AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
z-New York9459.614__7-3L-156-2238-37
Toronto8767.565+36-4W-344-3243-35
Tampa Bay8469.549104-6L-251-3033-39
Baltimore8073.523145-5W-144-3436-39
Boston7281.4712211½3-7L-637-3835-43

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-Cleveland8667.562__9-1W-740-3246-35
Chicago7677.497103-7L-635-4341-34
Minnesota7479.484122-8L-144-3430-45
Kansas City6390.4122320½6-4W-139-4224-48
Detroit6092.39525½236-4W-331-4529-47

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-Houston10153.656__7-3W-250-2351-30
Seattle8369.54617_3-7L-139-3244-37
Los Angeles6786.43833½16½6-4W-134-4133-45
Texas6587.42835183-7L-332-4533-42
Oakland5697.36644½27½4-6L-126-5130-46

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
z-New York9757.630__8-2W-150-2647-31
z-Atlanta9658.6231+127-3W-352-2644-32
Philadelphia8369.54613_3-7L-247-3436-35
Miami6390.41233½20½5-5L-132-4631-44
Washington53100.34643½30½4-6L-124-5129-49

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
St. Louis8965.578__5-5L-251-2738-38
Milwaukee8271.5366-4L-142-3040-41
Chicago6786.43821½16½6-4W-131-4436-42
Cincinnati6094.39029243-7L-131-4729-47
Pittsburgh5797.37032272-8W-130-4627-51

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-Los Angeles10647.693__7-3W-254-2152-26
San Diego8568.55621+1½7-3W-240-3245-36
San Francisco7578.490316-4W-139-3636-42
Arizona7183.46135½133-7L-140-4131-42
Colorado6588.4254118½3-7L-241-4024-48

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 1

Houston 6, Baltimore 3, 11 innings

Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 1

Cleveland 10, Texas 4

Kansas City 13, Seattle 12

L.A. Angels 10, Minnesota 3

N.Y. Mets 13, Oakland 4

N.Y. Yankees 2, Boston 0, 6 innings

Monday's Games

Baltimore 14, Boston 8

Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay (Kluber 10-9) at Cleveland (Bieber 12-8), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 4-9) at Detroit (Wentz 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 13-5) at Toronto (Berríos 11-6), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 4-7) at Boston (Wacha 11-1), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 7-6) at Minnesota (Ober 1-3), 7:40 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 2-4) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 4-1), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 4-9) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 6-9), 9:38 p.m.

Texas (Tinoco 0-0) at Seattle (Ray 12-10), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 1

Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 3

Washington 6, Miami 1

Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 7, 11 innings

San Diego 13, Colorado 6

L.A. Dodgers 4, St. Louis 1

San Francisco 3, Arizona 2

N.Y. Mets 13, Oakland 4

Monday's Games

Atlanta 8, Washington 0

Pittsburgh 8, Cincinnati 3

Tuesday's Games

Cincinnati (Greene 4-13) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-12), 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Muller 1-1) at Washington (Espino 0-7), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (López 9-10) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 15-6), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-7) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 4-7), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 11-13) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-9), 7:40 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 2-4) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 4-1), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 15-4) at San Diego (Snell 8-9), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 8-12) at San Francisco (Webb 14-9), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

