AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Baltimore101.000__1-0W-10-01-0
New York101.000__1-0W-11-00-0
Tampa Bay101.000__1-0W-11-00-0
Toronto101.000__1-0W-10-01-0
Boston01.000110-1L-10-10-0

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Chicago101.000__1-0W-10-01-0
Minnesota101.000__1-0W-10-01-0
Cleveland00.000½½0-000-00-0
Detroit01.000110-1L-10-00-1
Kansas City01.000110-1L-10-10-0

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas101.000__1-0W-11-00-0
Los Angeles00.000½½0-000-00-0
Oakland00.000½½0-000-00-0
Seattle00.000½½0-000-00-0
Houston01.000110-1L-10-10-0

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta101.000__1-0W-10-01-0
New York101.000_1-0W-10-01-0
Miami01.0001½0-1L-10-10-0
Philadelphia01.0001½0-1L-10-00-1
Washington01.0001½0-1L-10-10-0

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Chicago101.000__1-0W-11-00-0
Pittsburgh101.000_1-0W-10-01-0
Cincinnati01.0001½0-1L-10-10-0
Milwaukee01.0001½0-1L-10-00-1
St. Louis01.0001½0-1L-10-10-0

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Arizona00.000__0-000-00-0
Colorado00.000__0-000-00-0
Los Angeles00.000__0-000-00-0
San Diego00.000__0-000-00-0
San Francisco01.000½½0-1L-10-00-1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, San Francisco 0

Baltimore 10, Boston 9

Tampa Bay 4, Detroit 0

Minnesota 2, Kansas City 0

Texas 11, Philadelphia 7

Toronto 10, St. Louis 9

Chicago White Sox 3, Houston 2

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-0) at Houston (Javier 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Gaddis 0-0) at Seattle (Ray 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, San Francisco 0

Atlanta 7, Washington 2

Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 0

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 3

Texas 11, Philadelphia 7

Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 4

Toronto 10, St. Louis 9

Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-0) at Miami (Luzardo 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 0-0) at San Diego (Martinez 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (May 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Toronto at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

