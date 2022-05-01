All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|15
|6
|.714
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-8
|10-3
|5-3
|Toronto
|14
|8
|.636
|1½
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|8-4
|6-4
|Tampa Bay
|12
|9
|.571
|3
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|9-6
|3-3
|Boston
|9
|13
|.409
|6½
|3½
|3-7
|L-1
|3-4
|6-9
|Baltimore
|7
|14
|.333
|8
|5
|4-6
|W-1
|4-4
|3-10
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|12
|9
|.571
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|8-4
|4-5
|Cleveland
|9
|12
|.429
|3
|3
|3-7
|W-2
|3-3
|6-9
|Chicago
|8
|12
|.400
|3½
|3½
|2-8
|W-1
|6-5
|2-7
|Kansas City
|7
|12
|.368
|4
|4
|3-7
|L-2
|5-7
|2-5
|Detroit
|7
|13
|.350
|4½
|4½
|3-7
|W-1
|4-8
|3-5
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|14
|8
|.636
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|8-5
|6-3
|Houston
|11
|10
|.524
|2½
|1
|5-5
|L-1
|2-4
|9-6
|Seattle
|11
|10
|.524
|2½
|1
|5-5
|L-4
|7-2
|4-8
|Oakland
|10
|11
|.476
|3½
|2
|4-6
|L-2
|4-5
|6-6
|Texas
|7
|14
|.333
|6½
|5
|5-5
|W-1
|3-9
|4-5
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|15
|7
|.682
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|6-3
|9-4
|Miami
|12
|8
|.600
|2
|1
|8-2
|W-7
|6-3
|6-5
|Philadelphia
|11
|11
|.500
|4
|3
|7-3
|W-1
|8-5
|3-6
|Atlanta
|10
|12
|.455
|5
|4
|5-5
|L-1
|6-7
|4-5
|Washington
|7
|16
|.304
|8½
|7½
|1-9
|L-1
|3-11
|4-5
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|15
|7
|.682
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-5
|7-3
|8-4
|St. Louis
|11
|9
|.550
|3
|2
|4-6
|L-2
|5-5
|6-4
|Pittsburgh
|9
|12
|.429
|5½
|4½
|4-6
|W-1
|5-6
|4-6
|Chicago
|8
|13
|.381
|6½
|5½
|2-8
|L-3
|4-6
|4-7
|Cincinnati
|3
|18
|.143
|11½
|10½
|1-9
|L-5
|1-7
|2-11
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|14
|7
|.667
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|6-4
|8-3
|Los Angeles
|13
|7
|.650
|½
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|7-2
|6-5
|San Diego
|14
|8
|.636
|½
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|6-4
|8-4
|Colorado
|12
|9
|.571
|2
|1½
|4-6
|W-2
|8-4
|4-5
|Arizona
|10
|12
|.455
|4½
|4
|6-4
|W-2
|5-7
|5-5
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
Toronto 2, Houston 1
Cleveland 3, Oakland 1
Chicago White Sox 4, L.A. Angels 0
Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay 1
Miami 3, Seattle 1
Texas 3, Atlanta 1
Baltimore 2, Boston 1, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 3, Kansas City 0
Detroit 5, L.A. Dodgers 1
Sunday's Games
Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Seattle at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-1), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 0-1) at St. Louis (Matz 2-1), 4:15 p.m.
Minnesota (Paddack 0-2) at Baltimore (Wells 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1) at Toronto (Stripling 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 1-2) at Houston (Odorizzi 1-2), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-1) at Oakland (Jefferies 1-3), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
San Diego at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
Arizona 2, St. Louis 0
San Francisco 9, Washington 3
Miami 3, Seattle 1
Texas 3, Atlanta 1
Pittsburgh 7, San Diego 6, 10 innings
Milwaukee 9, Chicago Cubs 1
Colorado 4, Cincinnati 3
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 1
Detroit 5, L.A. Dodgers 1
Sunday's Games
San Diego at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Seattle at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.
Monday's Games
Kansas City (Greinke 0-1) at St. Louis (Matz 2-1), 4:15 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 0-0) at Miami (López 3-0), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 3-1), 7:10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 3:10 p.m., 1st game
San Diego at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Texas at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
