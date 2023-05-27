All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay3815.717__6-4W-325-513-10
Baltimore3318.6474+3½7-3L-115-918-9
New York3123.574_6-4W-118-1313-10
Boston2724.529105-5W-115-1112-13
Toronto2725.51910½33-7W-113-914-16

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota2625.510__3-7L-115-1111-14
Detroit2426.48055-5W-112-1112-15
Cleveland2228.44073-7W-111-1411-14
Chicago2232.40796-4L-112-1310-19
Kansas City1537.28811½153-7L-27-208-17

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas3218.640__7-3W-316-816-10
Houston2921.5803_8-2W-114-1115-10
Los Angeles2824.538526-4L-115-1113-13
Seattle2625.5105-5L-114-1312-12
Oakland1043.18923½20½1-9L-95-215-22

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta3120.608__5-5L-114-1317-7
New York2725.519_7-3W-212-915-16
Miami2626.50015-5W-114-1112-15
Philadelphia2427.47174-6W-114-1010-17
Washington2229.43194-6W-111-1711-12

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee2724.529__4-6L-215-1112-13
Pittsburgh2624.520½_5-5W-112-1314-11
Chicago2228.44043-7L-213-139-15
St. Louis2330.43456-4L-111-1512-15
Cincinnati2229.43154-6W-114-148-15

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles3121.596__4-6L-217-714-14
Arizona2922.569+2½6-4L-214-1115-11
San Francisco2625.510½8-2W-215-1111-14
San Diego2428.462734-6L-112-1512-13
Colorado2230.423954-6L-113-149-16

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Chicago White Sox 12, Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 9, L.A. Dodgers 3

Cleveland 4, St. Louis 3

Texas 12, Baltimore 2

San Diego 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

Toronto 3, Minnesota 1

Washington 12, Kansas City 10

Houston 5, Oakland 2

Miami 6, L.A. Angels 2

Boston 7, Arizona 2

Pittsburgh 11, Seattle 6

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, San Diego 2, 10 innings

Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 3

Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

L.A. Dodgers (Stone 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 3-1), 11:35 a.m.

San Diego (Darvish 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-0), 1:35 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Baltimore (Bradish 2-1), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3) at Detroit (Rodriguez 4-4), 1:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Montgomery 2-6) at Cleveland (Gaddis 1-1), 1:40 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 4-4) at Minnesota (Ober 3-1), 2:10 p.m.

Washington (Gore 3-3) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Javier 5-1) at Oakland (Medina 0-3), 4:07 p.m.

Miami (Pérez 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-3), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Houck 3-3) at Arizona (Kelly 5-3), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Ortiz 1-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 8:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Cincinnati 9, Chicago Cubs 0

Tampa Bay 9, L.A. Dodgers 3

Cleveland 4, St. Louis 3

San Diego 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 4

San Francisco 15, Milwaukee 1

Washington 12, Kansas City 10

N.Y. Mets 5, Colorado 2

Miami 6, L.A. Angels 2

Boston 7, Arizona 2

Pittsburgh 11, Seattle 6

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, San Diego 2, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

L.A. Dodgers (Stone 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 3-1), 11:35 a.m.

San Diego (Darvish 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-0), 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Montgomery 2-6) at Cleveland (Gaddis 1-1), 1:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 4-1) at Milwaukee (Rea 1-3), 2:10 p.m.

Washington (Gore 3-3) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-1), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 5-3) at Colorado (Gomber 4-4), 3:10 p.m.

Miami (Pérez 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-3), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Houck 3-3) at Arizona (Kelly 5-3), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Ortiz 1-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Covey 0-0) at Atlanta (Strider 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Kansas City at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 5:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 8:07 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

