AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay301.000__3-0W-33-00-0
New York201.000½_2-0W-22-00-0
Toronto21.6671_2-1L-12-10-0
Boston02.0000-2L-20-00-2
Baltimore03.000320-3L-30-00-3

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Kansas City201.000__2-0W-22-00-0
Chicago21.667½_2-1W-20-02-1
Detroit12.33311-2L-21-20-0
Cleveland02.00020-2L-20-00-2
Minnesota02.00020-2L-20-20-0

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Seattle201.000__2-0W-20-02-0
Houston21.667½_2-1L-10-02-1
Los Angeles12.33311-2W-11-20-0
Oakland12.33311-2W-10-01-2
Texas12.33311-2W-10-01-2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York31.750__3-1L-10-03-1
Philadelphia21.667½_2-1L-12-10-0
Atlanta22.5001½2-2L-12-20-0
Miami11.5001½1-1W-10-01-1
Washington13.25021-3W-11-30-0

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Chicago201.000__2-0W-22-00-0
St. Louis201.000__2-0W-22-00-0
Cincinnati22.5001½2-2W-10-02-2
Milwaukee02.00020-2L-20-00-2
Pittsburgh02.00020-2L-20-00-2

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
San Diego21.667__2-1W-20-02-1
Colorado11.500½½1-1W-11-10-0
Los Angeles11.500½½1-1L-10-01-1
San Francisco11.500½½1-1L-11-10-0
Arizona12.333111-2L-21-20-0

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 3

Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 2

Seattle 4, Minnesota 3

Toronto 4, Texas 3

Philadelphia 4, Oakland 2

Kansas City 1, Cleveland 0, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 2

L.A. Angels 2, Houston 0

Sunday's Games

Oakland 4, Philadelphia 1

Chicago White Sox 10, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 0

Texas 12, Toronto 6

Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cleveland (Civale 0-0) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 0-0) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 0-0) at Texas (Hearn 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Boston (Wacha 0-0) at Detroit (Manning 0-0), 5:10 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Patiño 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 0-0) at Minnesota (Bundy 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Miami (Hernandez 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 0-0), 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 2

Chicago Cubs 9, Milwaukee 0

Philadelphia 4, Oakland 2

Miami 2, San Francisco 1

Atlanta 2, Cincinnati 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 0

Colorado 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

San Diego 5, Arizona 2

Sunday's Games

Oakland 4, Philadelphia 1

Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Cincinnati 6, Atlanta 3

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh (Thompson 0-0) at St. Louis (Hudson 0-0), 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 0-0) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 0-0) at Texas (Hearn 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 0-0) at Philadelphia (Suárez 0-0), 6:45 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 0-0) at Atlanta (Ynoa 0-0), 7:20 p.m.

Miami (Hernandez 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 0-0), 9:38 p.m.

San Diego (Martínez 0-0) at San Francisco (Wood 0-0), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 4:12 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

