AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-Tampa Bay9860.620__6-4W-152-2946-31
New York9068.5708_7-3L-145-3345-35
Boston8969.5639_6-4W-149-3240-37
Toronto8870.5571015-5W-144-3244-38
Baltimore51107.32347384-6L-126-5425-53

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-Chicago9168.572__6-4W-451-2740-41
Cleveland7780.4901311½4-6L-140-4137-39
Detroit7583.47515½145-5L-442-3933-44
Kansas City7285.4591816½6-4W-137-3935-46
Minnesota7187.44919½186-4W-238-4233-45

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston9266.582__5-5L-148-2944-37
Seattle8870.557419-1W-344-3344-37
Oakland8573.538744-6L-243-3842-35
Los Angeles7483.47117½14½2-8L-240-4234-41
Texas5899.36933½30½4-6W-234-4224-57

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta8572.541__8-2W-539-3746-35
Philadelphia8177.51375-5L-347-3434-43
New York7583.47510½133-7L-146-3429-49
Miami6593.41120½233-7W-140-3825-55
Washington6594.4092123½4-6L-235-4330-51

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-Milwaukee9563.601__4-6W-145-3650-27
y-St. Louis8870.5577_9-1L-143-3445-36
Cincinnati8277.51613½5-5L-244-3738-40
Chicago6890.43027202-8W-139-4229-48
Pittsburgh5999.37336293-7L-135-4224-57

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
z-San Francisco10354.656__8-2W-450-2653-28
z-Los Angeles10156.6432_7-3W-253-2348-33
San Diego7879.497252-8L-445-3633-43
Colorado7385.46230½153-7W-248-3325-52
Arizona50107.3185337½3-7L-230-4820-59

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Baltimore 4, Boston 2

Minnesota 3, Detroit 2

N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2

Chicago White Sox 7, Cincinnati 1

Texas 5, L.A. Angels 2

Houston 4, Tampa Bay 3

Kansas City 6, Cleveland 4

Seattle 4, Oakland 2

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

Boston 6, Baltimore 0

Minnesota 5, Detroit 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Cincinnati 1

Tampa Bay 7, Houston 0

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels (Cobb 8-3) at Texas (Otto 0-3), 2:05 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 9-7) at Baltimore (Wells 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 5-3) at Toronto (Ray 13-6), 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 12-5), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 8-12) at Minnesota (Ryan 2-1), 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 7-4) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Pittsburgh 8, Chicago Cubs 6

Atlanta 2, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Mets 2, Miami 1, 2nd game

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 2

Chicago White Sox 7, Cincinnati 1

Colorado 3, Washington 1

L.A. Dodgers 2, San Diego 1

San Francisco 6, Arizona 4

Wednesday's Games

Colorado 10, Washington 5

Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2

Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 2

Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 0

Chicago White Sox 6, Cincinnati 1

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee (Anderson 4-9) at St. Louis (Happ 9-8), 1:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-4) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 0-3) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-6), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 10-8) at Atlanta (Anderson 8-5), 7:20 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 7-10) at San Francisco (Kazmir 0-1), 9:45 p.m.

San Diego (Velasquez 3-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-1), 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

