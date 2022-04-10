All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|3
|0
|1.000
|_
|_
|3-0
|W-3
|3-0
|0-0
|New York
|2
|0
|1.000
|½
|_
|2-0
|W-2
|2-0
|0-0
|Toronto
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|_
|2-1
|L-1
|2-1
|0-0
|Boston
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
|1½
|0-2
|L-2
|0-0
|0-2
|Baltimore
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|2
|0-3
|L-3
|0-0
|0-3
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Kansas City
|2
|0
|1.000
|_
|_
|2-0
|W-2
|2-0
|0-0
|Chicago
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|_
|2-1
|W-2
|0-0
|2-1
|Detroit
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|1
|1-2
|L-2
|1-2
|0-0
|Cleveland
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|1½
|0-2
|L-2
|0-0
|0-2
|Minnesota
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|1½
|0-2
|L-2
|0-2
|0-0
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Seattle
|2
|0
|1.000
|_
|_
|2-0
|W-2
|0-0
|2-0
|Houston
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|_
|2-1
|L-1
|0-0
|2-1
|Los Angeles
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|1
|1-2
|W-1
|1-2
|0-0
|Oakland
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|1
|1-2
|W-1
|0-0
|1-2
|Texas
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|1
|1-2
|W-1
|0-0
|1-2
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|3
|1
|.750
|_
|_
|3-1
|L-1
|0-0
|3-1
|Philadelphia
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|_
|2-1
|L-1
|2-1
|0-0
|Atlanta
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|½
|2-2
|L-1
|2-2
|0-0
|Miami
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|½
|1-1
|W-1
|0-0
|1-1
|Washington
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|1½
|1-3
|W-1
|1-3
|0-0
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|2
|0
|1.000
|_
|_
|2-0
|W-2
|2-0
|0-0
|St. Louis
|2
|0
|1.000
|_
|_
|2-0
|W-2
|2-0
|0-0
|Cincinnati
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|½
|2-2
|W-1
|0-0
|2-2
|Milwaukee
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|1½
|0-2
|L-2
|0-0
|0-2
|Pittsburgh
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|1½
|0-2
|L-2
|0-0
|0-2
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Diego
|2
|1
|.667
|_
|_
|2-1
|W-2
|0-0
|2-1
|Colorado
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|½
|1-1
|W-1
|1-1
|0-0
|Los Angeles
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|½
|1-1
|L-1
|0-0
|1-1
|San Francisco
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|½
|1-1
|L-1
|1-1
|0-0
|Arizona
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|1
|1-2
|L-2
|1-2
|0-0
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 3
Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 2
Seattle 4, Minnesota 3
Toronto 4, Texas 3
Philadelphia 4, Oakland 2
Kansas City 1, Cleveland 0, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 2
L.A. Angels 2, Houston 0
Sunday's Games
Oakland 4, Philadelphia 1
Chicago White Sox 10, Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 0
Texas 12, Toronto 6
Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.
Monday's Games
Cleveland (Civale 0-0) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 0-0) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 0-0), 3:05 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 0-0) at Texas (Hearn 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Boston (Wacha 0-0) at Detroit (Manning 0-0), 5:10 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Patiño 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 0-0) at Minnesota (Bundy 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
Miami (Hernandez 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 0-0), 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Boston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.
Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 2
Chicago Cubs 9, Milwaukee 0
Philadelphia 4, Oakland 2
Miami 2, San Francisco 1
Atlanta 2, Cincinnati 1
N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 0
Colorado 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
San Diego 5, Arizona 2
Sunday's Games
Oakland 4, Philadelphia 1
Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 2
Cincinnati 6, Atlanta 3
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Pittsburgh (Thompson 0-0) at St. Louis (Hudson 0-0), 2:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 0-0) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 0-0), 3:05 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 0-0) at Texas (Hearn 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 0-0) at Philadelphia (Suárez 0-0), 6:45 p.m.
Washington (Sánchez 0-0) at Atlanta (Ynoa 0-0), 7:20 p.m.
Miami (Hernandez 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 0-0), 9:38 p.m.
San Diego (Martínez 0-0) at San Francisco (Wood 0-0), 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 4:12 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
