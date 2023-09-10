All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Baltimore9051.638__8-2W-742-2648-25
Tampa Bay8856.611+8½6-4W-350-2538-31
Toronto7963.55611½7-3W-237-3042-33
Boston7270.50718½3-7L-436-3536-35
New York7072.49320½6-4L-338-3632-36

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota7567.528__6-4W-242-2933-38
Cleveland6875.476115-5L-136-3632-39
Detroit6677.462137-3W-231-4135-36
Chicago5588.38520½243-7L-228-4027-48
Kansas City4499.30831½353-7L-326-4618-53

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston8162.566__6-4W-136-3545-27
Seattle7964.5522_3-7L-339-2940-35
Texas7764.546313-7W-144-3033-34
Los Angeles6677.46215133-7W-134-3732-40
Oakland4498.31036½34½6-4L-124-4720-51

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
z-Atlanta9349.655__6-4W-147-2546-24
Philadelphia7864.54915+3½4-6L-142-2836-36
Miami7469.51719½18-2W-140-3234-37
New York6477.45428½104-6L-335-3329-44
Washington6478.4512910½2-7W-131-4233-36

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee7962.560__5-5W-240-2839-34
Chicago7667.5314+14-5L-340-3436-33
Cincinnati7471.510725-5W-136-3938-32
Pittsburgh6677.4621496-4L-134-3732-40
St. Louis6380.44117126-4L-131-4032-40

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles8655.610__3-6L-147-2439-31
Arizona7568.52412_6-3W-438-3537-33
San Francisco7270.50714½3-7W-240-3132-39
San Diego6776.4692085-5L-139-3628-40
Colorado5190.36235232-8L-329-3822-52

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Minnesota 8, N.Y. Mets 4

Milwaukee 9, N.Y. Yankees 2

Toronto 5, Kansas City 1

Tampa Bay 7, Seattle 5

Baltimore 13, Boston 12

Detroit 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Texas 3, Oakland 2

Houston 7, San Diego 5

L.A. Angels 6, Cleveland 2

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 6, Seattle 3

Detroit 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Monday's Games

St. Louis (Hudson 6-1) at Baltimore (Kremer 12-5), 6:35 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 9-6) at Toronto (Bassitt 14-7), 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 9-8) at Boston (Crawford 6-7), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 8-10) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 6-7), 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 8-5) at Minnesota (Gray 7-6), 7:40 p.m.

Oakland (Miller 0-2) at Houston (Valdez 11-9), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-10) at Seattle (Gilbert 13-5), 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 2-5) at San Francisco (Cobb 7-6), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Minnesota 8, N.Y. Mets 4

Milwaukee 9, N.Y. Yankees 2

Arizona 3, Chicago Cubs 2, 10 innings

Washington 7, L.A. Dodgers 6, 11 innings

Philadelphia 8, Miami 4

St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 3

Houston 7, San Diego 5

Pittsburgh 8, Atlanta 4

San Francisco 9, Colorado 1

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 5, Pittsburgh 2

Miami 5, Philadelphia 4

Cincinnati 7, St. Louis 1

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 8:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Atlanta (Morton 14-11) at Philadelphia (Walker 15-5), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis (Hudson 6-1) at Baltimore (Kremer 12-5), 6:35 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 9-13) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Philadelphia (Lorenzen 8-9), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona (Davies 2-5) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 2-5), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 9-8) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 4-1), 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Wicks 3-0) at Colorado (Freeland 6-14), 8:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 2-5) at San Francisco (Cobb 7-6), 9:45 p.m.

San Diego (Avila 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 12-4), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cleveland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

