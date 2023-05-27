All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|38
|15
|.717
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|25-5
|13-10
|Baltimore
|33
|18
|.647
|4
|+3½
|7-3
|L-1
|15-9
|18-9
|New York
|31
|23
|.574
|7½
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|18-13
|13-10
|Boston
|27
|24
|.529
|10
|2½
|5-5
|W-1
|15-11
|12-13
|Toronto
|27
|25
|.519
|10½
|3
|3-7
|W-1
|13-9
|14-16
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|26
|25
|.510
|_
|_
|3-7
|L-1
|15-11
|11-14
|Detroit
|24
|26
|.480
|1½
|5
|5-5
|W-1
|12-11
|12-15
|Cleveland
|22
|28
|.440
|3½
|7
|3-7
|W-1
|11-14
|11-14
|Chicago
|22
|32
|.407
|5½
|9
|6-4
|L-1
|12-13
|10-19
|Kansas City
|15
|37
|.288
|11½
|15
|3-7
|L-2
|7-20
|8-17
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|32
|18
|.640
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|16-8
|16-10
|Houston
|29
|21
|.580
|3
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|14-11
|15-10
|Los Angeles
|28
|24
|.538
|5
|2
|6-4
|L-1
|15-11
|13-13
|Seattle
|26
|25
|.510
|6½
|3½
|5-5
|L-1
|14-13
|12-12
|Oakland
|10
|43
|.189
|23½
|20½
|1-9
|L-9
|5-21
|5-22
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|31
|20
|.608
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|14-13
|17-7
|New York
|27
|25
|.519
|4½
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|12-9
|15-16
|Miami
|26
|26
|.500
|5½
|1
|5-5
|W-1
|14-11
|12-15
|Philadelphia
|24
|27
|.471
|7
|2½
|4-6
|W-1
|14-10
|10-17
|Washington
|22
|29
|.431
|9
|4½
|4-6
|W-1
|11-17
|11-12
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|27
|24
|.529
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|15-11
|12-13
|Pittsburgh
|26
|24
|.520
|½
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|12-13
|14-11
|Chicago
|22
|28
|.440
|4½
|4
|3-7
|L-2
|13-13
|9-15
|St. Louis
|23
|30
|.434
|5
|4½
|6-4
|L-1
|11-15
|12-15
|Cincinnati
|22
|29
|.431
|5
|4½
|4-6
|W-1
|14-14
|8-15
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|31
|21
|.596
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|17-7
|14-14
|Arizona
|29
|22
|.569
|1½
|+2½
|6-4
|L-2
|14-11
|15-11
|San Francisco
|26
|25
|.510
|4½
|½
|8-2
|W-2
|15-11
|11-14
|San Diego
|24
|28
|.462
|7
|3
|4-6
|L-1
|12-15
|12-13
|Colorado
|22
|30
|.423
|9
|5
|4-6
|L-1
|13-14
|9-16
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Chicago White Sox 12, Detroit 3
Tampa Bay 9, L.A. Dodgers 3
Cleveland 4, St. Louis 3
Texas 12, Baltimore 2
San Diego 5, N.Y. Yankees 1
Toronto 3, Minnesota 1
Washington 12, Kansas City 10
Houston 5, Oakland 2
Miami 6, L.A. Angels 2
Boston 7, Arizona 2
Pittsburgh 11, Seattle 6
Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 3, San Diego 2, 10 innings
Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 3
Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Sunday's Games
L.A. Dodgers (Stone 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 3-1), 11:35 a.m.
San Diego (Darvish 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-0), 1:35 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at Baltimore (Bradish 2-1), 1:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3) at Detroit (Rodriguez 4-4), 1:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Montgomery 2-6) at Cleveland (Gaddis 1-1), 1:40 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 4-4) at Minnesota (Ober 3-1), 2:10 p.m.
Washington (Gore 3-3) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Houston (Javier 5-1) at Oakland (Medina 0-3), 4:07 p.m.
Miami (Pérez 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-3), 4:07 p.m.
Boston (Houck 3-3) at Arizona (Kelly 5-3), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Ortiz 1-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 4-1), 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Cleveland at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Texas at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Oakland, 8:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Cincinnati 9, Chicago Cubs 0
Tampa Bay 9, L.A. Dodgers 3
Cleveland 4, St. Louis 3
San Diego 5, N.Y. Yankees 1
Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 4
San Francisco 15, Milwaukee 1
Washington 12, Kansas City 10
N.Y. Mets 5, Colorado 2
Miami 6, L.A. Angels 2
Boston 7, Arizona 2
Pittsburgh 11, Seattle 6
Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 3, San Diego 2, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Sunday's Games
L.A. Dodgers (Stone 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 3-1), 11:35 a.m.
San Diego (Darvish 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-0), 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Montgomery 2-6) at Cleveland (Gaddis 1-1), 1:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 4-1) at Milwaukee (Rea 1-3), 2:10 p.m.
Washington (Gore 3-3) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-1), 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Megill 5-3) at Colorado (Gomber 4-4), 3:10 p.m.
Miami (Pérez 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-3), 4:07 p.m.
Boston (Houck 3-3) at Arizona (Kelly 5-3), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Ortiz 1-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 4-1), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Covey 0-0) at Atlanta (Strider 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Kansas City at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 5:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Oakland, 8:07 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
