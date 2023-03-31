All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Baltimore101.000__1-0W-10-01-0
New York101.000__1-0W-11-00-0
Tampa Bay101.000__1-0W-11-00-0
Toronto101.000__1-0W-10-01-0
Boston01.000110-1L-10-10-0

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Chicago101.000__1-0W-10-01-0
Minnesota101.000__1-0W-10-01-0
Cleveland01.000110-1L-10-00-1
Detroit01.000110-1L-10-00-1
Kansas City01.000110-1L-10-10-0

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Oakland101.000__1-0W-11-00-0
Seattle101.000__1-0W-11-00-0
Texas101.000__1-0W-11-00-0
Houston01.000110-1L-10-10-0
Los Angeles01.000110-1L-10-00-1

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta101.000__1-0W-10-01-0
New York101.000__1-0W-10-01-0
Miami01.000110-1L-10-10-0
Philadelphia01.000110-1L-10-00-1
Washington01.000110-1L-10-10-0

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Chicago101.000__1-0W-11-00-0
Pittsburgh101.000__1-0W-10-01-0
Cincinnati01.000110-1L-10-10-0
Milwaukee01.000110-1L-10-00-1
St. Louis01.000110-1L-10-10-0

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Colorado101.000__1-0W-10-01-0
Los Angeles101.000__1-0W-11-00-0
Arizona01.000110-1L-10-00-1
San Diego01.000110-1L-10-10-0
San Francisco01.000110-1L-10-00-1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, San Francisco 0

Baltimore 10, Boston 9

Tampa Bay 4, Detroit 0

Minnesota 2, Kansas City 0

Texas 11, Philadelphia 7

Toronto 10, St. Louis 9

Chicago White Sox 3, Houston 2

Seattle 3, Cleveland 0

Oakland 2, L.A. Angels 1

Friday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0) at Houston (Urquidy 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 0-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0), 2:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-0) at Texas (Eovaldi 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0) at Oakland (Fujinami 0-0), 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 0-0) at Boston (Sale 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 0-0) at Kansas City (Lyles 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 0-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 7:08 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, San Francisco 0

Atlanta 7, Washington 2

Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 0

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 3

Texas 11, Philadelphia 7

Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 4

Toronto 10, St. Louis 9

Colorado 7, San Diego 2

L.A. Dodgers 8, Arizona 2

Friday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Toronto (Gausman 0-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0), 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 0-0), 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 0-0) at Washington (Gray 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-0) at Texas (Eovaldi 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Verlander 0-0) at Miami (Cabrera 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Hill 0-0) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Ureña 0-0) at San Diego (Wacha 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 7:08 p.m.

