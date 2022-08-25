All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York7648.613__4-6W-345-2031-28
Tampa Bay6955.5567+28-2W-642-2327-32
Toronto6755.5498+16-4W-236-2531-30
Baltimore6459.52011½5-5L-136-2428-35
Boston6064.4841674-6L-329-3231-32

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cleveland6656.541__6-4W-232-2534-31
Chicago6361.508445-5W-130-3133-30
Minnesota6260.508444-6L-535-2827-32
Kansas City5175.40517173-7W-131-3520-40
Detroit4877.38419½19½5-5W-129-3519-42

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston8045.640__6-4W-341-1839-27
Seattle6757.54012½_5-5L-132-2735-30
Texas5767.46022½106-4W-127-3430-33
Los Angeles5273.4162815½1-9L-626-3626-37
Oakland4679.3683421½5-5W-120-4126-38

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York7946.632__4-6L-240-1939-27
Atlanta7848.619+108-2W-342-2436-24
Philadelphia6955.556+26-4W-336-2933-26
Miami5470.43524½134-6L-125-3329-37
Washington4283.3363725½4-6W-119-4423-39

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
St. Louis7153.573__8-2L-140-2131-32
Milwaukee6558.5284-6L-231-2434-34
Chicago5470.43517137-3W-128-3726-33
Cincinnati4874.39322184-6L-326-3622-38
Pittsburgh4777.37924202-8L-526-3621-41

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles8637.699__7-3W-245-1641-21
San Diego6858.54019½_4-6L-235-2833-30
San Francisco6162.496255-5L-134-2927-33
Arizona5667.4553010½4-6L-132-3224-35
Colorado5471.4323313½3-7L-136-3218-39

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 6, San Francisco 1

Oakland 3, Miami 2, 10 innings

Texas 16, Colorado 4

Washington 3, Seattle 1

Cleveland 7, San Diego 0

Toronto 3, Boston 2, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 5, Baltimore 3

Houston 5, Minnesota 3

Tampa Bay 4, L.A. Angels 3, 11 innings

Kansas City 5, Arizona 3

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Angels 3

Cleveland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

L.A. Angels (Detmers 4-4) at Toronto (White 1-3), 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Boston (Wacha 8-1), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 3-7) at Texas (Otto 5-8), 8:05 p.m.

Arizona (Henry 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 1-5) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 8-6) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-8), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 8-10) at Minnesota (Ryan 9-6), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-6) at Oakland (Sears 5-0), 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 8-7) at Seattle (Gilbert 10-5), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta 14, Pittsburgh 2

Detroit 6, San Francisco 1

Oakland 3, Miami 2, 10 innings

Texas 16, Colorado 4

Washington 3, Seattle 1

Cleveland 7, San Diego 0

Philadelphia 7, Cincinnati 5

Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 1

Kansas City 5, Arizona 3

L.A. Dodgers 12, Milwaukee 6

Thursday's Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 13-2) at Miami (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Minor 2-10) at Washington (Cavalli 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-7) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-7), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 6-7) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 11-7), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Henry 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 4-7) at Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 8-6) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-8), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 8-10) at Minnesota (Ryan 9-6), 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 7-4) at St. Louis (Quintana 4-5), 8:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

