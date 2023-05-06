All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay277.794__7-3L-118-39-4
Baltimore2210.6884+3½7-3W-29-413-6
Boston2014.58878-2W-713-77-7
Toronto1914.576_5-5W-19-310-11
New York1816.52995-5W-111-87-8

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota1914.576__6-4W-210-69-8
Detroit1517.4696-4W-58-77-10
Cleveland1418.4383-7L-34-910-9
Chicago1122.333884-6W-16-105-12
Kansas City825.24211113-7L-22-156-10

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas1813.581__4-6L-212-66-7
Los Angeles1914.576__8-2W-59-510-9
Houston1715.5315-5W-18-119-4
Seattle1517.4695-5L-17-108-7
Oakland726.21212122-8W-13-154-11

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta2211.667__7-3L-17-815-3
New York1717.5003-7L-17-710-10
Miami1618.4714-6L-510-96-9
Philadelphia1518.455734-6L-58-67-12
Washington1319.4065-5L-16-127-7

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Pittsburgh2013.606__4-6L-59-511-8
Milwaukee1814.5633-7L-59-69-8
Chicago1716.515314-6W-210-87-8
Cincinnati1319.4066-4L-29-74-12
St. Louis1024.29410½1-9L-85-135-11

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles1914.576__7-3L-112-67-8
Arizona1814.563½6-4W-29-69-8
San Diego1815.5451_7-3W-210-98-6
San Francisco1417.452436-4W-38-76-10
Colorado1321.3826-4W-17-96-12

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 0

Chicago White Sox 5, Cincinnati 4

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Minnesota 2, Cleveland 0

Boston 5, Philadelphia 3

Baltimore 9, Atlanta 4

Oakland 12, Kansas City 8

Detroit 5, St. Louis 4

Houston 6, Seattle 4

L.A. Angels 5, Texas 4, 10 innings

Saturday's Games

Detroit 6, St. Louis 5, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 3, Tampa Bay 2

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Baltimore (Wells 2-1) at Atlanta (Elder 3-0), 11:35 a.m.

Boston (Houck 3-1) at Philadelphia (Walker 2-2), 1:35 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 4-0) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-2), 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 5-0) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-2), 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-0) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Oakland (Miller 0-1) at Kansas City (Yarbrough 0-4), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Faedo 0-0) at St. Louis (Matz 0-4), 2:15 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 4-1) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-1), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-3) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-0), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Bielak 0-0) at Seattle (Miller 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs 4, Miami 1

Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 0

Chicago White Sox 5, Cincinnati 4

N.Y. Mets 1, Colorado 0

Boston 5, Philadelphia 3

Baltimore 9, Atlanta 4

Detroit 5, St. Louis 4

Arizona 3, Washington 1

San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

San Francisco 6, Milwaukee 4

Saturday's Games

Chicago Cubs 4, Miami 2

Detroit 6, St. Louis 5, 10 innings

Colorado 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Baltimore (Wells 2-1) at Atlanta (Elder 3-0), 11:35 a.m.

Boston (Houck 3-1) at Philadelphia (Walker 2-2), 1:35 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 4-0) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-2), 1:35 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 1-0), 1:40 p.m.

Detroit (Faedo 0-0) at St. Louis (Matz 0-4), 2:15 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 1-3) at Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 2-1), 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at San Francisco (Stripling 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-3) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-0), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Williams 1-1) at Arizona (Nelson 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 4-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

