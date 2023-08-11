All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|71
|44
|.617
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|36-23
|35-21
|Tampa Bay
|70
|48
|.593
|2½
|+5
|6-4
|W-1
|39-21
|31-27
|Toronto
|65
|53
|.551
|7½
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|30-25
|35-28
|Boston
|61
|55
|.526
|10½
|3
|5-5
|W-3
|34-27
|27-28
|New York
|60
|56
|.517
|11½
|4
|5-5
|W-1
|35-28
|25-28
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|60
|58
|.508
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-4
|33-24
|27-34
|Cleveland
|56
|61
|.479
|3½
|8½
|3-7
|L-1
|31-28
|25-33
|Detroit
|52
|64
|.448
|7
|12
|5-5
|L-1
|26-33
|26-31
|Chicago
|47
|69
|.405
|12
|17
|4-6
|W-1
|25-30
|22-39
|Kansas City
|37
|80
|.316
|22½
|27½
|5-5
|L-2
|21-36
|16-44
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|68
|47
|.591
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|40-20
|28-27
|Houston
|66
|50
|.569
|2½
|+2
|7-3
|L-1
|31-25
|35-25
|Seattle
|62
|52
|.544
|5½
|1
|9-1
|W-7
|33-26
|29-26
|Los Angeles
|58
|58
|.500
|10½
|6
|3-7
|W-2
|31-28
|27-30
|Oakland
|33
|83
|.284
|35½
|31
|3-7
|L-1
|18-41
|15-42
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|73
|41
|.640
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|37-20
|36-21
|Philadelphia
|65
|52
|.556
|9½
|+4½
|7-3
|W-3
|34-22
|31-30
|Miami
|60
|57
|.513
|14½
|½
|3-7
|L-1
|34-25
|26-32
|New York
|52
|63
|.452
|21½
|7½
|2-8
|L-1
|28-25
|24-38
|Washington
|51
|66
|.436
|23½
|9½
|6-4
|W-1
|23-34
|28-32
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|62
|54
|.534
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|33-27
|29-27
|Cincinnati
|61
|57
|.517
|2
|_
|2-8
|W-1
|29-31
|32-26
|Chicago
|60
|56
|.517
|2
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|32-28
|28-28
|Pittsburgh
|52
|64
|.448
|10
|8
|4-6
|L-1
|28-31
|24-33
|St. Louis
|51
|65
|.440
|11
|9
|5-5
|W-2
|25-33
|26-32
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|68
|46
|.596
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-5
|35-20
|33-26
|San Francisco
|62
|53
|.539
|6½
|+2½
|5-5
|L-2
|33-24
|29-29
|Arizona
|57
|58
|.496
|11½
|2½
|1-9
|L-8
|28-30
|29-28
|San Diego
|55
|60
|.478
|13½
|4½
|4-6
|L-4
|30-28
|25-32
|Colorado
|45
|70
|.391
|23½
|14½
|4-6
|L-2
|25-30
|20-40
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Baltimore 5, Houston 4
Detroit 3, Minnesota 0
Cleveland 4, Toronto 3
St. Louis 5, Tampa Bay 2
Boston 2, Kansas City 0
Friday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 9, Miami 4
Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 8
Boston 5, Detroit 2
Philadelphia 13, Minnesota 2
Chicago Cubs 6, Toronto 2
Washington 8, Oakland 2
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Chicago Cubs (Steele 13-3) at Toronto (Bassitt 11-6), 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Williams 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Armstrong 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Detroit (Manning 3-4) at Boston (Bello 8-6), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Miami (Alcantara 4-10), 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota (López 7-6) at Philadelphia (Walker 13-4), 6:05 p.m.
Oakland (Medina 3-8) at Washington (Irvin 3-5), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Matz 3-7) at Kansas City (Ragans 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Anderson 5-3) at Houston (France 8-3), 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-4), 7:15 p.m.
Texas (Heaney 9-6) at San Francisco (Cobb 6-3), 9:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Irvin 1-3) at Seattle (Kirby 10-8), 9:40 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Detroit at Boston, 12:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Oakland at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Pittsburgh 7, Atlanta 5
St. Louis 5, Tampa Bay 2
Philadelphia 6, Washington 2
L.A. Dodgers 2, Colorado 1
Friday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 9, Miami 4
Philadelphia 13, Minnesota 2
Chicago Cubs 6, Toronto 2
Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 2
Washington 8, Oakland 2
Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 0
Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Atlanta (Strider 12-4) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-3), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago Cubs (Steele 13-3) at Toronto (Bassitt 11-6), 3:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Miami (Alcantara 4-10), 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota (López 7-6) at Philadelphia (Walker 13-4), 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Williamson 4-2) at Pittsburgh (Jackson 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Medina 3-8) at Washington (Irvin 3-5), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Matz 3-7) at Kansas City (Ragans 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game
Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-4), 7:15 p.m.
San Diego (Hill 7-11) at Arizona (Gallen 11-5), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Heaney 9-6) at San Francisco (Cobb 6-3), 9:05 p.m.
Colorado (Lambert 2-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 7-4), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Oakland at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
