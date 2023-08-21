All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|77
|47
|.621
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|36-23
|41-24
|Tampa Bay
|75
|51
|.595
|3
|+4½
|6-4
|W-1
|40-22
|35-29
|Toronto
|69
|56
|.552
|8½
|1
|5-5
|W-2
|32-27
|37-29
|Boston
|66
|59
|.528
|11½
|4
|6-4
|L-1
|35-28
|31-31
|New York
|60
|64
|.484
|17
|9½
|1-9
|L-8
|35-31
|25-33
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|65
|60
|.520
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|36-26
|29-34
|Cleveland
|59
|66
|.472
|6
|11
|4-6
|L-2
|32-31
|27-35
|Detroit
|57
|68
|.456
|8
|13
|5-5
|L-1
|26-34
|31-34
|Chicago
|49
|76
|.392
|16
|21
|3-7
|L-1
|25-34
|24-42
|Kansas City
|40
|86
|.317
|25½
|30½
|3-7
|L-2
|23-40
|17-46
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|72
|52
|.581
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-4
|42-24
|30-28
|Houston
|71
|55
|.563
|2
|+½
|5-5
|W-1
|34-29
|37-26
|Seattle
|70
|55
|.560
|2½
|_
|7-3
|W-7
|34-28
|36-27
|Los Angeles
|61
|64
|.488
|11½
|9
|4-6
|L-1
|32-30
|29-34
|Oakland
|34
|90
|.274
|38
|35½
|2-8
|L-3
|18-44
|16-46
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|80
|44
|.645
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-2
|42-22
|38-22
|Philadelphia
|68
|57
|.544
|12½
|+3
|5-5
|W-1
|35-24
|33-33
|Miami
|64
|61
|.512
|16½
|1
|5-5
|L-2
|37-27
|27-34
|New York
|59
|67
|.468
|22
|6½
|7-3
|W-1
|31-28
|28-39
|Washington
|57
|68
|.456
|23½
|8
|7-3
|W-1
|29-36
|28-32
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|68
|57
|.544
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|33-27
|35-30
|Chicago
|65
|59
|.524
|2½
|+½
|6-4
|W-3
|35-30
|30-29
|Cincinnati
|64
|61
|.512
|4
|1
|4-6
|L-2
|31-34
|33-27
|Pittsburgh
|56
|69
|.448
|12
|9
|4-6
|W-1
|30-32
|26-37
|St. Louis
|55
|71
|.437
|13½
|10½
|4-6
|L-1
|28-37
|27-34
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|76
|47
|.618
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-2
|43-21
|33-26
|San Francisco
|65
|60
|.520
|12
|_
|3-7
|L-1
|35-28
|30-32
|Arizona
|64
|61
|.512
|13
|1
|7-3
|W-2
|30-31
|34-30
|San Diego
|59
|66
|.472
|18
|6
|4-6
|L-2
|33-32
|26-34
|Colorado
|48
|76
|.387
|28½
|16½
|3-7
|L-1
|28-33
|20-43
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Detroit 4, Cleveland 1
Toronto 10, Cincinnati 3
Chicago Cubs 4, Kansas City 3
Seattle 7, Houston 6
Minnesota 2, Pittsburgh 0
Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 5
Milwaukee 6, Texas 2
Chicago White Sox 10, Colorado 5
Baltimore 12, Oakland 1
Monday's Games
Chicago Cubs 7, Detroit 6
Seattle 14, Chicago White Sox 2
Houston 9, Boston 4
Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, ppd.
Tuesday's Games
Chicago Cubs (Smyly 9-8) at Detroit (Olson 2-5), 6:40 p.m.
Colorado (Blach 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Littell 2-4), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 9-4) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 3-3), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Gray 7-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 1-4), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Miller 7-2) at Cleveland (Syndergaard 2-6), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Houck 3-6) at Houston (Verlander 8-6), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 6-6) at Milwaukee (Miley 6-3), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 1-3) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 5-5), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 6-8) at L.A. Angels (Giolito 7-9), 9:38 p.m.
Kansas City (Zerpa 1-1) at Oakland (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Texas (Gray 8-6) at Arizona (Gallen 13-5), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m., 1st game
Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m., 2nd game
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Toronto 10, Cincinnati 3
Chicago Cubs 4, Kansas City 3
Minnesota 2, Pittsburgh 0
San Francisco 4, Atlanta 3
St. Louis 7, N.Y. Mets 3
Milwaukee 6, Texas 2
Chicago White Sox 10, Colorado 5
Washington 4, Philadelphia 3
Monday's Games
Philadelphia 10, San Francisco 4
Chicago Cubs 7, Detroit 6
Pittsburgh 11, St. Louis 1
N.Y. Mets 10, Atlanta 4
Miami at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, ppd.
Tuesday's Games
Chicago Cubs (Smyly 9-8) at Detroit (Olson 2-5), 6:40 p.m.
Colorado (Blach 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Littell 2-4), 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Harrison 0-0) at Philadelphia (Walker 13-5), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 3-8) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 6-13), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Gray 7-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 1-4), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Miller 7-2) at Cleveland (Syndergaard 2-6), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Megill 7-6) at Atlanta (Elder 9-4), 7:20 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 6-6) at Milwaukee (Miley 6-3), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 6-8) at L.A. Angels (Giolito 7-9), 9:38 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 8-8) at San Diego (Snell 10-8), 9:40 p.m.
Texas (Gray 8-6) at Arizona (Gallen 13-5), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m., 1st game
Miami at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m., 2nd game
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.