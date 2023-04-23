All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay193.864__7-3W-513-06-3
Baltimore147.667+1½8-2W-67-37-4
New York139.5916_5-5L-19-74-2
Toronto139.5916_5-5W-14-29-7
Boston1111.500826-4L-17-64-5

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota1210.545__4-6W-15-47-6
Cleveland1111.500124-6W-13-68-5
Detroit713.350455-5L-44-43-9
Chicago715.318562-8L-43-64-9
Kansas City516.2382-8W-11-124-4

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas137.650__7-3W-17-46-3
Houston1210.545217-3W-46-76-3
Los Angeles1011.4764-6L-14-46-7
Seattle1011.4766-4W-27-83-3
Oakland417.1902-8L-12-102-7

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta148.636__6-4L-44-610-2
New York148.636_+18-2L-14-210-6
Miami1210.545217-3L-17-65-4
Philadelphia1112.4787-3W-36-45-8
Washington714.3333-7L-12-95-5

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee156.714__7-3W-16-29-4
Pittsburgh167.696_+2½8-2W-77-39-4
Chicago128.600_6-4L-16-66-2
St. Louis813.38174-6L-25-83-5
Cincinnati715.31862-8L-66-61-9

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Arizona1210.545__5-5L-16-46-6
Los Angeles1111.500125-5W-16-65-5
San Diego1112.4784-6W-15-86-4
San Francisco713.350453-7W-13-64-7
Colorado617.2611-9L-33-73-10

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 2

Washington 10, Minnesota 4

Miami 6, Cleveland 1, 1st game

Tampa Bay 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings

Baltimore 5, Detroit 1

Milwaukee 5, Boston 4

Houston 6, Atlanta 3

Texas 18, Oakland 3

Miami 3, Cleveland 2, 2nd game

Kansas City 11, L.A. Angels 8

Seattle 5, St. Louis 4

Sunday's Games

Houston 5, Atlanta 2

Tampa Bay 4, Chicago White Sox 1

Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

Cleveland 7, Miami 4

Baltimore 2, Detroit 1, 10 innings

Minnesota 3, Washington 1

Boston at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Colorado (Gomber 0-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Sale 1-1) at Baltimore (Kremer 1-0), 6:35 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 2-0), 6:40 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 2-2) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-2) at Toronto (Bassitt 2-2), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 0-1) at Milwaukee (Rea 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Brito 2-1) at Minnesota (Gray 2-0), 7:40 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-1), 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 2-2) at Arizona (Henry 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Colorado at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

L.A. Dodgers 9, Chicago Cubs 4

Washington 10, Minnesota 4

Philadelphia 4, Colorado 3

Miami 6, Cleveland 1, 1st game

San Francisco 7, N.Y. Mets 4

Pittsburgh 2, Cincinnati 1

Milwaukee 5, Boston 4

Houston 6, Atlanta 3

Miami 3, Cleveland 2, 2nd game

San Diego 5, Arizona 3

Seattle 5, St. Louis 4

Sunday's Games

Houston 5, Atlanta 2

Philadelphia 9, Colorado 3

Pittsburgh 2, Cincinnati 0

Cleveland 7, Miami 4

Minnesota 3, Washington 1

Boston at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Colorado (Gomber 0-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 2-2) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 1-1) at Atlanta (Strider 2-0), 7:20 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 0-1) at Milwaukee (Rea 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 2-2) at Arizona (Henry 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Montgomery 2-2) at San Francisco (Cobb 0-1), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Colorado at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

