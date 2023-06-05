All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay4319.694__6-4W-326-617-13
Baltimore3722.627+25-5W-117-1220-10
New York3625.590_6-4W-219-1317-12
Toronto3328.54137-3L-115-1118-17
Boston3030.500124-6L-317-1613-14

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota3129.517__5-5L-218-1413-15
Cleveland2732.45886-4W-212-1515-17
Detroit2632.44843-7L-414-1312-19
Chicago2635.426105-5W-316-1510-20
Kansas City1842.3001317½3-7L-19-239-19

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas3920.661__8-2W-420-819-12
Houston3624.6007-3W-118-1418-10
Los Angeles3130.508953-7W-115-1316-17
Seattle2930.4921064-6L-317-1512-15
Oakland1250.19428½24½2-8L-57-245-26

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta3524.593__5-5W-215-1420-10
Miami3328.54138-2W-419-1314-15
New York3030.50025-5L-315-1215-18
Philadelphia2832.46745-5W-315-1013-22
Washington2534.424104-6L-212-1913-15

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Pittsburgh3227.542__7-3W-616-1316-14
Milwaukee3228.533½_5-5L-116-1216-16
Cincinnati2733.45056-4W-115-1712-16
Chicago2633.44164-6L-115-1611-17
St. Louis2536.41083-7L-412-1613-20

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Arizona3525.583__6-4L-220-1415-11
Los Angeles3525.583_+34-6L-220-1015-15
San Francisco2930.4925-5L-117-1512-15
San Diego2832.467745-5W-114-1714-15
Colorado2635.4264-6L-115-1411-21

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 6, Boston 2

Miami 7, Oakland 5

Toronto 6, N.Y. Mets 4

Cleveland 2, Minnesota 1

L.A. Angels 2, Houston 1

Chicago White Sox 6, Detroit 2

Kansas City 2, Colorado 0

Texas 12, Seattle 3

Baltimore 8, San Francisco 3

N.Y. Yankees 4, L.A. Dodgers 1

Monday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, Boston 1

Miami 9, Kansas City 6

Philadelphia 8, Detroit 3

Houston 11, Toronto 4

Pittsburgh 5, Oakland 4

Texas 4, St. Louis 3

Tuesday's Games

Detroit (Alexander 1-0) at Philadelphia (Walker 4-3), 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 1-5) at Miami (Luzardo 4-4), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Varland 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 7-1), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 2-5), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 0-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 7-1), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Brown 5-2) at Toronto (Gausman 4-3), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Paxton 1-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 7-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 5-5), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 1-1) at Texas (Dunning 4-1), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-1), 9:38 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 3-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Oakland at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh 2, St. Louis 1

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1

Miami 7, Oakland 5

Toronto 6, N.Y. Mets 4

Philadelphia 11, Washington 3

Kansas City 2, Colorado 0

Baltimore 8, San Francisco 3

Atlanta 8, Arizona 5

Chicago Cubs 7, San Diego 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, L.A. Dodgers 1

Monday's Games

Miami 9, Kansas City 6

Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 0

Philadelphia 8, Detroit 3

Pittsburgh 5, Oakland 4

Texas 4, St. Louis 3

San Diego 5, Chicago Cubs 0

Tuesday's Games

Detroit (Alexander 1-0) at Philadelphia (Walker 4-3), 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 1-5) at Miami (Luzardo 4-4), 6:40 p.m.

Arizona (Henry 3-1) at Washington (Irvin 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 0-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 7-1), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 3-1) at Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 2-2) at Atlanta (Elder 3-0), 7:20 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 7-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 5-5), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 1-1) at Texas (Dunning 4-1), 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Brebbia 2-0) at Colorado (Lamet 1-2), 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-1), 9:38 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 3-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Oakland at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Baltimore at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

