All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York3815.717__8-2W-522-716-8
Toronto3121.596_9-1W-118-913-12
Tampa Bay3122.5857_5-5L-118-1213-10
Boston2627.49112½6-4W-313-1413-13
Baltimore2332.418165-5W-114-149-18

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota3124.564__4-6L-117-1114-13
Cleveland2325.47915-5L-111-812-17
Chicago2427.47153-7W-111-1313-14
Detroit2132.39696-4L-215-156-17
Kansas City1734.333123-7W-19-168-18

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston3419.642__7-3L-114-620-13
Los Angeles2727.500_0-10L-1015-1312-14
Texas2527.48116-4W-113-1512-12
Seattle2330.434115-5L-112-1011-20
Oakland2035.364152-8L-57-2213-13

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York3619.655__7-3W-119-817-11
Atlanta2727.50026-4W-414-1413-13
Philadelphia2429.453114-6W-314-1510-14
Miami2229.431124-6W-112-1310-16
Washington2035.364165-5W-29-1811-17

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee3322.600__4-6L-215-818-14
St. Louis3123.574_7-3W-116-1115-12
Pittsburgh2328.45186-4W-112-1511-13
Chicago2331.42665-5L-111-1912-12
Cincinnati1834.34613½106-4L-210-148-20

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles3518.660__6-4L-117-918-9
San Diego3221.6043_4-6W-213-1019-11
San Francisco2824.538_5-5L-113-1115-13
Arizona2628.48134-6L-114-1612-12
Colorado2330.434123-7L-316-157-15

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Detroit 0

Toronto 12, Minnesota 3

Texas 3, Seattle 2

Baltimore 5, Cleveland 4

Chicago White Sox 3, Tampa Bay 2

Boston 8, Oakland 0

Kansas City 6, Houston 0

Philadelphia 7, L.A. Angels 2

Sunday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 11:35 a.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Monday's Games

Texas (Gray 1-2) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 4-6) at Houston (Javier 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Kansas City (Lynch 2-4), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Wacha 3-1) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 4-3), 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Chicago Cubs 6, St. Louis 1, 1st game

Pittsburgh 2, Arizona 1

San Diego 4, Milwaukee 0

Miami 5, San Francisco 4

Washington 10, Cincinnati 8

Philadelphia 7, L.A. Angels 2

St. Louis 7, Chicago Cubs 4, 10 innings, 2nd game

Atlanta 6, Colorado 2, 11 innings

N.Y. Mets 9, L.A. Dodgers 4

Sunday's Games

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Arizona (TBD) at Cincinnati (Greene 2-7), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 6-1) at San Diego (Snell 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

