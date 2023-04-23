All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|19
|3
|.864
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-5
|13-0
|6-3
|Baltimore
|14
|7
|.667
|4½
|+1½
|8-2
|W-6
|7-3
|7-4
|New York
|13
|9
|.591
|6
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|9-7
|4-2
|Toronto
|13
|9
|.591
|6
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|4-2
|9-7
|Boston
|11
|11
|.500
|8
|2
|6-4
|L-1
|7-6
|4-5
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|12
|10
|.545
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|5-4
|7-6
|Cleveland
|11
|11
|.500
|1
|2
|4-6
|W-1
|3-6
|8-5
|Detroit
|7
|13
|.350
|4
|5
|5-5
|L-4
|4-4
|3-9
|Chicago
|7
|15
|.318
|5
|6
|2-8
|L-4
|3-6
|4-9
|Kansas City
|5
|16
|.238
|6½
|7½
|2-8
|W-1
|1-12
|4-4
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|13
|7
|.650
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|7-4
|6-3
|Houston
|12
|10
|.545
|2
|1
|7-3
|W-4
|6-7
|6-3
|Los Angeles
|10
|11
|.476
|3½
|2½
|4-6
|L-1
|4-4
|6-7
|Seattle
|10
|11
|.476
|3½
|2½
|6-4
|W-2
|7-8
|3-3
|Oakland
|4
|17
|.190
|9½
|8½
|2-8
|L-1
|2-10
|2-7
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|14
|8
|.636
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-4
|4-6
|10-2
|New York
|14
|8
|.636
|_
|+1
|8-2
|L-1
|4-2
|10-6
|Miami
|12
|10
|.545
|2
|1
|7-3
|L-1
|7-6
|5-4
|Philadelphia
|11
|12
|.478
|3½
|2½
|7-3
|W-3
|6-4
|5-8
|Washington
|7
|14
|.333
|6½
|5½
|3-7
|L-1
|2-9
|5-5
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|15
|6
|.714
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|6-2
|9-4
|Pittsburgh
|16
|7
|.696
|_
|+2½
|8-2
|W-7
|7-3
|9-4
|Chicago
|12
|8
|.600
|2½
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|6-6
|6-2
|St. Louis
|8
|13
|.381
|7
|4½
|4-6
|L-2
|5-8
|3-5
|Cincinnati
|7
|15
|.318
|8½
|6
|2-8
|L-6
|6-6
|1-9
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Arizona
|12
|10
|.545
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|6-4
|6-6
|Los Angeles
|11
|11
|.500
|1
|2
|5-5
|W-1
|6-6
|5-5
|San Diego
|11
|12
|.478
|1½
|2½
|4-6
|W-1
|5-8
|6-4
|San Francisco
|7
|13
|.350
|4
|5
|3-7
|W-1
|3-6
|4-7
|Colorado
|6
|17
|.261
|6½
|7½
|1-9
|L-3
|3-7
|3-10
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 2
Washington 10, Minnesota 4
Miami 6, Cleveland 1, 1st game
Tampa Bay 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings
Baltimore 5, Detroit 1
Milwaukee 5, Boston 4
Houston 6, Atlanta 3
Texas 18, Oakland 3
Miami 3, Cleveland 2, 2nd game
Kansas City 11, L.A. Angels 8
Seattle 5, St. Louis 4
Sunday's Games
Houston 5, Atlanta 2
Tampa Bay 4, Chicago White Sox 1
Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 1
Cleveland 7, Miami 4
Baltimore 2, Detroit 1, 10 innings
Minnesota 3, Washington 1
Boston at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Colorado (Gomber 0-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-1), 6:10 p.m.
Boston (Sale 1-1) at Baltimore (Kremer 1-0), 6:35 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 2-0), 6:40 p.m.
Texas (Eovaldi 2-2) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-1), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-2) at Toronto (Bassitt 2-2), 7:07 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 0-1) at Milwaukee (Rea 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Brito 2-1) at Minnesota (Gray 2-0), 7:40 p.m.
Oakland (Waldichuk 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-1), 9:38 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 2-2) at Arizona (Henry 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Colorado at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Texas at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
L.A. Dodgers 9, Chicago Cubs 4
Washington 10, Minnesota 4
Philadelphia 4, Colorado 3
Miami 6, Cleveland 1, 1st game
San Francisco 7, N.Y. Mets 4
Pittsburgh 2, Cincinnati 1
Milwaukee 5, Boston 4
Houston 6, Atlanta 3
Miami 3, Cleveland 2, 2nd game
San Diego 5, Arizona 3
Seattle 5, St. Louis 4
Sunday's Games
Houston 5, Atlanta 2
Philadelphia 9, Colorado 3
Pittsburgh 2, Cincinnati 0
Cleveland 7, Miami 4
Minnesota 3, Washington 1
Boston at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 7:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Colorado (Gomber 0-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-1), 6:10 p.m.
Texas (Eovaldi 2-2) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-1), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 1-1) at Atlanta (Strider 2-0), 7:20 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 0-1) at Milwaukee (Rea 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 2-2) at Arizona (Henry 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Montgomery 2-2) at San Francisco (Cobb 0-1), 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Colorado at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Seattle at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Texas at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
