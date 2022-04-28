All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York136.684__8-2W-610-33-3
Toronto137.650½_7-3W-17-36-4
Tampa Bay118.5792_7-3W-28-53-3
Boston812.4003-7L-13-45-8
Baltimore613.316753-7L-43-33-10

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota118.579__8-2W-78-43-4
Kansas City710.412335-5W-15-52-5
Chicago711.3891-9L-15-42-7
Cleveland711.3893-7L-63-34-8
Detroit612.3332-8L-54-82-4

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles127.632__7-3W-47-55-2
Seattle118.5791_7-3L-27-24-6
Houston109.526215-5W-32-48-5
Oakland109.526215-5W-14-36-6
Texas613.316654-6L-32-84-5

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York146.700__7-3L-15-29-4
Miami108.556327-3W-54-36-5
Philadelphia1010.500436-4W-48-52-5
Atlanta811.4214-6L-15-73-4
Washington615.2862-8L-83-113-4

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee137.650__8-2W-35-38-4
St. Louis107.5885-5W-14-36-4
Chicago810.444444-6W-14-64-4
Pittsburgh811.4213-7L-34-54-6
Cincinnati316.1581-9L-31-72-9

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
San Francisco136.684__6-4L-15-38-3
Los Angeles126.667½_6-4L-26-16-5
San Diego137.650½_8-2W-36-47-3
Colorado109.52634-6L-46-44-5
Arizona811.42155-5W-25-73-4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 3

Tampa Bay 3, Seattle 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 2

Minnesota 5, Detroit 0

Boston 7, Toronto 1

Houston 4, Texas 3

Oakland 1, San Francisco 0

L.A. Angels 9, Cleveland 5

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 2, Seattle 1

Minnesota 7, Detroit 1

Houston 3, Texas 2

N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 5

Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 2, 10 innings

Toronto 1, Boston 0

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Friday's Games

Seattle (Brash 1-1) at Miami (Hernandez 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Boston (Hill 0-1) at Baltimore (Bradish 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 1-1) at Toronto (Kikuchi 0-1), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 3-0) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 1-1) at Texas (Howard 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 0-0) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 0-2) at Oakland (Montas 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Houston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

St. Louis 10, N.Y. Mets 5

Arizona 3, L.A. Dodgers 1

Milwaukee 3, Pittsburgh 1

Philadelphia 7, Colorado 3

San Diego 8, Cincinnati 5

Miami 2, Washington 1

Chicago Cubs 6, Atlanta 3, 10 innings

Oakland 1, San Francisco 0

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee 3, Pittsburgh 2

Miami 3, Washington 2

San Diego 7, Cincinnati 5

Philadelphia 7, Colorado 1

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Friday's Games

San Diego (Darvish 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 0-2), 6:35 p.m.

Seattle (Brash 1-1) at Miami (Hernandez 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 1-2) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 1-1) at Texas (Howard 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 0-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-2), 8:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 1-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-1), 8:40 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Washington (Sanchez 0-1) at San Francisco (Wood 2-0), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Arizona at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

