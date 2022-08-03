All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|70
|36
|.660
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|41-15
|29-21
|Toronto
|58
|46
|.558
|11
|+3
|7-3
|L-1
|34-21
|24-25
|Tampa Bay
|55
|49
|.529
|14
|_
|3-7
|W-1
|33-21
|22-28
|Baltimore
|54
|51
|.514
|15½
|1½
|7-3
|W-3
|29-20
|25-31
|Boston
|53
|53
|.500
|17
|3
|5-5
|L-1
|26-27
|27-26
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|55
|49
|.529
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|29-23
|26-26
|Cleveland
|54
|50
|.519
|1
|1
|6-4
|W-1
|27-20
|27-30
|Chicago
|53
|51
|.510
|2
|2
|7-3
|W-2
|25-29
|28-22
|Detroit
|42
|64
|.396
|14
|14
|4-6
|L-1
|25-27
|17-37
|Kansas City
|41
|64
|.390
|14½
|14½
|3-7
|L-2
|22-30
|19-34
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|68
|38
|.642
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|34-17
|34-21
|Seattle
|57
|49
|.538
|11
|+1
|6-4
|W-2
|27-23
|30-26
|Texas
|46
|58
|.442
|21
|9
|3-7
|L-3
|21-29
|25-29
|Los Angeles
|44
|59
|.427
|22½
|10½
|5-5
|W-1
|24-30
|20-29
|Oakland
|39
|66
|.371
|28½
|16½
|6-4
|L-3
|17-33
|22-33
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|65
|38
|.631
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|31-17
|34-21
|Atlanta
|63
|42
|.600
|3
|+6½
|6-4
|L-1
|37-22
|26-20
|Philadelphia
|56
|48
|.538
|9½
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|26-25
|30-23
|Miami
|47
|57
|.452
|18½
|9
|3-7
|L-5
|22-28
|25-29
|Washington
|36
|69
|.343
|30
|20½
|5-5
|W-1
|17-39
|19-30
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|57
|46
|.553
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-2
|26-20
|31-26
|St. Louis
|55
|48
|.534
|2
|½
|6-4
|W-2
|30-20
|25-28
|Cincinnati
|42
|61
|.408
|15
|13½
|7-3
|W-4
|24-32
|18-29
|Chicago
|41
|61
|.402
|15½
|14
|6-4
|L-3
|20-32
|21-29
|Pittsburgh
|41
|62
|.398
|16
|14½
|2-8
|W-1
|22-29
|19-33
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|70
|33
|.680
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|35-15
|35-18
|San Diego
|60
|46
|.566
|11½
|+3
|6-4
|W-4
|30-22
|30-24
|San Francisco
|51
|53
|.490
|19½
|5
|3-7
|L-2
|29-25
|22-28
|Arizona
|46
|58
|.442
|24½
|10
|4-6
|L-1
|27-27
|19-31
|Colorado
|46
|60
|.434
|25½
|11
|3-7
|L-4
|30-27
|16-33
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 1
Arizona 6, Cleveland 3
Seattle 8, N.Y. Yankees 6
Detroit 5, Minnesota 3
Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 2
Boston 2, Houston 1
Baltimore 8, Texas 2
L.A. Angels 3, Oakland 1
Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 2
Minnesota 4, Detroit 1
Seattle 7, N.Y. Yankees 3
Cleveland 7, Arizona 4
Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 1
Houston 6, Boston 1
Baltimore 6, Texas 3
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Oakland (Blackburn 6-6) at L.A. Angels (Junk 1-0), 4:07 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 14-3) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-9), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Springs 3-3) at Detroit (Hutchison 1-4), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 11-5) at Minnesota (Gray 6-3), 7:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cueto 4-4) at Texas (Ragans 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 8-8) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-6), 8:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
San Diego 13, Colorado 5, 1st game
Cincinnati 2, Miami 1
Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 1
Arizona 6, Cleveland 3
Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 3
St. Louis 6, Chicago Cubs 0
Atlanta 13, Philadelphia 1
L.A. Dodgers 9, San Francisco 5
San Diego 3, Colorado 2, 2nd game
Wednesday's Games
Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 1
Cleveland 7, Arizona 4
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-3) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-8), 12:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-3) at San Francisco (Junis 4-2), 3:45 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 6-7) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-4), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Espino 0-3) at Philadelphia (Syndergaard 5-8), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Wright 13-4) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 11-4), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-5) at St. Louis (Quintana 3-5), 7:45 p.m.
Friday's Games
Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
