AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay4419.698__6-4W-427-617-13
Baltimore3723.617+24-6L-117-1220-11
New York3626.581_6-4L-119-1417-12
Toronto3428.54827-3W-116-1118-17
Boston3130.508124-6W-117-1614-14

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota3130.508__5-5L-318-1413-16
Cleveland2733.45085-5L-112-1615-17
Detroit2633.44143-7L-514-1312-20
Chicago2735.43596-4W-416-1511-20
Kansas City1843.2951317½3-7L-29-239-20

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas4020.667__8-2W-521-819-12
Houston3625.5906-4L-118-1418-11
Los Angeles3130.5083-7W-115-1316-17
Seattle2930.49210½4-6L-317-1512-15
Oakland1350.20628½23½3-7W-17-246-26

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta3624.600__5-5W-316-1420-10
Miami3428.5483+18-2W-520-1314-15
New York3031.4924-6L-415-1215-19
Philadelphia2932.4755-5W-416-1013-22
Washington2535.4171174-6L-312-2013-15

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee3328.541__6-4W-117-1216-16
Pittsburgh3228.533½_6-4L-116-1416-14
Cincinnati2833.45956-4W-216-1712-16
Chicago2633.44164-6L-115-1611-17
St. Louis2537.40382-8L-512-1613-21

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Arizona3625.590__7-3W-120-1416-11
Los Angeles3526.5741+2½4-6L-320-1015-16
San Francisco2930.49265-5L-117-1512-15
San Diego2832.46745-5W-114-1714-15
Colorado2635.426104-6L-115-1411-21

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, Boston 1

Miami 9, Kansas City 6

Philadelphia 8, Detroit 3

Houston 11, Toronto 4

Pittsburgh 5, Oakland 4

Texas 4, St. Louis 3

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia 1, Detroit 0

Tampa Bay 7, Minnesota 0

Miami 6, Kansas City 1

Toronto 5, Houston 1

Chicago White Sox 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Oakland 11, Pittsburgh 2

Boston 5, Cleveland 4

Texas 6, St. Louis 4

Milwaukee 4, Baltimore 3, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Oakland (Harris 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-4), 12:35 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 5-4) at San Diego (Wacha 5-2), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (Olson 0-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-4), 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Lyles 0-9) at Miami (Cabrera 4-4), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (López 3-3) at Tampa Bay (Armstrong 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Vásquez 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Blanco 1-0) at Toronto (Bassitt 6-4), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 1-2) at Cleveland (Bibee 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 6-2) at Milwaukee (Burnes 4-4), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 3-4) at Texas (Gray 6-1), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Barría 2-2), 9:38 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Miami 9, Kansas City 6

Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 0

Philadelphia 8, Detroit 3

Pittsburgh 5, Oakland 4

Texas 4, St. Louis 3

San Diego 5, Chicago Cubs 0

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia 1, Detroit 0

Miami 6, Kansas City 1

Oakland 11, Pittsburgh 2

Atlanta 6, N.Y. Mets 4

Arizona 10, Washington 5

Cincinnati 9, L.A. Dodgers 8

Texas 6, St. Louis 4

Milwaukee 4, Baltimore 3, 10 innings

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Oakland (Harris 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-4), 12:35 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 5-4) at San Diego (Wacha 5-2), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (Olson 0-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-4), 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Lyles 0-9) at Miami (Cabrera 4-4), 6:10 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 0-1) at Washington (Corbin 4-5), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 1-4) at Cincinnati (Williamson 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 5-2) at Atlanta (Morton 5-6), 7:20 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 6-2) at Milwaukee (Burnes 4-4), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 3-4) at Texas (Gray 6-1), 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 4-6) at Colorado (Seabold 1-2), 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Barría 2-2), 9:38 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

