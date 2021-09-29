All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Tampa Bay
|98
|60
|.620
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|52-29
|46-31
|New York
|90
|68
|.570
|8
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|45-33
|45-35
|Boston
|89
|69
|.563
|9
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|49-32
|40-37
|Toronto
|88
|70
|.557
|10
|1
|5-5
|W-1
|44-32
|44-38
|Baltimore
|51
|107
|.323
|47
|38
|4-6
|L-1
|26-54
|25-53
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Chicago
|91
|68
|.572
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-4
|51-27
|40-41
|Cleveland
|77
|80
|.490
|13
|11½
|4-6
|L-1
|40-41
|37-39
|Detroit
|75
|83
|.475
|15½
|14
|5-5
|L-4
|42-39
|33-44
|Kansas City
|72
|85
|.459
|18
|16½
|6-4
|W-1
|37-39
|35-46
|Minnesota
|71
|87
|.449
|19½
|18
|6-4
|W-2
|38-42
|33-45
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|92
|66
|.582
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|48-29
|44-37
|Seattle
|88
|70
|.557
|4
|1
|9-1
|W-3
|44-33
|44-37
|Oakland
|85
|73
|.538
|7
|4
|4-6
|L-2
|43-38
|42-35
|Los Angeles
|74
|83
|.471
|17½
|14½
|2-8
|L-2
|40-42
|34-41
|Texas
|58
|99
|.369
|33½
|30½
|4-6
|W-2
|34-42
|24-57
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|85
|72
|.541
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-5
|39-37
|46-35
|Philadelphia
|81
|77
|.513
|4½
|7
|5-5
|L-3
|47-34
|34-43
|New York
|75
|83
|.475
|10½
|13
|3-7
|L-1
|46-34
|29-49
|Miami
|65
|93
|.411
|20½
|23
|3-7
|W-1
|40-38
|25-55
|Washington
|65
|94
|.409
|21
|23½
|4-6
|L-2
|35-43
|30-51
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Milwaukee
|95
|63
|.601
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|45-36
|50-27
|y-St. Louis
|88
|70
|.557
|7
|_
|9-1
|L-1
|43-34
|45-36
|Cincinnati
|82
|77
|.516
|13½
|6½
|5-5
|L-2
|44-37
|38-40
|Chicago
|68
|90
|.430
|27
|20
|2-8
|W-1
|39-42
|29-48
|Pittsburgh
|59
|99
|.373
|36
|29
|3-7
|L-1
|35-42
|24-57
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-San Francisco
|103
|54
|.656
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-4
|50-26
|53-28
|z-Los Angeles
|101
|56
|.643
|2
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|53-23
|48-33
|San Diego
|78
|79
|.497
|25
|9½
|2-8
|L-4
|45-36
|33-43
|Colorado
|73
|85
|.462
|30½
|15
|3-7
|W-2
|48-33
|25-52
|Arizona
|50
|107
|.318
|53
|37½
|3-7
|L-2
|30-48
|20-59
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
z-clinched playoff berth
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Baltimore 4, Boston 2
Minnesota 3, Detroit 2
N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2
Chicago White Sox 7, Cincinnati 1
Texas 5, L.A. Angels 2
Houston 4, Tampa Bay 3
Kansas City 6, Cleveland 4
Seattle 4, Oakland 2
Wednesday's Games
Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 5
Boston 6, Baltimore 0
Minnesota 5, Detroit 2
Chicago White Sox 6, Cincinnati 1
Tampa Bay 7, Houston 0
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
L.A. Angels (Cobb 8-3) at Texas (Otto 0-3), 2:05 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 9-7) at Baltimore (Wells 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 5-3) at Toronto (Ray 13-6), 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 12-5), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 8-12) at Minnesota (Ryan 2-1), 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 7-4) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Pittsburgh 8, Chicago Cubs 6
Atlanta 2, Philadelphia 1
N.Y. Mets 2, Miami 1, 2nd game
St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 2
Chicago White Sox 7, Cincinnati 1
Colorado 3, Washington 1
L.A. Dodgers 2, San Diego 1
San Francisco 6, Arizona 4
Wednesday's Games
Colorado 10, Washington 5
Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2
Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 2
Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 0
Chicago White Sox 6, Cincinnati 1
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Milwaukee (Anderson 4-9) at St. Louis (Happ 9-8), 1:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-4) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 0-3) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-6), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Gibson 10-8) at Atlanta (Anderson 8-5), 7:20 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 7-10) at San Francisco (Kazmir 0-1), 9:45 p.m.
San Diego (Velasquez 3-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-1), 10:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.