3445-27
Seattle7861.5611+1½5-5W-139-2939-32
Texas7663.5473½3-7L-343-2933-34
Los Angeles6475.4601512½2-8L-532-3532-40
Oakland4397.30736½345-5W-124-4719-50

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta9048.652__6-4L-344-2446-24
Philadelphia7762.55413½+56-4W-141-2636-36
Miami7267.51818½_7-3W-640-3132-36
New York6475.46026½85-5L-135-3329-42
Washington6377.450282-8W-130-4133-36

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee7762.554__5-5L-140-2837-34
Chicago7664.543+3½7-3W-440-3136-33
Cincinnati7369.514½5-5L-135-3738-32
Pittsburgh6575.46412½7-3W-134-3731-38
St. Louis6178.43916115-5W-331-4030-38

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles8454.609__5-5L-247-2437-30
Arizona7268.51413½4-6W-138-3534-33
San Francisco7070.500153-7L-638-3132-39
San Diego6675.46819½75-5L-139-3627-39
Colorado5188.36733½213-7L-129-3822-50

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota 8, Cleveland 3

N.Y. Yankees 5, Detroit 1

Cincinnati 7, Seattle 6

Kansas City 7, Chicago White Sox 6

Houston 14, Texas 1

Tampa Bay 8, Boston 6, 11 innings

Toronto 7, Oakland 1

Baltimore 5, L.A. Angels 4, 10 innings

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland 2, Minnesota 1

Oakland 5, Toronto 2

Tampa Bay 3, Boston 1

Seattle 8, Cincinnati 4

N.Y. Yankees 4, Detroit 3

Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 4

Houston 12, Texas 3

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Seattle (Castillo 11-7) at Tampa Bay (Littell 3-4), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 10-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 2-4), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 2-6) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Miami 6, L.A. Dodgers 3

Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 3

N.Y. Mets 11, Washington 5

Cincinnati 7, Seattle 6

St. Louis 10, Atlanta 6

Chicago Cubs 11, San Francisco 8

San Diego 8, Philadelphia 0

Colorado 3, Arizona 2

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 4

Chicago Cubs 8, San Francisco 2

Arizona 12, Colorado 5

Philadelphia 5, San Diego 1

Miami 11, L.A. Dodgers 4

Seattle 8, Cincinnati 4

Washington 3, N.Y. Mets 2

St. Louis 11, Atlanta 6

Thursday's Games

L.A. Dodgers (Pepiot 1-0) at Miami (Garrett 8-5), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 3-10) at Atlanta (Fried 6-1), 7:20 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 6-7) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 3-2), 7:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you