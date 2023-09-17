All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
z-Baltimore9256.622__5-5W-144-3048-26
z-Tampa Bay9258.6131+9½7-3L-150-2542-33
Toronto8367.553106-4W-341-3442-33
New York7674.507176-4L-139-3637-38
Boston7476.493192-8L-438-3836-38

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota7871.523__5-5L-143-3235-39
Cleveland7278.48010½5-5W-339-3633-42
Detroit6979.46612½6-4W-332-4337-36
Chicago5792.38321254-6W-130-4427-48
Kansas City48101.32230345-5W-428-4620-55

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston8366.557__5-5L-238-3745-29
Texas8267.5501_6-4L-345-3037-37
Seattle8167.547½4-6L-241-3240-35
Los Angeles6881.45615144-6L-435-3933-42
Oakland46102.31136½35½4-6L-324-4922-53

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-Atlanta9653.644__5-5L-347-2549-28
Philadelphia8167.54714½+45-5W-243-3138-36
Miami7872.52018½_6-4W-343-3235-40
New York6980.463275-5W-139-3630-44
Washington6584.4363112½3-7L-531-4334-41

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee8464.568__7-3W-345-2939-35
Chicago7871.5233-7L-441-3437-37
Cincinnati7873.517½5-5L-136-3942-34
Pittsburgh7080.4671585-5W-138-4032-40
St. Louis6583.43919125-5L-231-4234-41

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-Los Angeles9057.612__6-4W-248-2642-31
Arizona7872.52013½_6-4W-240-3538-37
San Francisco7574.503165-5L-343-3232-42
San Diego7178.477206-4W-339-3632-42
Colorado5692.37834½215-5W-534-3922-53

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Toronto 4, Boston 3, 13 innings

San Diego 5, Oakland 2

Cleveland 2, Texas 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, Pittsburgh 3

Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 0

Chicago White Sox 7, Minnesota 6

Kansas City 10, Houston 8

Detroit 5, L.A. Angels 4, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 2, 11 innings

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Cleveland 9, Texas 2

Toronto 3, Boston 2

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cleveland (Quantrill 3-6) at Kansas City (Singer 8-11), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 10-9) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 7-8) at Washington (Adon 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 6-7) at Texas (Montgomery 9-11), 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 0-1) at Houston (Verlander 11-8), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 3-4) at Oakland (Sears 5-11), 9:40 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 11-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 11-11), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Colorado 9, San Francisco 5, 1st game

Miami 11, Atlanta 5

San Diego 5, Oakland 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Pittsburgh 3

Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 1

Cincinnati 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Milwaukee 9, Washington 5

Colorado 5, San Francisco 2, 2nd game

Arizona 7, Chicago Cubs 6, 13 innings

L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 2, 11 innings

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Mets 8, Cincinnati 4

Pittsburgh 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Miami 16, Atlanta 2

Washington at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Minnesota (Ryan 10-9) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Butto 1-2) at Miami (Cabrera 6-7), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 7-8) at Washington (Adon 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-6) at Atlanta (Wright 0-2), 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 12-8) at St. Louis (Wainwright 4-11), 7:45 p.m.

Colorado (Blach 3-1) at San Diego (Wacha 11-4), 9:40 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 11-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 11-11), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you