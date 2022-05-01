All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York156.714__9-1W-810-35-3
Toronto148.636_7-3W-18-46-4
Tampa Bay129.5713_7-3L-19-63-3
Boston913.4093-7L-13-46-9
Baltimore714.333854-6W-14-43-10

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota129.571__8-2W-18-44-5
Cleveland912.429333-7W-23-36-9
Chicago812.4002-8W-16-52-7
Kansas City712.368443-7L-25-72-5
Detroit713.3503-7W-14-83-5

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles148.636__7-3L-18-56-3
Houston1110.52415-5L-12-49-6
Seattle1110.52415-5L-47-24-8
Oakland1011.47624-6L-24-56-6
Texas714.33355-5W-13-94-5

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York157.682__6-4L-16-39-4
Miami128.600218-2W-76-36-5
Philadelphia1111.500437-3W-18-53-6
Atlanta1012.455545-5L-16-74-5
Washington716.3041-9L-13-114-5

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee157.682__8-2W-57-38-4
St. Louis119.550324-6L-25-56-4
Pittsburgh912.4294-6W-15-64-6
Chicago813.3812-8L-34-64-7
Cincinnati318.14311½10½1-9L-51-72-11

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
San Francisco147.667__7-3W-16-48-3
Los Angeles137.650½_5-5L-17-26-5
San Diego148.636½_7-3L-16-48-4
Colorado129.57124-6W-28-44-5
Arizona1012.45546-4W-25-75-5

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Toronto 2, Houston 1

Cleveland 3, Oakland 1

Chicago White Sox 4, L.A. Angels 0

Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay 1

Miami 3, Seattle 1

Texas 3, Atlanta 1

Baltimore 2, Boston 1, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 3, Kansas City 0

Detroit 5, L.A. Dodgers 1

Sunday's Games

Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-1) at St. Louis (Matz 2-1), 4:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Paddack 0-2) at Baltimore (Wells 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1) at Toronto (Stripling 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 1-2) at Houston (Odorizzi 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-1) at Oakland (Jefferies 1-3), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

San Diego at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Arizona 2, St. Louis 0

San Francisco 9, Washington 3

Miami 3, Seattle 1

Texas 3, Atlanta 1

Pittsburgh 7, San Diego 6, 10 innings

Milwaukee 9, Chicago Cubs 1

Colorado 4, Cincinnati 3

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 1

Detroit 5, L.A. Dodgers 1

Sunday's Games

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Kansas City (Greinke 0-1) at St. Louis (Matz 2-1), 4:15 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 0-0) at Miami (López 3-0), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

San Diego at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Texas at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you