AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Baltimore7445.622__7-3W-336-2338-22
Tampa Bay7250.590+4½5-5L-140-2232-28
Toronto6754.5548_6-4W-232-2635-28
Boston6356.5291136-4W-235-2828-28
New York6060.50014½3-7L-435-2825-32

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota6358.521__6-4W-334-2429-34
Cleveland5862.4834-6W-231-2827-34
Detroit5366.4459135-5L-226-3327-33
Chicago4872.40014½18½5-5W-125-3323-39
Kansas City3982.32224283-7L-123-3816-44

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas7248.600__8-2W-242-2030-28
Houston6952.570+26-4W-133-2636-26
Seattle6455.53827-3W-134-2830-27
Los Angeles5962.48813½83-7L-231-2828-34
Oakland3387.2753933½3-7L-518-4115-46

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta7742.647__7-3W-239-2038-22
Philadelphia6555.54212½+2½6-4L-334-2431-31
Miami6358.52115_5-5L-137-2626-32
New York5466.45023½4-6L-130-2824-38
Washington5367.44224½6-4L-125-3528-32

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee6554.546__7-3W-433-2732-27
Chicago6158.513415-5L-232-2929-29
Cincinnati6259.512413-7L-129-3233-27
Pittsburgh5466.45011½5-5W-129-3225-34
St. Louis5466.45011½6-4W-327-3327-33

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles7146.607__9-1W-838-2033-26
San Francisco6456.533+1½3-7W-135-2729-29
Arizona6060.50012½3-7W-130-3130-29
San Diego5663.4711662-8L-330-2926-34
Colorado4674.38326½16½3-7L-126-3120-43

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Miami 5, Houston 1

Atlanta 11, N.Y. Yankees 3

St. Louis 7, Oakland 5

Texas 12, L.A. Angels 0

Kansas City 7, Seattle 6

Baltimore 4, San Diego 1

Tampa Bay 10, San Francisco 2

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 3, Cincinnati 0

Houston 6, Miami 5

Toronto 2, Philadelphia 1

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Yankees 0

Boston 5, Washington 4

Minnesota 5, Detroit 3

St. Louis 6, Oakland 2

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 3

Chicago White Sox 5, Chicago Cubs 3

Seattle 10, Kansas City 8, 10 innings

San Francisco 7, Tampa Bay 0

Baltimore at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit (Olson 2-5) at Minnesota (Maeda 3-7), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Civale 5-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 3:45 p.m.

Cleveland (Syndergaard 2-5) at Cincinnati (Abbott 7-3), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 7-6) at Miami (Luzardo 8-7), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 2-3) at St. Louis (Liberatore 2-4), 6:45 p.m.

Boston (Paxton 7-3) at Washington (Gore 6-9), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 9-8) at Toronto (Gausman 9-6), 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Vásquez 2-1) at Atlanta (Morton 11-10), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 5-5) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 2-2), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-9) at Texas (Gray 8-5), 8:05 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 8-7) at Kansas City (Marsh 0-6), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 11-4) at San Diego (Snell 9-8), 8:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Seattle at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Miami 5, Houston 1

N.Y. Mets 7, Pittsburgh 2

Atlanta 11, N.Y. Yankees 3

St. Louis 7, Oakland 5

Colorado 6, Arizona 4

Baltimore 4, San Diego 1

Tampa Bay 10, San Francisco 2

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 3, Cincinnati 0

Houston 6, Miami 5

Toronto 2, Philadelphia 1

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Yankees 0

Boston 5, Washington 4

Pittsburgh 7, N.Y. Mets 4

St. Louis 6, Oakland 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Chicago Cubs 3

Arizona 8, Colorado 5

San Francisco 7, Tampa Bay 0

Baltimore at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 6-12) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 6-6), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Cecconi 0-0) at Colorado (Gomber 9-9), 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Civale 5-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 3:45 p.m.

Cleveland (Syndergaard 2-5) at Cincinnati (Abbott 7-3), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 7-6) at Miami (Luzardo 8-7), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 2-3) at St. Louis (Liberatore 2-4), 6:45 p.m.

Boston (Paxton 7-3) at Washington (Gore 6-9), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 9-8) at Toronto (Gausman 9-6), 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Vásquez 2-1) at Atlanta (Morton 11-10), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 5-5) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 2-2), 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 11-4) at San Diego (Snell 9-8), 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Miley 6-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-4), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

