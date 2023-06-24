All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay5326.671__5-5W-133-920-17
Baltimore4529.608+55-5L-222-1423-15
New York4135.53910½_3-7L-223-1918-16
Toronto4136.53211½4-6L-119-1422-22
Boston4037.519127-3W-121-1819-19

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota3938.506__5-5W-323-1916-19
Cleveland3639.48025-5L-119-1817-21
Detroit3242.43285-5L-117-2015-22
Chicago3245.41673-7L-218-2014-25
Kansas City2155.27617½203-7L-110-2811-27

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas4728.627__6-4W-224-1323-15
Houston4135.539_4-6L-122-1919-16
Los Angeles4136.5327½5-5L-320-1621-20
Seattle3737.50036-4W-221-1716-20
Oakland2058.25628½222-8W-19-2911-29

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta4827.640__8-2L-124-1524-12
Miami4334.5586_6-4L-123-1620-18
Philadelphia3936.520937-3W-120-1319-23
New York3441.4531483-7L-317-1517-26
Washington2847.37320142-8L-213-2715-20

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cincinnati4135.539__10-0W-1221-1820-17
Milwaukee3936.52035-5W-122-1817-18
Chicago3738.49359-1W-420-1717-21
Pittsburgh3540.46771-9W-118-1917-21
St. Louis3145.4081011½4-6L-213-2218-23

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Arizona4631.597__5-5L-123-1823-13
San Francisco4333.5669-1W-122-1821-15
Los Angeles4233.5603_5-5W-323-1419-19
San Diego3739.4875-5W-220-2017-19
Colorado3048.38516½13½2-8W-117-1913-29

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay 11, Kansas City 3

Minnesota 4, Detroit 1

Milwaukee 7, Cleveland 1

Oakland 5, Toronto 4

Texas 4, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings

Seattle 13, Baltimore 1

Boston 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Colorado 7, L.A. Angels 4

L.A. Dodgers 3, Houston 2

Saturday's Games

Seattle at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Seattle (Kirby 6-6) at Baltimore (Bradish 3-3), 1:35 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 9-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-1), 1:35 p.m.

Oakland (Medina 1-6) at Toronto (Kikuchi 6-2), 1:37 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-1), 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 5-5) at Cleveland (Civale 2-2), 1:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 4-4) at Detroit (Lorenzen 2-5), 1:40 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 2-3) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 4-1) at Colorado (Gomber 4-7), 3:10 p.m.

Houston (Brown 6-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh 3, Miami 1

Milwaukee 7, Cleveland 1

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 1

Cincinnati 11, Atlanta 10

Colorado 7, L.A. Angels 4

San Diego 13, Washington 3

L.A. Dodgers 3, Houston 2

San Francisco 8, Arizona 5

Saturday's Games

Chicago Cubs 9, St. Louis 1

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 9-4) at St. Louis (TBD), 10:10 a.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 2-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-4), 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 6-6) at Cincinnati (TBD), 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 5-5) at Cleveland (Civale 2-2), 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-7) at Miami (Pérez 4-1), 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 4-1) at Colorado (Gomber 4-7), 3:10 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 3-4) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-6), 4:05 p.m.

Washington (Gore 3-6) at San Diego (Lugo 3-3), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Brown 6-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

