AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York4216.724__9-1W-224-718-9
Toronto3423.596_7-3W-118-1016-13
Tampa Bay3425.576_6-4L-221-1313-12
Boston3128.52511½_8-2W-113-1418-14
Baltimore2435.40718½74-6L-215-159-20

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota3526.574__5-5W-220-1315-13
Cleveland2826.519½8-2W-315-913-17
Chicago2730.474634-6L-113-1614-14
Detroit2334.4041075-5L-115-168-18
Kansas City2037.35113104-6W-312-198-18

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston3622.621__6-4L-215-921-13
Los Angeles2832.46791-9L-116-1712-15
Texas2731.46693-7W-113-1614-15
Seattle2632.448106-4L-112-1114-21
Oakland2040.3331711½0-10L-107-2313-17

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York3921.650__6-4W-119-820-13
Atlanta3227.542_9-1W-918-1414-13
Philadelphia2929.50098-1W-816-1513-14
Miami2630.464117-3W-415-1411-16
Washington2238.3671710½4-6W-110-1812-20

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
St. Louis3426.567__5-5W-218-1116-15
Milwaukee3327.5501_1-9L-715-1218-15
Pittsburgh2432.42985-5L-413-1711-15
Chicago2334.40484-6L-411-2012-14
Cincinnati2039.33913½123-7L-412-178-22

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles3721.638__4-6L-117-1020-11
San Diego3622.6211_6-4W-316-1120-11
San Francisco3126.544_5-5W-115-1316-13
Arizona2832.467103-6L-114-1614-16
Colorado2533.431123-7L-116-169-17

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Cleveland 3, Oakland 2

Toronto 10, Detroit 1

Kansas City 8, Baltimore 1

Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay 4

Chicago White Sox 8, Texas 3

N.Y. Yankees 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 13 innings

Miami 7, Houston 4

N.Y. Mets 7, L.A. Angels 3

Boston 4, Seattle 3

Saturday's Games

Minnesota 6, Tampa Bay 5

Texas 11, Chicago White Sox 9, 10 innings

Baltimore at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Oakland (Irvin 2-2) at Cleveland (Quantrill 3-3), 11:35 a.m.

Chicago Cubs (Thompson 6-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 6-1), 1:35 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 2-1) at Detroit (Skubal 5-2), 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 0-1) at Kansas City (Keller 1-7), 2:10 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 2-0) at Houston (Verlander 7-2), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 2-2) at Minnesota (Sands 0-2), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Gray 1-3) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Seattle (Ray 5-6), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-1), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Washington 11, Milwaukee 5

Atlanta 4, Pittsburgh 2

Philadelphia 7, Arizona 5

St. Louis 2, Cincinnati 0

N.Y. Yankees 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 13 innings

Miami 7, Houston 4

San Diego 9, Colorado 0

N.Y. Mets 7, L.A. Angels 3

San Francisco 7, L.A. Dodgers 2

Saturday's Games

St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 4

Arizona at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Miami at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

Sunday's Games

Arizona (TBD) at Philadelphia (Suárez 4-3), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Thompson 6-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 6-1), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Alexander 0-0) at Washington (Lee 0-1), 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-3) at Atlanta (Wright 6-3), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 2-0) at Houston (Verlander 7-2), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 3-0) at St. Louis (Hudson 4-2), 2:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-5) at San Francisco (Rodón 4-4), 4:05 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 2-5) at San Diego (Snell 0-3), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-1), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

