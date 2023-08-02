All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Baltimore6641.617__7-3W-332-2134-20
Tampa Bay6644.600+66-4W-337-1929-25
Toronto5949.546_5-5L-329-2330-26
Boston5750.53396-4W-130-2327-27
New York5552.514115-5L-332-2623-26

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota5553.509__5-5W-130-2425-29
Cleveland5355.491264-6L-228-2425-31
Detroit4760.43911½3-7L-222-3025-30
Chicago4365.39812162-8L-223-2920-36
Kansas City3375.30622265-5W-419-3614-39

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas6146.570__3-7W-135-2026-26
Houston6147.565½+26-4W-230-2531-22
Los Angeles5652.51936-4L-129-2327-29
Seattle5552.51466-4L-130-2625-26
Oakland3078.27831½293-7L-215-3915-39

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta6837.648__6-4W-136-2032-17
Philadelphia5849.542116-4W-228-2030-29
Miami5751.52812½14-6L-233-2324-28
New York5056.47218½75-5L-126-2324-33
Washington4563.41724½135-5L-121-3424-29

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cincinnati5950.541__6-4L-128-2631-24
Milwaukee5850.537½_4-6W-129-2429-26
Chicago5453.50548-2W-128-2726-26
Pittsburgh4858.45396-4W-326-2722-31
St. Louis4761.43511½113-7L-123-3024-31

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles6045.571__5-5W-132-2028-25
San Francisco5949.546+15-5W-131-2428-25
Arizona5751.52813-7L-128-2829-23
San Diego5355.49156-4W-129-2524-30
Colorado4265.3931915½4-6L-125-2917-36

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

L.A. Angels 4, Atlanta 1

Baltimore 4, Toronto 2

Houston 7, Cleveland 3

Seattle 6, Boston 2

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Atlanta 5, L.A. Angels 1

Baltimore 13, Toronto 3

Texas 2, Chicago White Sox 0

Houston 2, Cleveland 0

Minnesota 3, St. Louis 2

Kansas City 7, N.Y. Mets 6, 10 innings

Boston 6, Seattle 4

L.A. Dodgers 7, Oakland 3

Wednesday's Games

L.A. Angels (Giolito 6-7) at Atlanta (Chirinos 4-4), 12:20 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 6-5) at Pittsburgh (Bido 2-1), 12:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 7-2) at Houston (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 5-5) at Seattle (Gilbert 9-5), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-2), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-2) at Toronto (Kikuchi 8-3), 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 9-7) at St. Louis (Hudson 1-0), 7:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-4) at Texas (Dunning 8-4), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Senga 7-5) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Harris 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 5-4), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Philadelphia 4, Miami 2

Washington 5, Milwaukee 3

L.A. Angels 4, Atlanta 1

Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 5

Colorado 4, San Diego 3, 10 innings

Arizona 4, San Francisco 3, 11 innings

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia 3, Miami 1

Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 1

Milwaukee 6, Washington 4

Atlanta 5, L.A. Angels 1

Minnesota 3, St. Louis 2

Chicago Cubs 20, Cincinnati 9

Kansas City 7, N.Y. Mets 6, 10 innings

San Diego 8, Colorado 5

San Francisco 4, Arizona 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, Oakland 3

Wednesday's Games

L.A. Angels (Giolito 6-7) at Atlanta (Chirinos 4-4), 12:20 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 6-5) at Pittsburgh (Bido 2-1), 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Miley 6-2) at Washington (Gore 6-8), 1:05 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 10-3) at Colorado (Freeland 4-11), 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-5) at Miami (Garrett 5-3), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 9-7) at St. Louis (Hudson 1-0), 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Williamson 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 8-7), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Senga 7-5) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Cecconi 0-0) at San Francisco (Webb 8-9), 9:45 p.m.

Oakland (Harris 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 5-4), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

