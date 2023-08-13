All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Baltimore7245.615__6-4W-136-2336-22
Tampa Bay7148.5972+66-4W-240-2131-27
Toronto6554.5468_5-5L-330-2635-28
Boston6156.5211134-6L-134-2827-28
New York6057.5131245-5L-135-2825-29

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota6158.513__6-4W-133-2428-34
Cleveland5662.4753-7L-231-2825-34
Detroit5364.4537116-4W-126-3327-31
Chicago4771.39813½17½4-6L-225-3222-39
Kansas City3881.31923274-6L-122-3716-44

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas7047.598__9-1W-240-2030-27
Houston6850.576+3½7-3W-233-2535-25
Seattle6353.543½8-2L-134-2729-26
Los Angeles5860.49212½2-8L-231-2827-32
Oakland3384.28237313-7L-218-4115-43

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta7541.647__6-4W-337-2038-21
Philadelphia6553.55111+3½7-3L-134-2331-30
Miami6157.51715½4-6W-135-2526-32
New York5265.44423½92-8L-328-2724-38
Washington5266.441247-3W-224-3428-32

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee6454.542__6-4W-333-2731-27
Chicago6156.521_7-3W-232-2829-28
Cincinnati6157.5173½2-8W-129-3132-26
Pittsburgh5264.448114-6L-128-3124-33
St. Louis5266.441125-5W-125-3327-33

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles7046.603__9-1W-737-2033-26
San Francisco6255.530+14-6L-433-2629-29
Arizona5859.49612½31-9W-129-3129-28
San Diego5661.47914½54-6L-130-2826-33
Colorado4572.38525½163-7L-425-3020-42

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Chicago Cubs 5, Toronto 4

Miami 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 5

Detroit 6, Boston 2

Minnesota 8, Philadelphia 1

Houston 11, L.A. Angels 3

Milwaukee 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Washington 3, Oakland 2

St. Louis 5, Kansas City 4

Texas 9, San Francisco 3

Baltimore 1, Seattle 0, 10 innings

Sunday's Games

Detroit at Boston, 12:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Houston (Valdez 9-7) at Miami (Garrett 6-3), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 8-6) at Atlanta (Fried 3-1), 7:20 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 2-9) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-8), 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 6-8) at Texas (Scherzer 11-4), 8:05 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 10-5) at Kansas City (Singer 8-8), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-3) at San Diego (Darvish 8-7), 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 5-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Atlanta 21, N.Y. Mets 3, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 5, Toronto 4

Miami 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Minnesota 8, Philadelphia 1

Milwaukee 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Washington 3, Oakland 2

St. Louis 5, Kansas City 4

Atlanta 6, N.Y. Mets 0, 2nd game

Arizona 3, San Diego 0

L.A. Dodgers 4, Colorado 1

Texas 9, San Francisco 3

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, ppd.

Sunday's Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m., 1st game

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Houston (Valdez 9-7) at Miami (Garrett 6-3), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Priester 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-6), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 8-6) at Atlanta (Fried 3-1), 7:20 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 2-9) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-8), 7:45 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 9-5) at Colorado (Flexen 1-5), 8:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-3) at San Diego (Darvish 8-7), 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 5-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Oakland at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Baltimore at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

