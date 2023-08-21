All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Baltimore7747.621__7-3W-336-2341-24
Tampa Bay7551.5953+4½6-4W-140-2235-29
Toronto6956.55215-5W-232-2737-29
Boston6659.52811½46-4L-135-2831-31
New York6064.484171-9L-835-3125-33

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota6560.520__5-5W-136-2629-34
Cleveland5966.4726114-6L-232-3127-35
Detroit5768.4568135-5L-126-3431-34
Chicago4976.39216213-7L-125-3424-42
Kansas City4086.31725½30½3-7L-223-4017-46

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas7252.581__4-6L-442-2430-28
Houston7155.56325-5W-134-2937-26
Seattle7055.560_7-3W-734-2836-27
Los Angeles6164.48811½94-6L-132-3029-34
Oakland3490.2743835½2-8L-318-4416-46

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta8044.645__7-3L-242-2238-22
Philadelphia6857.54412½+35-5W-135-2433-33
Miami6461.51216½15-5L-237-2727-34
New York5967.468227-3W-131-2828-39
Washington5768.45623½87-3W-129-3628-32

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee6857.544__7-3W-333-2735-30
Chicago6559.5246-4W-335-3030-29
Cincinnati6461.512414-6L-231-3433-27
Pittsburgh5669.4481294-6W-130-3226-37
St. Louis5571.43713½10½4-6L-128-3727-34

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles7647.618__9-1W-243-2133-26
San Francisco6560.52012_3-7L-135-2830-32
Arizona6461.5121317-3W-230-3134-30
San Diego5966.4721864-6L-233-3226-34
Colorado4876.38728½16½3-7L-128-3320-43

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Detroit 4, Cleveland 1

Toronto 10, Cincinnati 3

Chicago Cubs 4, Kansas City 3

Seattle 7, Houston 6

Minnesota 2, Pittsburgh 0

Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

Milwaukee 6, Texas 2

Chicago White Sox 10, Colorado 5

Baltimore 12, Oakland 1

Monday's Games

Chicago Cubs 7, Detroit 6

Seattle 14, Chicago White Sox 2

Houston 9, Boston 4

Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 9-8) at Detroit (Olson 2-5), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Blach 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Littell 2-4), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 9-4) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 3-3), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Gray 7-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 1-4), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Miller 7-2) at Cleveland (Syndergaard 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Houck 3-6) at Houston (Verlander 8-6), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 6-6) at Milwaukee (Miley 6-3), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 1-3) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 5-5), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 6-8) at L.A. Angels (Giolito 7-9), 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City (Zerpa 1-1) at Oakland (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Gray 8-6) at Arizona (Gallen 13-5), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m., 1st game

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m., 2nd game

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Toronto 10, Cincinnati 3

Chicago Cubs 4, Kansas City 3

Minnesota 2, Pittsburgh 0

San Francisco 4, Atlanta 3

St. Louis 7, N.Y. Mets 3

Milwaukee 6, Texas 2

Chicago White Sox 10, Colorado 5

Washington 4, Philadelphia 3

Monday's Games

Philadelphia 10, San Francisco 4

Chicago Cubs 7, Detroit 6

Pittsburgh 11, St. Louis 1

N.Y. Mets 10, Atlanta 4

Miami at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 9-8) at Detroit (Olson 2-5), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Blach 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Littell 2-4), 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Harrison 0-0) at Philadelphia (Walker 13-5), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 3-8) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 6-13), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Gray 7-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 1-4), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Miller 7-2) at Cleveland (Syndergaard 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 7-6) at Atlanta (Elder 9-4), 7:20 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 6-6) at Milwaukee (Miley 6-3), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 6-8) at L.A. Angels (Giolito 7-9), 9:38 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 8-8) at San Diego (Snell 10-8), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Gray 8-6) at Arizona (Gallen 13-5), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m., 1st game

Miami at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m., 2nd game

