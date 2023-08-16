All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|74
|45
|.622
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|36-23
|38-22
|Tampa Bay
|72
|50
|.590
|3½
|+4½
|5-5
|L-1
|40-22
|32-28
|Toronto
|67
|54
|.554
|8
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|32-26
|35-28
|Boston
|63
|56
|.529
|11
|3
|6-4
|W-2
|35-28
|28-28
|New York
|60
|60
|.500
|14½
|6½
|3-7
|L-4
|35-28
|25-32
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|63
|58
|.521
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|34-24
|29-34
|Cleveland
|58
|62
|.483
|4½
|8½
|4-6
|W-2
|31-28
|27-34
|Detroit
|53
|66
|.445
|9
|13
|5-5
|L-2
|26-33
|27-33
|Chicago
|48
|72
|.400
|14½
|18½
|5-5
|W-1
|25-33
|23-39
|Kansas City
|39
|82
|.322
|24
|28
|3-7
|L-1
|23-38
|16-44
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|72
|48
|.600
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|42-20
|30-28
|Houston
|69
|52
|.570
|3½
|+2
|6-4
|W-1
|33-26
|36-26
|Seattle
|64
|55
|.538
|7½
|2
|7-3
|W-1
|34-28
|30-27
|Los Angeles
|59
|62
|.488
|13½
|8
|3-7
|L-2
|31-28
|28-34
|Oakland
|33
|87
|.275
|39
|33½
|3-7
|L-5
|18-41
|15-46
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|77
|42
|.647
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|39-20
|38-22
|Philadelphia
|65
|55
|.542
|12½
|+2½
|6-4
|L-3
|34-24
|31-31
|Miami
|63
|58
|.521
|15
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|37-26
|26-32
|New York
|54
|66
|.450
|23½
|8½
|4-6
|L-1
|30-28
|24-38
|Washington
|53
|67
|.442
|24½
|9½
|6-4
|L-1
|25-35
|28-32
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|65
|54
|.546
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|33-27
|32-27
|Chicago
|61
|58
|.513
|4
|1
|5-5
|L-2
|32-29
|29-29
|Cincinnati
|62
|59
|.512
|4
|1
|3-7
|L-1
|29-32
|33-27
|Pittsburgh
|54
|66
|.450
|11½
|8½
|5-5
|W-1
|29-32
|25-34
|St. Louis
|54
|66
|.450
|11½
|8½
|6-4
|W-3
|27-33
|27-33
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|71
|46
|.607
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-8
|38-20
|33-26
|San Francisco
|64
|56
|.533
|8½
|+1½
|3-7
|W-1
|35-27
|29-29
|Arizona
|60
|60
|.500
|12½
|2½
|3-7
|W-1
|30-31
|30-29
|San Diego
|56
|63
|.471
|16
|6
|2-8
|L-3
|30-29
|26-34
|Colorado
|46
|74
|.383
|26½
|16½
|3-7
|L-1
|26-31
|20-43
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Miami 5, Houston 1
Atlanta 11, N.Y. Yankees 3
St. Louis 7, Oakland 5
Texas 12, L.A. Angels 0
Kansas City 7, Seattle 6
Baltimore 4, San Diego 1
Tampa Bay 10, San Francisco 2
Tuesday's Games
Cleveland 3, Cincinnati 0
Houston 6, Miami 5
Toronto 2, Philadelphia 1
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Yankees 0
Boston 5, Washington 4
Minnesota 5, Detroit 3
St. Louis 6, Oakland 2
Texas 7, L.A. Angels 3
Chicago White Sox 5, Chicago Cubs 3
Seattle 10, Kansas City 8, 10 innings
San Francisco 7, Tampa Bay 0
Baltimore at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Detroit (Olson 2-5) at Minnesota (Maeda 3-7), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Civale 5-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 3:45 p.m.
Cleveland (Syndergaard 2-5) at Cincinnati (Abbott 7-3), 6:40 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 7-6) at Miami (Luzardo 8-7), 6:40 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 2-3) at St. Louis (Liberatore 2-4), 6:45 p.m.
Boston (Paxton 7-3) at Washington (Gore 6-9), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 9-8) at Toronto (Gausman 9-6), 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Vásquez 2-1) at Atlanta (Morton 11-10), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 5-5) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 2-2), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-9) at Texas (Gray 8-5), 8:05 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 8-7) at Kansas City (Marsh 0-6), 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 11-4) at San Diego (Snell 9-8), 8:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Seattle at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Boston at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Miami 5, Houston 1
N.Y. Mets 7, Pittsburgh 2
Atlanta 11, N.Y. Yankees 3
St. Louis 7, Oakland 5
Colorado 6, Arizona 4
Baltimore 4, San Diego 1
Tampa Bay 10, San Francisco 2
Tuesday's Games
Cleveland 3, Cincinnati 0
Houston 6, Miami 5
Toronto 2, Philadelphia 1
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Yankees 0
Boston 5, Washington 4
Pittsburgh 7, N.Y. Mets 4
St. Louis 6, Oakland 2
Chicago White Sox 5, Chicago Cubs 3
Arizona 8, Colorado 5
San Francisco 7, Tampa Bay 0
Baltimore at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Pittsburgh (Oviedo 6-12) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 6-6), 1:10 p.m.
Arizona (Cecconi 0-0) at Colorado (Gomber 9-9), 3:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Civale 5-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 3:45 p.m.
Cleveland (Syndergaard 2-5) at Cincinnati (Abbott 7-3), 6:40 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 7-6) at Miami (Luzardo 8-7), 6:40 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 2-3) at St. Louis (Liberatore 2-4), 6:45 p.m.
Boston (Paxton 7-3) at Washington (Gore 6-9), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 9-8) at Toronto (Gausman 9-6), 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Vásquez 2-1) at Atlanta (Morton 11-10), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 5-5) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 2-2), 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 11-4) at San Diego (Snell 9-8), 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Miley 6-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-4), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Boston at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
