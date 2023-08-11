All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Baltimore7144.617__7-3W-136-2335-21
Tampa Bay7048.593+56-4W-139-2131-27
Toronto6553.551_6-4L-230-2535-28
Boston6155.52610½35-5W-334-2727-28
New York6056.51711½45-5W-135-2825-28

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota6058.508__5-5L-433-2427-34
Cleveland5661.4793-7L-131-2825-33
Detroit5264.4487125-5L-126-3326-31
Chicago4769.40512174-6W-125-3022-39
Kansas City3780.31622½27½5-5L-221-3616-44

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas6847.591__8-2L-140-2028-27
Houston6650.569+27-3L-131-2535-25
Seattle6252.54419-1W-733-2629-26
Los Angeles5858.50010½63-7W-231-2827-30
Oakland3383.28435½313-7L-118-4115-42

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta7341.640__6-4W-137-2036-21
Philadelphia6552.556+4½7-3W-334-2231-30
Miami6057.51314½½3-7L-134-2526-32
New York5263.45221½2-8L-128-2524-38
Washington5166.43623½6-4W-123-3428-32

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee6254.534__5-5W-133-2729-27
Cincinnati6157.5172_2-8W-129-3132-26
Chicago6056.5172_7-3W-132-2828-28
Pittsburgh5264.4481084-6L-128-3124-33
St. Louis5165.4401195-5W-225-3326-32

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles6846.596__9-1W-535-2033-26
San Francisco6253.539+2½5-5L-233-2429-29
Arizona5758.49611½1-9L-828-3029-28
San Diego5560.47813½4-6L-430-2825-32
Colorado4570.39123½14½4-6L-225-3020-40

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Baltimore 5, Houston 4

Detroit 3, Minnesota 0

Cleveland 4, Toronto 3

St. Louis 5, Tampa Bay 2

Boston 2, Kansas City 0

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 9, Miami 4

Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 8

Boston 5, Detroit 2

Philadelphia 13, Minnesota 2

Chicago Cubs 6, Toronto 2

Washington 8, Oakland 2

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago Cubs (Steele 13-3) at Toronto (Bassitt 11-6), 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Armstrong 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 3-4) at Boston (Bello 8-6), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Miami (Alcantara 4-10), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (López 7-6) at Philadelphia (Walker 13-4), 6:05 p.m.

Oakland (Medina 3-8) at Washington (Irvin 3-5), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 3-7) at Kansas City (Ragans 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 5-3) at Houston (France 8-3), 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-4), 7:15 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 9-6) at San Francisco (Cobb 6-3), 9:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Irvin 1-3) at Seattle (Kirby 10-8), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit at Boston, 12:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh 7, Atlanta 5

St. Louis 5, Tampa Bay 2

Philadelphia 6, Washington 2

L.A. Dodgers 2, Colorado 1

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 9, Miami 4

Philadelphia 13, Minnesota 2

Chicago Cubs 6, Toronto 2

Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 2

Washington 8, Oakland 2

Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 0

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Atlanta (Strider 12-4) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-3), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs (Steele 13-3) at Toronto (Bassitt 11-6), 3:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Miami (Alcantara 4-10), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (López 7-6) at Philadelphia (Walker 13-4), 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Williamson 4-2) at Pittsburgh (Jackson 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Medina 3-8) at Washington (Irvin 3-5), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 3-7) at Kansas City (Ragans 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-4), 7:15 p.m.

San Diego (Hill 7-11) at Arizona (Gallen 11-5), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 9-6) at San Francisco (Cobb 6-3), 9:05 p.m.

Colorado (Lambert 2-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 7-4), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

