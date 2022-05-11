All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York228.733__8-2W-314-48-4
Tampa Bay1913.5944_7-3W-19-710-6
Toronto1715.5316_3-7L-410-67-9
Baltimore1317.433937-3W-39-74-10
Boston1119.3671153-7W-14-97-10

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota1812.600__6-3L-111-57-7
Chicago1514.517½8-2W-18-77-7
Cleveland1515.500317-3L-17-58-10
Kansas City918.3332-8L-36-93-9
Detroit922.2902-8L-25-124-10

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles2112.636__6-4L-112-79-5
Houston1911.633½_8-1W-89-410-7
Seattle1418.43832-8L-19-75-11
Texas1216.42936-4W-15-97-7
Oakland1319.40643-7W-24-109-9

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York2111.656__6-4L-19-512-6
Atlanta1417.45234-6L-18-96-8
Miami1417.45232-8W-16-78-10
Philadelphia1417.45234-6W-19-95-8
Washington1121.344104-6W-14-127-9

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee2012.625__5-5L-110-410-8
St. Louis1613.552_5-5L-37-69-7
Pittsburgh1317.43365-5W-17-86-9
Chicago1119.36783-7W-14-117-8
Cincinnati724.22612½104-6W-15-92-15

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles209.690__7-3L-110-210-7
San Diego2012.625_6-4L-110-710-5
San Francisco1912.6132_5-5W-511-78-5
Arizona1715.531½7-3L-19-98-6
Colorado1615.516514-6L-411-55-10

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Detroit 6, Oakland 0, 1st game

Oakland 4, Detroit 1, 2nd game

Baltimore 5, St. Louis 3

N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 5

Houston 5, Minnesota 0

Chicago White Sox 4, Cleveland 1

Texas 6, Kansas City 4

Boston 9, Atlanta 4

L.A. Angels 12, Tampa Bay 0

Seattle 5, Philadelphia 4

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 3

Philadelphia 4, Seattle 2

Oakland 9, Detroit 0

Tampa Bay 4, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, sus.

Baltimore at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Houston (Garcia 2-1) at Minnesota (Winder 2-0), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2) at Detroit (Brieske 0-2), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at St. Louis (Hicks 1-2), 1:15 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Texas (Hearn 1-2), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Gil 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Houston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Dodgers 11, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 2

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 4

Baltimore 5, St. Louis 3

Boston 9, Atlanta 4

San Diego 5, Chicago Cubs 4

San Francisco 9, Colorado 2

Arizona 9, Miami 3

Seattle 5, Philadelphia 4

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Cincinnati 14, Milwaukee 11

Miami 11, Arizona 3

Philadelphia 4, Seattle 2

San Francisco 7, Colorado 1

Chicago Cubs 7, San Diego 5

Washington 8, N.Y. Mets 3

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Baltimore at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Mets (Walker 0-0) at Washington (Adon 1-5), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at St. Louis (Hicks 1-2), 1:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Overton 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-2), 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 3-0), 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

